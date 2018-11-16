News Release

UNC-Chapel Hill trustees honor four dedicated partners of the University with prestigious William Richardson Davie Awards

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Nov. 16, 2018) – On Wednesday, Nov. 14, Chancellor Carol L. Folt and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees presented the board’s highest honor to four individuals who exemplify dedication, commitment and service to the University. The four recipients of the 2018 William Richardson Davie Award are Munroe Cobey of Chapel Hill, James Peacock of Chapel Hill, Kay Massey Weatherspoon of Charlotte and Leonard Wood of Atlanta, Georgia.

Established by the trustees in 1984, the William Richardson Davie Award is named for the Revolutionary War hero who introduced and won passage of a 1789 bill in the General Assembly to charter the University of North Carolina. Named for the man considered the father of UNC-Chapel Hill, the William Richardson Davie Award recognizes extraordinary service to the University or society.

Munroe Cobey of Chapel Hill serves on the board of directors for both the UNC College of Arts & Sciences Foundation and the Educational Foundation. Cobey served on advisory boards for Carolina Performing Arts and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cobey and his wife, Becky, made instrumental gifts to the Educational Foundation, North Carolina Botanical Garden and UNC Children’s Hospital. They also established the Cobey First Year Seminars Course Development Fund, which supports course enhancement grants and graduate student support in the College of Arts & Sciences. Cobey earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Carolina in 1974 and met his wife Becky, class of 1975, while at Carolina.

Photos of the four recently named Davie Award recipients can be found here and downloaded using the password davie.

