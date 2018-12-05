For immediate use

124 students at UNC-Chapel Hill inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Dec. 5, 2018) – Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 124 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the college and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements. Less than 1 percent of all college students qualify.

A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA.

Phi Beta Kappa has 286 chapters nationwide. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2018-2019 are students Katherine Gora Combs, president; Pooja Joshi, vice president; and Christiana Cornea, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

The recent induction ceremony featured a keynote address by Buck Goldstein, University Entrepreneur in Residence and professor of the practice in the economics department. New members received certificates and Phi Beta Kappa keys, the organization’s symbol.

Listed below are 123 inductees, 95 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts and Sciences except where otherwise noted. One student chose not to be listed.

Alamance County

Samuel Sumner Lowe, a junior with a computer science major and cognitive science and music minors, son of Ed Lowe and Beth Lowe of Elon.

Megan Elizabeth Miller, a junior with an environmental health sciences major and a geography minor, daughter of Lisa Miller and Dr. Mark Miller of Elon.

Alexander County

Robert Andrew West, a senior with a statistics and analytics major and music and mathematics minors, son of Eric West and Tammy West of Taylorsville.

Ashe County

Emily Suzanne Long, a senior with biology and English majors and a medicine, literature and culture minor, daughter of Tim Long and Sandy Long of Jefferson.

Buncombe County

Casey Aurora DeMarco, a senior with a human development and family studies major, daughter of Gordon DeMarco and Jill DeMarco of Arden.

Brooke Noel Fisher, a senior with journalism and global studies majors and a Chinese minor, daughter of Rick Fisher and Brenda Fisher of Weaverville.

Nicholas Clayton Konz, a junior with physics and mathematics majors, son of Dr. Jeffrey Konz and Dr. Louly Peacock of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Nicole Katherine Ashburn, a senior with a psychology major and neuroscience and biology minors, daughter of Randy Ashburn and June Ashburn of Concord.

William Michael Alexander Yoder, a senior with English and history majors, son of Michael Yoder and Christina Yoder of Concord.

Cleveland County

Timothy Warren Hartman, a senior with chemistry and Hispanic linguistics majors, of Shelby.

Cumberland County

Kathy Chan, a senior with a nutrition major and chemistry and Asian studies minors, daughter of Dr. Tat Chan and Maggie Chan of Fayetteville.

Clara Marcelle Shirley Schwamm, a senior with information science and Germanic and Slavic languages and literatures majors and a mathematics minor, daughter of Alice Ann Campbell and John Campbell of Hope Mills.

Dare County

Madeline Brigid Bailey, a May 2018 graduate with a psychology major, of Kill Devil Hills.

Caelan Johannes Dick, a senior with economics and political science majors and a public policy minor, son of Ingrid Schmedtje and David Dick of Salvo.

Durham County

Nancy Kitterman, a senior with a political science major and philosophy, politics and economics and social and economic justice minors, of Durham.

Kailey Madison Morgan, a senior with English and political science majors and a creative writing minor, daughter of Tonya Morgan and Lafmin Morgan of Durham.

Kevin James Parham, a May 2018 graduate with health policy and management and Asian studies majors and a chemistry minor, son of Kenneth Parham Jr. and Susan Parham of Hillsborough.

Forsyth County

Danielle Leanne Bruce, a senior with human development and family studies and global studies majors, daughter of Robert Bruce and Christina Bruce of Winston-Salem.

Sophie Gentle Capshaw-Mack, a senior with a philosophy major, daughter of Teri Capshaw of Washington, DC.

Bethany Kristin Cole, a senior with economics and public policy majors, daughter of Melissa Cole and Brian Cole of Winston-Salem.

Emma Grace Gillett, a senior with history and English majors, daughter of Sarah Gillett and Andrew Gillett of Winston-Salem.

Kacey Dale Rigsby, a senior with English and Spanish majors and a creative writing minor, of Clemmons.

Ashley Nicole Smith, a junior with a computer science major and Hispanic studies and biology minors, daughter of Clare Smith and Lindsey Smith of Clemmons.

Guilford County

Tricia Celeste Bacon, a senior with a computer science major and mathematics and music minors, of Summerfield.

Angelica Mae Ford, a senior with human development and family studies and psychology majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, daughter of Sylvia Ford and John Ford of Kernersville.

Lily Hong Lou, a junior with a computer science major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Greensboro.

Kimberly Mara Oliver, a senior with history and anthropology majors and an American Indian and indigenous studies minor, of Greensboro.

Jessica Rose Whalen, a senior with psychology and anthropology majors and a Hispanic studies minor, daughter of Theresa Whalen and Richard Whalen of Greensboro.

Harnett County

Elizabeth Reaves Houston, a senior with a chemistry major and a medicine, literature and culture minor, daughter of Dr. Paige Houston and Keith Houston of Dunn.

Henderson County

Mary Margaret McKenzie, a senior with Arab cultures and French and Francophone studies majors, daughter of Susan McKenzie of Hendersonville and Kenneth McKenzie of Monroe, LA.

Sylvia Ann Ward, a senior with English and psychology majors, daughter of Dr. Robert Ward and Sally Ward of Hendersonville.

Johnston County

Melanie Amber Langness, a senior with a political science major and art history and public policy minors, of McGee’s Crossroads.

Lily Zhang, a May 2018 graduate with applied mathematics and computer science majors and a statistics and analytics minor, daughter of Dr. Max Zhang and Dr. Qin Lu of Clayton.

Mecklenburg County

Marc David Brunton, a senior with public policy and English majors and a creative writing minor, son of Jacqueline Brunton of Charlotte and Stephen Brunton of Palm Springs, CA.

Kevin Edward Gauch, a junior with economics and history majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of Thomas Gauch and Cathleen Gauch of Charlotte.

Hope McCleese Gehle, a senior with a biology major and social and economic justice and chemistry minors, daughter of Janice Rea and David Gehle.

Catherine Lee Gill, a senior with economics and statistics and analytics majors, daughter of Thold Gill and Ruth Ellen Gill of Charlotte.

Brenee Ansleigh Goforth, a May 2018 graduate with a political science major and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, of Mint Hill.

Linda Marie Henry, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and chemistry and German minors, daughter of Frank Henry and Anette Henry of Charlotte.

Danny Ly, a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors, son of Hanh Ly and Buoi Ta of Charlotte.

Andrew Ward Maxwell, a junior with a health policy and management major and business administration and Spanish for the health professions minors, son of Robin Maxwell and John Maxwell of Charlotte.

Casey Nora Rothrock, a senior with a history major and a cognitive science minor, of Charlotte.

Alexander James Roupas, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and chemistry and music minors, son of Donna Roupas and Anastasi Roupas of Charlotte.

Gray McCracken Smith, a senior with computer science and information science majors, son of Eric Smith and Sally Smith of Charlotte.

Moore County

Loc Gia Ho, a senior with a philosophy major, son of Yen Nguyen of Aberdeen.

Nash County

Nicholas Kenneth Chamberlain, a senior with a biology major and computer science and chemistry minors, son of Dr. Matthew Chamberlain and Lori Chamberlain of Rocky Mount.

New Hanover County

Abby Marie Phelps, a senior with an environmental science major and a German minor, of Wilmington.

Katherine Mae Spencer, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Lynn Spencer and Terry Spencer of Wilmington.

Orange County

Vikram Aikat, a junior with computer science and quantitative biology majors and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Deb Aikat and Dr. Jay Aikat of Chapel Hill.

Thomas Alexander Elliott, a senior with political science and contemporary European studies majors and a German minor, son of John Elliott of Montreal, Quebec, and Joanneke de Cock of Chapel Hill.

Matthew Louis Gilleskie, a senior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, of Chapel Hill.

Emma Giusto, a senior with political science and economics majors and a public policy minor, daughter of Sharon Carlson of Pittsboro.

Emily Goldstein, a May 2018 graduate with a geography major and city and regional planning and public policy minors, daughter of Phil Goldstein and Donna Goldstein of Chapel Hill.

Samuel Nielsen, a junior with economics and computer science majors, son of Martha Diehl of Chapel Hill and the late Dr. Francois Nielsen.

Daniel Stratton, a senior with a computer science major and a entrepreneurship minor, son of Marianne Chan and Timothy Stratton of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Larry Yang, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Greenville.

Randolph County

Matthew Scott Queen, a senior with economics and political science majors, son of Scott Queen and LouAnn Queen of Asheboro.

Rowan County

Abraham Louis Post, a senior with computer science and political science majors and an information science minor, son of Jonathan Post and Libby Post of Salisbury.

Rutherford County

Allyson Marie Yelton, a senior with psychology and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a geography minor, daughter of Dr. David Yelton and Denise Yelton of Rutherfordton.

Stanly County

Sarah Elizabeth Krug, a May 2017 graduate with media and journalism and anthropology majors, of Albemarle.

Surry County

Mary Beth Browne, a senior with political science and peace, war and defense majors and an environmental studies minor, daughter of Charles Browne and Lu Ann Browne of Mount Airy.

Union County

William Hunt Cachine, a junior with applied mathematics and economics majors and a computer science minor, son of Jeffrey Cachine and Michelle Cachine of Waxhaw.

Erin Marie Danford, a senior with an environmental science major and a geography minor, of Waxhaw.

Om Vinayak Dave, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, son of Brinda Dave and Vinayak Dave.

Meredith Grace Emery, a junior with a studio art major and a geography minor, daughter of Angela Emery and David Emery of Waxhaw.

Mariah Caroline Harrelson, a senior with public policy and political science majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, daughter of Calvin Harrelson and Margaret Harrelson of Charlotte.

Emily Ruth Hazlett, a senior with a Hispanic linguistics major and a biology minor, daughter of Ted Hazlett and Carolyn Hazlett of Monroe.

Lee-Ann Mai Nguyen, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a Spanish for the health professions minor, daughter of Tuan Nguyen and Lieu Nguyen of Weddington.

Adam Joseph Sommers, a senior with a chemistry major and a history minor, of Weddington.

Wake County

Anne Meredith Bennett, a junior with American studies and music majors, daughter of Dr. Betsy Bennett and Dr. Brian Bennett of Raleigh.

Caroline Elizabeth Butler, a senior with a biology major and Spanish for the health professions and chemistry minors, daughter of Andrew Butler and Sarah Butler of Apex.

Corwin A. Carr, a junior with statistics and analytics and chemistry majors and a computer science minor, son of Alexander Carr and Elizabeth Carr of Raleigh.

Samveg Arpan Desai, a senior with a biostatistics major and chemistry and mathematics minors, son of Arpan Desai and Trupti Desai of Raleigh.

Shivani Desai, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, daughter of Himansu Desai and Manisha Desai of Wake Forest.

Justin Lee Do, a junior with information science and computer science majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of Minh Do and Tina Lee of Raleigh.

Jake Matthew Evans, a senior with a chemistry major and a computer science minor, son of John Evans and Mary Evans of Willow Spring.

Alec Jennings Fischbein, a senior with contemporary European studies and political science majors, son of Gary Fischbein and Carole Fischbein of Cary.

Morgan Jean Goetz, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, daughter of Andrew Goetz and Cathy Goetz of Cary.

Isabelle Hirschy, a senior with political science and peace, war and defense majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Stephanie Hirschy and Bradford Hirschy of Cary.

Alexandra Howland Hitson, a senior with economics and French majors, daughter of Dr. Molly Leavitt of Raleigh.

Alex Jose, a senior with physics and mathematics majors, son of Jose Chandy and Lynda Jose of Cary.

Alexander Quinn Shiu-Kei Kan, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a cognitive science minor, son of Victor Kan and Etta Kan of Morrisville.

Richard Vu Le, a senior with computer science and information science majors, son of Colette Le and Khai Le of Raleigh.

Brennan Lewis, a senior with public policy and women’s and gender studies majors, daughter of Sera Lewis and Chad Lewis of Apex.

Sabrina Corin Madrigal, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Kimberly Patrey and John Patrey of Raleigh.

Tanner Lane Morgan, a senior with political science and history majors, son of Kelly Morgan and Jennifer Petty.

Kyra Coates Mulder, a senior with biostatistics and computer science majors, daughter of Curtis Mulder and Rachel Elliott of Raleigh.

David Near, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and history minors, son of Joseph Near and Dianne Near of Holly Springs.

Jackson Arthur Oakley, a senior with a global studies major and a Spanish for the professions minor, son of Bryan Oakley and Elaine Oakley of Raleigh.

Lily Caroline Rashid, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, daughter of Irfan Rashid and Michelle Rashid of Cary.

Zachary Michael Ripberger, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and business administration and Hispanic studies minors, son of Michael Ripberger and Wendy Ripberger of Cary.

Cody Bray Staples, a senior with psychology and religious studies majors, of Wendell.

Alyssa Jenna Tan, a junior with a biostatistics major and Spanish for the health professions and chemistry minors, daughter of Aldin Tan and Carmela Soraya Flores-Tan of Cary.

Dylan Jude Tastet, a senior with computer science and information science majors, son of Sylvia Tastet and Lance Tastet of Apex.

Sarah Nicole Wotus, a senior with a biostatistics major and an environmental science and studies minor, daughter of Cindy Wotus and Jeffrey Wotus of Apex.

California

John Ezra Miles Rawitsch, a senior with a geography major and an urban studies and planning minor, of Los Angeles.

Lauren Julia Weisel, a May 2018 graduate with an exercise and sport science major and chemistry and biology minors, daughter of Catherine Weisel and Gregory Weisel of Carlsbad.

Connecticut

Madison Rackear, a senior with a biochemistry major, daughter of Kathleen Rackear of Fairfield and Robert Rackear of Stratford.

Caitlin Young, a senior with political science and economics majors and a business administration minor, daughter of Michael Young and Kathleen Young of Southington.

Florida

Brooke Rose Bekoff, a senior with political science and history majors, daughter of Nelson Bekoff and Valerie Bekoff of Boca Raton.

Claudia Teresa Malone, a senior with sociology and management and society majors, of Fort Lauderdale.

Lauren Elizabeth Shumpert, a senior with a sociology major and women’s and gender studies and social and economic justice minors, daughter of Holly Shumpert and Scott Shumpert of Pensacola.

Grace Darby Tan, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and environmental science and studies minors, daughter of Dr. Thomas Tan and Toni Tan of Pensacola.

Georgia

Jamie Patricia DeCicco, a senior with a psychology major and biology and chemistry minors, daughter of Christine DeCicco and Daniel DeCicco of Fayetteville.

Illinois

Evan M. Thompson, a senior with psychology and piano performance majors, of Chicago.

Maryland

Caroline Gladd, a junior with business administration and political science majors, daughter of Holly Gladd and Paul Gladd of Potomac.

Henry He, a senior with an economics major and a business administration minor, of North Potomac.

Genevieve India Victoria Molyneaux, a senior with economics and political science majors and an environmental science and studies minor, daughter of Dr. Elizabeth Molyneaux and Robert Molyneaux of Gaithersburg.

New Jersey

Thomas Ross Marshall, a junior with physics and music performance majors, of Manalapan.

Adesh Ranganna, a senior with nutrition and public policy majors and a chemistry minor, son of Suresh Ranganna and Anuradha Ranganna of Marlboro.

New York

Mia Gabrielle DeMarco, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Wendy DeMarco and David DeMarco of Schenectady.

Ohio

Allison Anne Carter, a senior with biology and women’s and gender studies majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of William Carter and Elizabeth Carter of Loveland.

South Carolina

Matthew Bleakley Ballance, a senior with archaeology and history majors and a geological sciences minor, son of Dr. Julia Ballance and Kevin Ballance of Columbia.

Michala Sterling Patterson, a junior with biology and global studies majors and a medicine, literature and culture minor, daughter of Micheal Patterson and Teresa Patterson.

Seth Daniel Pinosky, a May 2018 graduate with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of Karen Pinosky and Mark Pinosky of Mount Pleasant.

Julia Cristine Whitten, a senior with English and Spanish majors, daughter of Robert Whitten and Onelia Madden of Summerville.

Texas

Benjamin Scott Walzel, a senior with business administration and biology majors, of Dallas.

Virginia

Sarah Ann Burk, a senior with English and political science majors and an advertising and public relations minor, daughter of Teresa Ipock Burk of Kinston, NC, and Ted Burk of Stockholm, Sweden.

Malik Savoy McNeil Jabati, a senior with economics and computer science majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of Keith Jabati and Myra Compton-Jabati of Alexandria.

Rachel Louise Tyeryar, a senior with economics and global studies majors and an Arabic minor, daughter of Jennifer Tyeryar of Haymarket and David Tyeryar of Raleigh, NC.

Washington

Abby Jean Bergman, a senior with biology and music majors, of Kirkland.

West Virginia

Noah Mancuso, a senior with chemistry and global health majors and a biology minor, son of Paul Mancuso Jr. and Janet Mancuso.

China

Yunfei Wang, a junior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Bo Wu and Dr. Mingxing Wang of Matthews, NC.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 74 bachelor’s, 104 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s nearly 330,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, US Territories and 162 countries. Almost 178,000 live in North Carolina.

Phi Beta Kappa contact: Jason Clemmons, (919) 843-7756, jason@unc.edu