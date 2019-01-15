Statement from Chancellor Carol L. Folt on timeline for her departure from UNC-Chapel Hill

(Chapel Hill, N.C.—Jan. 15, 2019) – “While I’m disappointed by the Board of Governors’ timeline, I have truly loved my almost six years at Carolina. Working with our students, faculty and staff has inspired me every day. It is their passion and dedication, and the generosity of our alumni and community, that drive this great University. I believe that Carolina’s next chancellor will be extremely fortunate, and I will always be proud to be a Tar Heel.” — Chancellor Carol L. Folt