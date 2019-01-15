Statement from the Campaign for Carolina leadership

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jan. 15, 2019) – Today, we stand together as proud alumni, friends and supporters of the University of North Carolina. We applaud Chancellor Folt for her principled leadership of our university. The decision to remove all remnants of the Confederate Monument from campus was necessary and right.

Since arriving at Carolina six years ago, Chancellor Folt has strengthened our university in many ways. Better access and affordability for students. Record-setting levels of research. A student body that has never been stronger. Repeated accolades as one of the nation’s top public research universities. Under her leadership, The Campaign for Carolina has raised more than $2.4 billion toward our $4.25 billion goal, positioning the university for continued long-term success. We are confident about the future of this campaign and of our University. When Chancellor Folt leaves in June, she will leave the University of North Carolina in better shape than she found it.

As we look to the future, the Board of Governors must act wisely and show true leadership. It must leave Chancellor Folt in place through the end of the academic year, and it must seek out new leaders for the university who will continue to place principles over politics.

#StandWithCarolina

Barbara Rosser Hyde

Roger L. Perry, Sr.

John L. Townsend III

Lowry Caudill

John G. B. Ellison, Jr.

Julia Sprunt Grumbles

Vicki Underwood Craver

Jennifer Halsey Evans

Michael D. Kennedy

C. Austin Stephens