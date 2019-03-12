UNC-Chapel Hill graduate programs ranked among best in the country

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— March 12, 2019) – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate programs once again received high rankings as part of U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 “Best Graduate Schools.” For the second year in a row, the UNC School of Medicine is first for its primary care program. In addition, the Gillings School of Global Public Health tied for second and the School of Social Work tied for third. Two rankings for the School of Nursing saw big jumps, the master’s degree program tied for fifth this year and the nursing administration program ranked fourth. U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medical programs annually, while various disciplines and specialties in science, social sciences, humanities, health and other areas are only ranked periodically. This year, U.S. News ranked master’s degree programs in social work, public affairs, public health, health care management, physician assistant and rehabilitation counseling, and doctorate degrees in veterinary medicine.

The complete UNC-Chapel Hill rankings and specialty listings follows. A comprehensive list of all rankings and data can be found here.

School of Medicine

Overall

Primary Care, 1st

Research, 23rd

Specialty areas

Family Medicine, 4th

Internal Medicine, 26th

Obstetrics & Gynecology, 11th

Psychiatry, tied for 20th

Gillings School of Global Public Health

Overall – Tied for 2nd

School of Social Work

Overall – Tied for 3rd

School of Nursing

Overall

Master’s Degree, tied for 5th

Doctor of Nursing Practice, tied for 9th

Specialty areas

Nursing Administration, 4th

Nurse Practitioner: Family, tied for 16th

Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/Mental Health, Across the Lifespan, tied for 9th

Health Specialties

Health Care Management, tied for 3rd

Rehabilitation Counseling, tied for 9th

Kenan-Flagler Business School

Overall – 19th

Specialty areas

Accounting, 11th

Executive MBA, 12th

Finance, tied for 28th

Management, tied for 18th

Marketing, 16th

Production/Operations, tied for 20th

School of Law

Overall – 34th

Specialty areas

Clinical Training, tied for 48th

Dispute Resolution, tied for 56th

Environmental Law, tied for 41st

Health Care Law, tied for 27th

Intellectual Property Law, tied for 41st

International Law, tied for 48th

Legal Writing, tied for 8th

Tax Law, tied for 25th

Trial Advocacy, tied for 34th

School of Education

Overall – 27th

Specialty areas

Administration and Supervision, tied for 17th

Curriculum and Instruction, tied for 18th

Education Policy, 16th

Educational Psychology, 15th

Elementary Teacher Education, 18th

Secondary Teacher Education, 15th

Special Education, 11th

Public Affairs

Overall – Tied for 21st

Specialty areas

Local Government Management, 2nd

Public Finance and Budgeting, tied for 17th

Public Management and Leadership, tied for 15th

Public Policy Analysis, 28th

As part of the public affairs category, U.S. News ranked Carolina programs and specialty areas based in the School of Government and the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of public policy.

Engineering

Specialty areas

Biomedical Engineering/Bioengineering, tied for 33rd (This is a joint department with N.C. State University.)

Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering, tied for 18th

Methodology: U.S. News first ranked graduate programs in 1987 and has done so annually since 1990. Each year it ranks professional programs in business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine. Those rankings are based on two types of data: expert opinion on program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students. Its periodic rankings of additional disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, health and other areas are based solely on the ratings of peer academic experts, including deans, program directors and senior faculty.

The data come from statistical surveys sent to administrators at more than 2,054 graduate programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 22,018 academics and professionals in the disciplines. Surveys for the 2020 rankings were conducted during the fall of 2018 and in early 2019.

