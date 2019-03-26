205 students at UNC-Chapel Hill inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— March 26, 2019) – The nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, Phi Beta Kappa, has inducted 205 students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as new members.

The recent induction ceremony included remarks by Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and a keynote address by Dr. Betsy Towns, associate professor at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. New members received certificates and Phi Beta Kappa keys, the organization’s symbol.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the college and professional degree programs who meet rigorous eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better on a four-point scale is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1 percent of all university students qualify.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country have included 17 American presidents, 41 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, more than 140 Nobel Laureates and numerous artistic, intellectual and political leaders.

Phi Beta Kappa has 286 chapters across the country. Alpha of North Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of the state’s seven chapters. Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations nationwide annually raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting both high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2018-2019 are students Katherine Gora Combs, president; Pooja Joshi, vice president; and Christiana Cornea, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are 204 inductees, 135 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. Except where otherwise noted, all inductees study in the College of Arts & Sciences. One student chose not to be listed.

Alamance County

Hope Christine Cary, a junior with Hispanic literatures and cultures and philosophy majors, daughter of Chris Cary and Patricia Cary of Gibsonville.

Marina Hays Greenfeld, a junior with English and Slavic languages and cultures majors and a creative writing minor, of Saxapahaw.

Evan James Mertz, a senior with a mathematics major, son of Dr. David Mertz and Michelle Mertz of Burlington.

Buncombe County

Antonio Bird, a junior with computer science and music majors, son of Mary Beth Bird and Dr. Antonio Bird of Fairview.

Kathryn Ruth Kania, a junior with a computer science major and Russian and linguistics minors, daughter of Jay Kania and Kathy Kania of Weaverville.

Kirsten Nadine Paulus, a senior with global studies and sociology majors and a medical anthropology minor, daughter of Dr. Ronald Paulus and Lori Paulus of Asheville.

Isabelle Smith, a junior with geography and cultural studies majors, daughter of Anne Smith and Arthur Smith of Asheville.

Kelsey Anne Woody, a senior with a geological sciences major, daughter of Debra Woody and Joseph Woody of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Sania Larab Siddiqui, a junior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dr. Huma Siddiqui and Rashid Siddiqui of Charlotte.

Caldwell County

Seth Teague, a senior with biomedical and health sciences engineering and mathematics majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Sawmills.

Durham County

Emily Sonia Danes, a senior with psychology and English majors, daughter of Laura Danes and Mark Danes of Durham.

Eric Michael Lassiter, a junior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Timothy Lassiter and Martha Lassiter of Durham.

John Brent Roberson, a senior with a public policy major and philosophy, politics and economics and social and economic justice minors, son of Laura Clarke and David Roberson of Durham.

Peter Benjamin Streilein, a junior with geography and music majors and an urban studies and planning minor, son of Robert Streilein and Annamarie Streilein of Durham.

William Thomas Winslow II, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a computer science minor, of Durham.

Forsyth County

Hannah Garris Dunlap, a senior with economics and sport administration majors, daughter of Norman Dunlap and Lisa Dunlap of Kernersville.

Kaylene Lu, a sophomore with a biology major and chemistry and Chinese minors, of Winston-Salem.

Ashley Caroline Meise, a junior with business administration and peace, war and defense majors, of Winston-Salem.

Richard Denton Ong, a senior with history and peace, war and defense majors, of Winston-Salem.

Emily Nicole Reichert, a junior with a quantitative biology major and statistics and analytics and chemistry minors, daughter of Marc Reichert and Kimberly Reichert of Winston-Salem.

Sofie Senecal, a senior with a contemporary European studies major, of Lewisville.

James Bradley Tatter, a senior with history and economics majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of Dr. Stephen Tatter and Kathleen Ghiorsi of Winston-Salem.

Franklin County

Joshua Stewart Boone, a junior with biology and exercise and sport science majors and a chemistry minor, son of Jerry Boone and Gaye Boone of Zebulon.

Gaston County

Connor Christopher Linden, a senior with psychology and communication studies majors and a history minor, son of Paul Linden of Greenville and Dawn Linden of Gastonia.

Guilford County

Grace Goodman Anderson, a senior with public policy and history majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Leonard Anderson Jr. and Ann Morris of Greensboro.

Alex Bailey, a senior with human development and family studies and psychology majors and a creative writing minor, daughter of James Bailey and Beverly Echerd.

Madeleine Braye, a senior with an applied mathematics major and a computer science minor, of Greensboro.

Grey Morgan Howard, a sophomore with political science and peace, war and defense majors and an Arabic minor, of Greensboro.

Royce Le, a junior with quantitative biology and computer science majors and a chemistry minor, son of Hung Le and Nga Le of Summerfield.

Dylan Michael O’Connor, a junior with mathematics and film and media studies majors and a French minor, son of Dr. Christina O’Connor and Michael O’Connor of Jamestown.

Jackson Ray Parrish, a senior with history and political science majors and a religious studies minor, son of William Parrish and Karen Parrish of Oak Ridge.

Courtney Thomas, a junior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Nancy Thomas and Clinton Thomas Jr. of Greensboro.

Emily Margaret Winterich-Knox, a junior with sociology and psychology majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, daughter of Julie Winterich and John Knox of Greensboro.

Henderson County

Rachel Colleen Quinn, a senior with an archaeology major and an art history minor, daughter of Tony Quinn and Beth Quinn.

Ansley Adelaide Ussery, a junior with computer science and German majors and a Spanish minor, daughter of Kirsten McDonald and Mick Ussery of Mills River.

Iredell County

Eleanor Armstrong Knapp, a senior with a linguistics major and a music minor, daughter of Susan Brubaker Knapp and Rob Knapp of Mooresville.

Christopher G. LaMack, a senior with archaeology and history majors and an anthropology minor, son of Gail Ellmore and Christopher F. LaMack of Mooresville.

Krí Marie Schafer, a junior with communication studies and music composition majors and a writing for the screen and stage minor, daughter of Kathi Schafer and Stuart Schafer.

Johnston County

Jacob Frank Altman, a senior with a political science major, of Clayton.

Allison Ann Tormey, a senior with economics and public policy majors, daughter of Patrick Tormey and Mary Ann Tormey of Clayton.

Madison County

Kelsey Barnhardt Sutton, a junior with psychology and sociology majors and a Southern studies minor, daughter of Dr. Jennie Barnhardt and Rodney Sutton.

Mecklenburg County

Kate Aberman, a senior with a biology major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, daughter of John Aberman and Linda MacDonald of Charlotte.

Megan Almon, a senior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors, daughter of Faye Almon of Rock Hill, S.C., and Robert Almon of Willimantic, Conn.

Noah Clark Berens, a junior with quantitative biology and classics majors and a mathematics minor, son of Melissa Berens of Charlotte.

Hannah Elizabeth Bridges, a senior with public policy and political science majors and a Spanish for the legal professions minor, of Charlotte.

Taylor Michael Burch, a junior with statistics and analytics and sport administration majors and a computer science minor, of Charlotte.

Emma G. Caponigro, a junior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and Spanish for the medical professions minors, daughter of Kris Caponigro and Rick Caponigro of Charlotte.

Abigail Joy Cmiel, a senior with global studies and social entrepreneurship majors, daughter of Joyce Cmiel and Craig Cmiel of Charlotte.

Zachary Cameron Cox, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a chemistry minor, son of Trudy Cox and David Cox of Charlotte.

Gayathri S. Das, a junior with health policy and management and economics majors and a Hindi-Urdu minor, daughter of Shiva Das and Sreelatha Das of Charlotte.

Olivia Jones, a senior with English and German literature and culture majors, of Charlotte.

K. Krentsil, a senior with a sociology major and an entrepreneurship minor, son of Rev. Moses Krentsil and Essie Krentsil of Charlotte.

Charlie Mace, a junior with astrophysics and mathematics majors and a music minor, son of Jody Mace and Stan Mace of Charlotte.

India Josephine Mackinson, a senior with an environmental studies major and a media and journalism minor, daughter of Lawrence Mackinson and Betty Mackinson of Charlotte.

Matthew A. Moravec, a junior with biology and sociology majors and a neuroscience minor, son of Sandra Moravec and Frank Moravec of Pineville.

Garrett Allen Moseley, a junior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, son of Allison Moseley and Donald Moseley of Charlotte.

Nidhi Murlidhar, a sophomore with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Murlidhar Kesan and Vidya Murlidhar of Charlotte.

Sebastian Brant Nabatoff, a senior with business administration and peace, war and defense majors, son of Kelly Katterhagen and Larry Nabatoff of Charlotte.

Przemyslaw Adrian Pudelko, a senior with computer science and central European studies majors, of Charlotte.

Kristen Scott Roehrig, a senior with religious studies and Spanish literature majors, daughter of Ashley Roehrig and Scott Roehrig of Charlotte.

Ross Andrew Rucho, a junior with biomedical and health sciences engineering and computer science majors, son of Dr. Robert Rucho and Theresa Rucho.

Haley Celeste Schilly, a senior with psychology and public policy majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Charlotte.

Sydney Morganne Taylor, a senior with communication studies and dramatic art majors, of Davidson.

Sarah Lucille Thames, a senior with health policy and management and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors, daughter of Richard Thames and Debora Thames of Charlotte.

Claire Elizabeth Thefaine, a senior with a biology major, daughter of Steven Thefaine of Charlotte.

Benjamin James Thyer, a junior with geological sciences and music majors, son of Lisa Thyer and Dan Thyer of Charlotte.

Ryan Frank Tutwiler, a senior with a political science major and a media and journalism minor, son of John Tutwiler and Heather Burnell of Charlotte.

William McNeil Welborne, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of Neil Welborne and Kristen Welborne of Huntersville.

Elizabeth Deane Wilson, a junior with psychology and biology majors and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Lillian Wilson and Steven Wilson of Charlotte.

Moore County

Alexandra Barnes, a junior with a history major, daughter of Daniel Barnes and Laura Barnes of Seven Lakes.

Brittany Anne Jenkins, a senior with psychology and political science majors and a public relations minor, daughter of Jim Jenkins and Stephanie Jenkins of Pinehurst.

Andre Pittella, a junior with astrophysics and mathematics majors and a music minor, son of Lisa Pittella of West End and Ricardo Pittella of Houston, Texas.

Nash County

Madelyn Amos, a senior with women’s and gender studies and public policy majors, of Rocky Mount.

New Hanover County

Emily Mae Krupa, a junior with an English major and creative writing and writing for the stage and screen minors, daughter of Dr. Joseph Krupa IV and Michelle Krupa of Wilmington.

Victoria Jane Mathew, a senior with a psychology major, of Wilmington.

Orange County

Jackson Allen Cabell, a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors and a Spanish for the business professions minor, of Chapel Hill.

Peter Bass Cohen, a junior with public policy and food studies majors and an environmental science and studies minor, son of Meg Cohen of Chapel Hill and Jeff Cohen of Durham.

Michelle Renee Cooley, a junior with a biology major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, daughter of Wanda Cooley and Ron Cooley of Hillsborough.

Kunal Mayur Lodaya, a junior with a chemistry major and a computer science minor, of Chapel Hill.

Daniel Shiloh Malawsky, a junior with biostatistics and mathematics majors and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky and Douglas Malawsky.

Wenwen Mei, a senior with biostatistics and Asian studies majors and a mathematics minor, daughter of Yongzhong Mei and Aihua Jin of Chapel Hill.

Lindsey Lee Molina, a junior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dr. Paul Molina and Grace Molina of Chapel Hill.

Takoda L. Ren, a junior with computer science and Chinese majors, son of Robin Visser.

Drew Douglas Roeber, a senior with a political science major and a history minor, son of Patrick Roeber and Dr. Ellen Roeber of Carrboro.

Rebecca Darci Sullenger, a junior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, daughter of Dr. Bruce Sullenger and Dr. Rachel Rempel of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Daniel Barondes, a senior with a global studies major and a business administration minor, of Greenville.

Bethany Lynne Garrison, a senior with a psychology major and creative writing and medical anthropology minors, daughter of Dr. Herb Garrison III and Dr. Lynne Garrison of Greenville.

Matthew Jacob Williams, a senior with communication studies and English majors, of Greenville.

Randolph County

Susannah Noelle Burley, a senior with communication and women’s and gender studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Cheryl Burley and Garret Traylor of Trinity.

John Cooper Faile, a junior with mathematics and computer science majors, of Asheboro.

Molly Caroline Russell, a senior with history and American studies majors and an education minor, of Rockingham.

Rockingham County

Summer Aria Lawrence, a junior with communication studies and dramatic art majors, daughter of Kimberly Lawrence and Henry Lawrence of Reidsville.

Shreya Ashish Shah, a junior with health policy and management and biology majors and a business administration minor, daughter of Dr. Ashish Shah and Vaishali Shah of Summerfield.

Rowan County

Savannah Nicole Morgan, a senior with media and journalism and English majors, of Mt. Ulla.

Matthew Franklin Washko, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medicine, literature and culture minors, son of Dr. Kenneth Washko and Nancy Washko of Salisbury.

Rutherford County

Caleb Cox, a junior with mathematics and chemistry majors, son of Geaneice Johnson and Joseph Cox.

Union County

Roark S. Habegger, a junior with astrophysics and mathematics majors and a creative writing minor, son of Melissa Habegger and Steve Habegger of Waxhaw.

Wake County

Sarah Marie Arney, a senior with philosophy and public policy majors, daughter of William Arney and Kathleen Arney of Raleigh.

Haley Marie Ballou, a senior with psychology and political science majors, daughter of Donna Ballou and Michael Ballou of Wake Forest.

Hannah Marie Balser, a senior with psychology and Japanese majors, daughter of Revonda Russos of Raleigh and Michael Balser of Wake Forest.

Phoi Bui, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and anthropology minors, daughter of Han Nguyen of Holly Springs.

Evan O’Neal Colby, a junior with classics and linguistics majors, son of Dr. Robin Colby and Dr. Paul Colby of Raleigh.

Ellen Marie Davis, a senior with a biostatistics major and a mathematics minor, of Cary.

Jay Dawson, a senior with a political science major and history and philosophy, politics and economics minors, of Raleigh.

Nicole Grace DeBruyne, a junior with biology and mathematics majors and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Les DeBruyne and Patti DeBruyne.

Natalie Ferguson, a senior with communication studies and sociology majors, of Raleigh.

Trevor Winje Hair, a senior with global studies and Hispanic linguistics majors and a Portuguese minor, of Cary.

Jack Mitchell Haroldson, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, son of Mitchell Haroldson and Ginger Haroldson of Cary.

Andrew Brantley Harvey, a senior with a biology major and a neuroscience minor, son of Warren Harvey and Cathy Harvey of Apex.

Andy Tran Hoang, a senior with a chemistry major, son of Mymy Tran and Danny Hoang of Cary.

Seamus Martin Holland, a junior with philosophy and computer science majors, son of Sandra Holland and Glenn Holland of Cary.

Rhea Jain, a junior with a biostatistics major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, daughter of Rajat Jain and Malti Jain of Apex.

Jarred Jeffrey Lobo, a junior with neuroscience and public policy majors and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, son of Jeffrey Lobo and Sharonne Lobo of Cary.

Anna Longenecker, a senior with dramatic art and global studies majors and a Hispanic studies minor, daughter of Teresa Longenecker and Geyer Longenecker of Raleigh.

Maureen Susan Marquie, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Pamela Marquie and Thomas Marquie of Apex.

Anne Frances McDarris, a senior with an environmental studies major and a media and journalism minor, daughter of Charles McDarris and Dori McDarris of Cary.

Lydia McInnes, a senior with media and journalism and women’s and gender studies majors and a creative writing minor, of Raleigh.

Celia Frances McRae, a senior with media and journalism and political science majors and a public policy minor, daughter of Margaret McRae and Stuart McRae of Cary.

Elisa Regan Moore, a senior with French and contemporary European studies majors and a history minor, daughter of William Moore III and Stephanie Moore of Cary.

Leah Allison Moore, a senior with media and journalism and music performance majors, daughter of Richard Moore and Ruth Moore of Raleigh.

Ashton Brooke O’Hara, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Jeff O’Hara and Brenda O’Hara of Cary.

Lily Margaret Olmo, a junior with an environmental science major and marine science and geography minors, daughter of Leslie Olmo and Dr. Franklin Olmo of Wake Forest.

Kelly Ann Pring, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Mike Pring and Tracie Pring of Raleigh.

Rasika Rao, a junior with neuroscience and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, of Apex.

Albert Rechenmacher, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Jackson Todd Richards, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, son of Tom Richards and Cindy Richards of Raleigh.

Annie Johnson Ruhmann, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Joy Ruhmann and Rich Ruhmann of Raleigh.

Mia Victoria Shang, a senior with linguistics and anthropology majors and a Hispanic studies minor, daughter of Dr. Allan Shang and Kimberly Shang of Wake Forest.

Taylor Andrew Smith, a junior with a computer science major and an entrepreneurship minor, son of Benjamin Smith and Wendy Elliott-Smith of Raleigh.

Michelle Tong Sun, a junior with a computer science major and biology and chemistry minors, daughter of Haiyan Tong and Ge Sun of Cary.

Natalie Catherine Terrell, a senior with communication studies and women’s and gender studies majors, daughter of Joseph Terrell and Lisa Terrell of Cary.

EmmaLi Tsai, a junior with an environmental science major and marine science and biology minors, of Apex.

Zachary Edward Walker, a junior with mathematics and physics majors, son of Kristi Walker and Michael Walker of Raleigh.

John Wilson Watters, a junior with a chemistry major, son of Charlotte Watters and David Watters of Raleigh.

Watauga County

Haley Banks Harwood, a senior with a communication studies major and Spanish and recreation administration minors, daughter of Gina Harwood and David Harwood of Blowing Rock.

California

Luke Donald De Mott, a senior with history and political science majors, son of Tina Matrale of Mauldin, S.C., and Donald De Mott of Greenville, S.C.

Colorado

Simon Connor Bertron, a junior with mathematics and computer science majors, of Denver.

Julia Gonçalves, a junior with a biology major and Spanish for the medical professions and neuroscience minors, of Littleton.

Courtney Elisabeth Oran, a senior with an anthropology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Scott Oran and Laura Oran of Fort Collins.

Connecticut

Jessica Grace Chen, a senior with peace, war and defense and public policy majors, of Stamford.

Delaware

Andy Yutian Chen, a sophomore with computer science and economics majors and a Chinese minor, son of Dr. Hongfeng Chen of Newark.

Molly Grey Ritter, a senior with political science and French majors and a studio art minor, of Wilmington.

Florida

Kelly Ann Cuthbertson, a senior with economics and environmental studies majors, of Wellington.

Kyle Vance McGrath, a junior with a chemistry major and Hispanic studies and biology minors, of Ponte Vedra.

Patrick C. Motta, a senior with economics and political science majors and a history minor, son of Dr. John Motta and Kim Motta of Boca Raton.

Georgia

Isabella Jane Reiss, a senior with peace, war and defense and global studies majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Decatur.

Jared Clay Warner, a junior with political science and communication studies majors and a history minor, son of Dr. Lee Warner and Dr. Jody Clay-Warner of Athens.

Illinois

Ryan Christopher Carp, a senior with business administration and history majors, son of Stan Carp and Kari Carp of New Lenox.

Beth Clifford, a senior with media and journalism and public policy majors, daughter of Ann Clifford and Brian Clifford.

Keely Ann Kriho, a senior with American Indian and Indigenous studies and health policy and management majors, daughter of John Kriho and Mary Kriho of LaGrange Park.

Emily Maureen Pender, a junior with psychology and economics majors and a medicine, literature and culture minor, of Western Springs.

Natalie Christine Piehl, a junior with applied mathematics and biology majors, daughter of Michele and Hudson Piehl.

Indiana

Emily Ann Barron, a junior with a biostatistics major and chemistry and mathematics minors, daughter of Dr. Beth Barron and Dr. Michael Barron of Indianapolis.

Anna Fern Berman, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Kathy Berman and Marc Berman of Fishers.

Iowa

Scott Andrews Diekema, a senior with philosophy and Asian studies majors and an entrepreneurship minor, son of Dr. Daniel Diekema and Dr. Janet Andrews of Iowa City.

Kansas

Kent Matthew McDonald, a senior with English and dramatic art majors and a history minor, son of Judy McDonald and Mark McDonald of Overland Park.

Maryland

Jared Cliff Richards, a junior with a quantitative biology major, of Columbia.

Kelly Christiana Williams, a senior with an environmental studies major, daughter of Elizabeth Williams and James Williams of Chevy Chase.

Michigan

Kendra Elaine Watkins, a senior with sociology and Jewish studies majors, of Pontiac.

Minnesota

Kirsi Sophia Oldenburg, a junior with an environmental health sciences major and a chemistry minor, of Minneapolis.

Madison Oihua Woo, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and marine science minors, daughter of Dr. Edward Woo of Raleigh, N.C., and Lisa Bittner of Forest Lake.

Missouri

Felix Evans, a junior with an environmental science major and marine science and Chinese minors, daughter of Kelly Hong and Michael Evans of St. Louis.

New Hampshire

Angus Patrick Gorman, a senior with a computer science major, son of Janet Gorman and Tom Gorman of North Hampton.

Wyatt Ross McNamara, a senior with an English major and a history minor, of Wolfeboro.

New Jersey

Danielle Curtis, a senior with an environmental studies major and a geography minor, of Navesink.

Gabrielle Matalon, a senior with an information science major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Lisa Matalon and Marc Matalon.

Kiera Patrice Whalen, a senior with a public policy major and a German minor, daughter of Dr. Lauren Goodwyn and Michael Whalen of Washington, D.C.

Sarah Wu, a junior with biology and art history majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Wei Wu and Dr. Winston Wu of West Windsor.

New York

Samantha Nicole Catalano, a sophomore with a quantitative biology major and Spanish for the medical professions and computer science minors, daughter of Dr. Lorraine Catalano and Anthony Catalano.

Abby Ruth Cooper, a junior with public policy and economics majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, of Ithaca.

Danielle Gladstone, a junior with a mathematics major and a business administration minor, daughter of Ellyn Gladstone and Lawrence Gladstone of Yaphank.

Ryan Joseph Kramer, a junior with a philosophy major and biology and chemistry minors, son of Steven Kramer and Lisa Kramer of Katonah.

Joseph Caleb Nickel, a senior with a music major, of East Islip.

Thomas Clive Richards, a junior with physics and computer science majors and a Chinese minor, son of Sarah Richards and Clive Richards of Brooklyn.

Ohio

Roshni Venkatesh, a junior with a neuroscience major and Spanish and philosophy minors, of Dayton.

Pennsylvania

Megan Bechtel, a junior with public policy and environmental studies majors, of Mechanicsburg.

Austin T. Hahn, a senior with political science and economics majors, of Landenberg.

Eric Takoushian, a senior with a chemistry major and neuroscience and biology minors, son of Dan Takoushian and Kathy Takoushian of West Chester.

Raven Tatiana Wahl, a senior with art history and religious studies majors and a linguistics minor, of Pittsburgh.

Rhode Island

Cameron James Hummel, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, of Barrington.

Tennessee

Madeline Hanson, a senior with public policy and political science majors and a Hispanic studies minor, daughter of Jennifer Tacker of Memphis.

Walter Patton Orr, a junior with a business administration major, son of Rufus W. Orr III and Caroline C. Orr of Memphis.

Gabriella Hope Stein, a senior with a computer science major, daughter of Kim Stein and Dr. Sid Stein of Memphis.

Texas

Kathryn Marie Boyer, a senior with biostatistics and mathematics majors, of Dallas.

Utah

Jamie Christine Antinori, a junior with a biology major and neuroscience and Spanish for the professions minors, of Park City.

Caroline Young, a junior with business administration and history majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, daughter of Christine Young and Steve Young of Kissimmee, Fla.

Virginia

Peter James Andringa, a junior with media and journalism and computer science majors and an entrepreneurship minor, son of Mark Andringa and Grace Andringa of Vienna.

Sreya Atluri, a senior with business administration and economics majors and an entrepreneurship minor, daughter of Dr. Samatha Atluri and Radhakrishna Atluri of Chantilly.

Sweta S. Karlekar, a junior with a computer science major and an entrepreneurship minor, daughter of Dr. Sujata Naik and Srinivasan Karlekar of Ashburn.

Dylan Thomas Schuler, a junior with quantitative biology and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, son of Dr. Janet Sater and Dr. Kurt Schuler of Arlington.

Lauren Elizabeth Walters, a senior with a psychology major and social and economic justice and neuroscience minors, of Arlington.

Washington

Robert F. Williams, a December 2018 graduate with history and peace, war and defense majors, of Vancouver.

Washington, D.C.

William Lawrence DeBruin, a senior with a computer science major, of Washington, D.C.

Zachary James Ham, a senior with political science and peace, war and defense majors, son of Col. Patricia Ham, USA (ret.) and Col. Wilton Ham Jr., USA (ret.) of Washington, D.C.

Brazil

Barbara Reichmann Blaschke, a sophomore with communication studies and film studies majors, daughter of Guilherme Blaschke and Izabela Blaschke of Curitiba.

Canada

Carolyne Alice Barker, a senior with political science and public policy majors, daughter of Paul Barker and Breda Clifford-Barker of Toronto.

China

Jinglin Ji, a senior with nutrition and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Beijing.

Jintong Liu, a junior with nutrition and biology majors, of Dongguan.

Chenyang Wang, a junior with a chemistry major, son of Wei Wang and Qian Liu of Shenyang.

Yicheng Wang, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Beijing.

Yunhan Wu, a senior with biostatistics and mathematics majors, of Beijing.

Fan Xu, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, daughter of Guoliang Xu and Min Yang of Fuyang.

England

Anamay Viswanathan, a senior with a political science major and a neuroscience minor, son of Anamika Viswanathan and Sanjay Viswanathan of London.

New Zealand

Patrick Costley, a junior with economics and English majors and a public policy minor, son of Dr. Carolyn Costley of Blenheim and Ramon Morrison of Hamilton.

