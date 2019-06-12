UNC-Chapel Hill announces newly selected members of the Board of Visitors

(Chapel Hill, N.C. –– June 12, 2019) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has appointed 53 alumni and friends to serve on one of the most active volunteer organizations at Carolina: the UNC- Chapel Hill Board of Visitors. The new board members, appointed on May 30, will begin their four-year terms on July 1.

As ambassadors of Carolina, approximately 200 Board of Visitors members inform their communities about ongoing work and issues important to the University. In turn, the members share feedback from those communities with the University’s administration. These volunteers actively assist the Board of Trustees and Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz to educate stakeholders about the mission, programs, accomplishments, needs and aspirations of the University. Members also volunteer their time and professional experience as a resource to students who seek guidance ahead of entering the workforce.

Reyna Walters-Morgan of Raleigh will serve as chair of the Board of Visitors and Brian T. Marley of Charlotte will serve as vice chair.

The new members are listed below, alphabetically by North Carolina county and by locations outside of North Carolina.

North Carolina

Bladen County: Susan Prevette of Elizabethtown



Buncombe County: Laura A. Webb of Asheville

Durham County: Malchus l. Watlington of Durham

Forsyth County: William R. Carter and Theodore C. Kerner of Winston-Salem

Guilford County: Leigh H. Jones, J. Edward Kitchen, Phillip L. McAlpin and Jesse H. Washburn of Greensboro

Mecklenburg County: Martin A. Godwin, William M. Herndon, William T. Houser, Jeffrey L. Irvin, Melinda M. Kaiser and Kay H. Sowers of Charlotte

New Hanover County: Charles S. Baldwin, Jane R. Ellison and Shital R. Patel of Wilmington; Dustin J. Gross of Wrightsville Beach

Orange County: Danny Bell, Maribel Carrion, Joseph Gannon and Stanley M. Koonce of Chapel Hill

Sampson County: James R. Smith of Clinton

Wake County: Lawson A. Rankin of Cary; Stephen C. Bryant, David B. Fountain, LaRee Johnson, Grier Martin, Robert W. Saunders, Rex T. Savery, Barbara B. Weyher and Matthew A. Young of Raleigh.

California

Edward S. Su of Kentfield; Constance M. Hiatt of San Francisco; Donald P. Johnson of Toluca Lake

District of Columbia

Caroline J. Croft of Washington

Florida

Johnathan L. Robertson of Fort Lauderdale

Georgia

Alex Idichandy of Alpharetta; William D. Smith and Caroline S. Vroon of Atlanta

Illinois

Eva Chess of Chicago

Nebraska

Brent M. Comstock of Lincoln

New York

Mary Elizabeth M. Catala, Ann T. Colley, Zachary W. Howell and Robert L. Huffines of New York

South Carolina

Katrina L. Jamison of Summerville

Texas

MaryEliza Ankenbauer of Austin

Virginia

John A. Schmidt of Alexandria; Kenneth W. Epps of Arlington; Tamara H. Bickston of Midlothian; R. Mason Bayler of Richmond

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 74 bachelor’s, 104 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s more than 330,000 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories and 164 countries. More than 178,000 live in North Carolina.

University Communications: Carly Miller, (919) 445-8555, mediarelations@unc.edu