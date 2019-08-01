Committee set to begin search for UNC-Chapel Hill’s next chancellor

(Chapel Hill, N.C. –– Aug. 1, 2019) The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has formed a search committee to begin the process of finding and recommending finalists for consideration to become the next chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Richard Stevens, chair of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, will oversee the search committee to find Carolina’s 12th chancellor. Committee members represent the University’s Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni.

“As the first public university in the United States, UNC-Chapel Hill has a strong history of more than 225 years,” Stevens said. “As we look forward – at this critical moment in higher education – it is essential to have a visionary leader in place to lead and advance the initiatives of our great University.”

Community members can learn more about the process online. The committee will make recommendations to the full Board of Trustees, which will vote on candidates to recommend to UNC System Interim President Bill Roper. Roper will then recommend a candidate to the UNC Board of Governors, which will elect the new chancellor.

“I welcome the beginning of this process and the formation of this committee, which is comprised of highly qualified and well-respected representatives from the University community,” said Roper. “I am confident that this committee, drawing on input from all corners of campus, will locate the strongest candidates to lead UNC-Chapel Hill into the future.”

In February, Roper appointed Kevin M. Guskiewicz to serve as interim chancellor, succeeding Carol L. Folt.

The committee members are:

Teresa Artis Neal, Board of Trustees

David L. Boliek Jr., Board of Trustees

Anita R. Brown-Graham, UNC School of Government professor

Haywood D. Cochrane Jr., Board of Trustees

R. Gene Davis Jr., Board of Trustees

Douglas Dibbert, president of the General Alumni Association

Charles G. Duckett, Board of Trustees

Dr. Shelley Earp, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center director

Shayna Hill, Employee Forum chair, College of Arts & Sciences Statistics and Operations Research department manager

James Johnson Jr., William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Urban Investment Strategies Center director

Lloyd Kramer, interim chair of the faculty, history professor, Carolina Public Humanities director

J. Rich Leonard, General Alumni Association Board of Directors chair

Ashton B. Martin, student body president, senior

Patricia Parker, Department of Communications chair, associate professor

Andrew Perrin, sociology professor, Institute for the Arts and Humanities director, and special assistant to the provost and dean for accreditation and curricular innovation

Joy Renner, School of Medicine radiologic science clinical associate professor and director

Terry Rhodes, College of Arts & Sciences interim dean

Dwight D. Stone, Board of Trustees

Chastan Swain, Graduate and Professional Student Federation president, 3L, UNC School of Law

Staff supporting the committee

T.J. Scott, executive assistant to the Board of Trustees

UNC System Office liaison supporting the committee

Lynn Duffy, senior associate vice president for leadership development and talent acquisition

