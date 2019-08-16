Back-to-School Media Guide Fall 2019

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will welcome 4,195 first-year students and 852 transfer students to campus as classes begin on Aug. 20, 2019. The University’s new students were selected from a record number of applicants, and they represent the most geographically diverse and globally engaged group to enroll at Carolina.

The following statistics provide an overview of incoming students. All data points are preliminary and will be final after Sept. 4, 2019, the University’s official enrollment reporting date.

Record applications

The University received a record 44,859 first-year applications this year – 3 percent more than last year. This is the 14th consecutive year in which applications have increased.

The overall admit rate fell from 22 percent to 21 percent this year, and the North Carolina admit rate increased from 41 percent to 42 percent.

The incoming class includes 206 students from one of the 76 partner high schools served by the Carolina College Advising Corps, a public service of the University that seeks to increase college-going rates among low-income, first-generation college and other underrepresented students.

Each enrolling student was admitted to Carolina after being considered individually and holistically. Admissions officers read applications one by one, striving to understand students in the context of their families, schools, and communities, and to assess how students could thrive at Carolina and contribute to the education of their fellow Tar Heels.

“We’re glad and grateful that these remarkable students have chosen UNC,” said Stephen Farmer, vice provost for enrollment and undergraduate admissions. “As we read their applications, we enjoyed getting to know these students one by one, as the unique individuals they are. We believe strongly that each of them can thrive at Carolina and help each other thrive along the way, and we’ll be excited to see the great difference they will make, both here at Carolina and far beyond.”

Overall admissions

Applied Admitted North Carolina 13,490 5,649 Out-of-state 31,369 3,962 Total** 44,859 9,611

Transfer admissions

Approximately 39 percent of the enrolling transfer class is transferring from a North Carolina community college. Incoming transfer students range in age from 17- to 64-years-old and have an average college GPA of 3.7.

The transfer class includes 80 students who come to Carolina from partner community colleges served by the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program, or C-STEP. The program is designed to enable community college students to transfer to and graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill, and partners with 13 community colleges across the state. C-STEP students represent 9 percent of all enrolling transfer students.

Transfer admissions

Applied Admitted North Carolina 1,584 773 Out-of-state 1,497 577 Total** 3,081 1,350

Academic strength

45 percent of new first-year students ranked within the top 10 students in their high school class.

77 percent ranked within the top 10 percent of their class.

94 percent of new first-year students have taken five or more Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or college-level courses while in high school.

On the SAT, the middle 50 percent of students scored between 1310 and 1480.

On the ACT, the middle 50 percent of students scored between 29 and 34.

Among new transfer students, the average GPA at their previous schools was 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Their top five intended majors are biology, business, computer science, political science and biomedical and health sciences engineering.

North Carolinians

Among first-year North Carolinians:

37 percent, or 1,256 students, are enrolling from a rural county.

First-year North Carolinians come from 97 counties across the state.

First in their families

Among all first-year students, 19 percent, or 798 students, will be the first in their families to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Financial Aid

Among all new first-year and transfer students:

38 percent of the incoming class will receive need-based aid, primarily in the form of grants and scholarships.

13 percent will have the opportunity to graduate debt-free under The Carolina Covenant program, which covers the full cost of a degree for eligible low-income students.

Military service

Among all new undergraduates:

406 enrolling first-year and transfer students indicated an affiliation with the U.S. armed forces, primarily as dependents or spouses of a military member who served or is serving.

23 are currently serving.

24 have previously served in the U.S. armed forces.

Diverse experiences

The first-year class includes students from:

42 states and the District of Columbia.

218 students are international, representing 50 countries.

58 percent of enrolling first year students have traveled outside of their home countries, an increase of three percent since last year.

Among enrolling first-year students:

60 percent are female, and 40 percent are male.

12 percent identify themselves as Black or African American.

9 percent identify themselves as Hispanic or Latino.

19 percent identify themselves as Asian.

2 percent identify themselves as American Indian or Alaska Native.

The student experience

70 percent of first-year students said they are very interested in having a global experience (e.g. study abroad, global internship, global research) while at Carolina.

96 percent of first-year students they hope to receive, during their time at Carolina, the experience of engaging with a broad range of ideas, perspectives and visions that differ from their own.

95 percent said they want their understanding to be broadened and refined through discussion and dialogue with classmates and professors who differ from themselves.

95 percent said they want to work with classmates who have different perspectives and different approaches to solving problems.

96 percent said they want to get better at leading, serving and working with people from different backgrounds.

94 percent said they want to deepen their appreciation, respect and empathy for other people.

Extracurricular snapshot

90 percent participated in community service.

51 percent of all incoming students held a paying job during the school year; 56 percent had daily responsibilities within their families.

64 percent contributed to a cause they believe in.

58 percent traveled outside their home country.

51 percent held a paying job during the school year.

49 percent held a position as president of their class or a club.

42 percent participated in religious or faith-based communities.

30 percent participated in student government.

32 percent conducted research outside the classroom.

21 percent founded an organization or started a business or non-profit.

19 percent participated in orchestra or band.

71 percent competed in a sport.

