UNC-Chapel Hill inducts 162 students into Phi Beta Kappa

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Nov. 7, 2019) Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 162 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

Terrence E. Holt, a research associate professor in the UNC School of Medicine, gave the keynote address at the recent induction ceremony. New members each received a certificate and a Phi Beta Kappa key, the organization’s symbol.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the College of Arts & Sciences and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA.

Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1% of all college students qualify.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members have included 17 American presidents, 41 U.S. Supreme Court justices, more than 140 Nobel Laureates and many artistic, intellectual and political leaders.

Phi Beta Kappa has 286 chapters across the country. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations nationwide raise and distribute over $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s 2019-20 Phi Beta Kappa officers are students Michala Patterson, president; Gayathri Das, vice president; and Becca Sullenger, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, and the Peter T. Grauer Associate Dean for Honors Carolina and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are 160 inductees, 102 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts & Sciences except where otherwise noted. Two students chose not to be listed.

Buncombe County

Samuel Jacob Goldstein, a senior with an environmental health sciences major and chemistry and biology minors, son of Jonas Goldstein and Meryl Goldstein of Asheville.

Roberto Carlos Luna, a junior with a sociology major and a Japanese minor, of Weaverville.

Barron John Northrup, a senior with studio art and communication studies majors and a music minor, son of John Northrup and Elizabeth Northrup of Asheville.

Allison Whitenack, a senior with global studies and political science majors and an African studies minor, daughter of Mary Whitenack and DC Whitenack of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Kathryn M. Early, a senior with peace, war and defense and global studies majors and a modern Hebrew minor, daughter of Scott Early and Sherrie Early of Concord.

Elizabeth Ann Kunesh, a junior with peace, war and defense and contemporary European studies majors and a Spanish for the legal professions minor, daughter of Racheal Kunesh and Ben Kunesh of Concord.

Kendall Anne Parker, a May 2019 graduate with psychology and political science majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Davidson.

Carteret County

Hailey Humphrey, a senior with exercise and sport science and mathematics majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Walter Humphrey III and Kristin Humphrey of Newport.

Steven Tulevech, a spring 2019 graduate with an environmental science major and computer science and statistics and analytics minors, son of Carol Tulevech and Steve Tulevech of Morehead City.

Chatham County

Becca Grace Heilman, a senior with political science and public policy majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Karen Heilman and Newt Heilman of Chapel Hill.

Anna Elaine Weniger, a senior with a geological sciences major and a statistics and analytics minor, daughter of Dawn Weniger and Andrew Weniger of Apex.

Columbus County

Abigail LeMay Owens, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Tom Owens and Elizabeth Owens of Whiteville.

Craven County

Alexandria Morgan Andrews, a senior with an English major and a media and journalism minor, of New Bern.

Harrison Cho, a senior with an economics major and business administration and statistics and analytics minors, son of John Cho and Maria Cho of New Bern.

Cumberland County

Joseph Daniel Giusto, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and biology and chemistry minors, son of Christine Giusto-Weibl and Randy Weibl of Hope Mills.

Ben Lee, a junior with a biostatistics major and a computer science minor, son of Jiyoung Kim and Baeyong Lee of Fayetteville.

Davidson County

Laura Lee Folk, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Thomas Folk and Rene Folk of High Point.

Davie County

Seth Thomas Little, a senior with a computer science major and a chemistry minor, son of Greg Little and Beth Little of Mocksville.

Durham County

Emily Pierce, a senior with an environmental science major and marine sciences and biology minors, daughter of Wesley Pierce of Durham and Amy Wallace of Surf City, N.C.

Rachel Katherine Sauls, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and Hispanic studies and Jewish studies minors, daughter of Amy Sauls and Jonathan Sauls of Durham.

Edgecombe County

Kaylyn Rogers Norville, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and history and health and society minors, daughter of Martin Norville and Jennifer Norville of Tarboro.

Forsyth County

John William Babcock Jr., a senior with economics and political science majors and a Spanish minor, of Winston-Salem.

Heerali Sandip Patel, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Sandip Patel and Kirti Patel of Winston-Salem.

David Andrew Smith, a senior with political science and interdisciplinary studies majors, son of Julie Smith and Timothy Smith of Winston-Salem.

Anjali Venkat, a May 2019 graduate with biology and religious studies majors and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, daughter of Gopalakrishnan Venkatachellam and Jayashree Venkatachellam of Winston-Salem.

Daniel Austin Weber, a senior with a computer science major and a statistics and analytics minor, son of Julie Tomberlin of Pfafftown and the Reverend Riddick Weber of Winston-Salem.

John Charles Weber, a senior with a computer science major and a Hispanic studies minor, son of Julie Tomberlin of Pfafftown and the Reverend Riddick Weber of Winston-Salem.

Gaston County

Abby Fogarty, a senior with psychology and global studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Christine Fogarty and David Fogarty of Gastonia.

Collin Siva Hill, a senior with biology and chemistry majors, son of Lara Hill and Jeff Hill.

Guilford County

Rachel Augustine, a senior with statistics and analytics and peace, war and defense majors and a mathematics minor, daughter of Brian Augustine and Kristin Augustine of Greensboro.

Benjamin Bloch Bolton, a senior with history and psychology majors, son of Charles Bolton and Leslie Bloch of Greensboro.

Margaret Emma Brown, a senior with a psychology major and a medicine, literature and culture minor, daughter of Churchill Brown III and Elizabeth Brown of Summerfield.

Rachel Vivian Dou, a junior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, daughter of Ning Yu and Lie Dou.

Nicholas Heflin, a senior with political science and history majors, son of Troy Heflin and Kristine Heflin of Oak Ridge.

Marissa Jane Millard, a senior with biology and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Jane Millard and Richard Millard of Oak Ridge.

Elisabeth Hannah Molnar, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Oak Ridge.

Malcolm Charles Stark, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Greensboro.

Harnett County

Olivia Grace Manning, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and classical civilizations minors, daughter of Greg Manning and Susan Manning of Broadway.

Haywood County

Levi Thomas McCracken, a junior with political science and Southern studies majors, son of Crystal McCracken and Mark McCracken of Clyde.

Iredell County

Lauren Gaeta, a senior with a psychology major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, daughter of Karen Gaeta and Chris Gaeta of Mooresville.

Johnston County

Megan Michelle Wagner, a junior with an exercise and sport science major and music and neuroscience minors, daughter of Michelle Wagner and Jeff Wagner of Clayton.

Lincoln County

Kendall Danielle Williams, a senior with political science and Southern studies majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, daughter of Stan Williams and Lorie Williams of Denver.

Mecklenburg County

Rachael Mackenzie Albert, a senior with management and society and psychology majors and a conflict management minor, daughter of Douglas Albert and Danielle Albert of Charlotte.

Savannah Oluwafemi Baker, a senior with political science and philosophy majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Joy Wright of Charlotte and Joseph Baker of Hartford, Conn.

Thomas Wiley Burnett, a junior with economics and history majors and a mathematics minor, of Matthews.

Natalie Rose Cohen, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the health professions minors, daughter of Jeffrey Cohen and Marsha Cohen of Charlotte.

Alissa Lorann Davis, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Darla Davis and Eric Davis of Cornelius.

Julian Alexandre Gordon, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and music minors, of Charlotte.

Katherine Ann Kelker, a senior with public policy and geography majors, daughter of Ashlynn Kelker and Michael Kelker of Charlotte.

David Ben Knoble, a senior with computer science and French majors and a mathematics minor, son of David Knoble and Kelli Knoble of Charlotte.

Peri Jessica Law, a senior with a studio art major and a Chinese minor, daughter of Howard Law and Kitty Law of Charlotte.

Taylor Breeze Lawing, a senior with history and women’s and gender studies majors and a Southern studies minor, of Charlotte.

William Charles Lindayen, a senior with economics and political science majors, son of Karyn Lindayen and Rick Lindayen of Charlotte.

Claire Cathleen Maloney, a senior with a media and journalism major and a history minor, daughter of Michael Maloney and Linda Maloney of Charlotte.

Carson Frederic Orr, a senior with a physics major and a Hispanic studies minor, of Charlotte.

Sarah Gates Parker, a senior with economics and computer science majors, daughter of Mary Parker and Tripp Parker of Medina, Minn.

Graham Lockwood Weaver, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and a Russian culture minor, son of Kate Weaver and Britt Weaver of Charlotte.

Olivia Rae Weidner, a senior with psychology and English majors and a medicine, literature and culture minor, daughter of Julianne Weidner and Gregory Weidner of Charlotte.

Nash County

Grace Anne Langley, a senior with psychology and sociology majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, daughter of Jamie Langley and Lori Paschall of Elm City.

New Hanover County

Kirstyn Danielle Evans, a senior with a biology major, daughter of David Evans and Teresa Evans of Wilmington.

Rachel Claire Locklear, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and environmental science and studies minors, daughter of Maurice Locklear and Cynthia Locklear of Wilmington.

Mason Christopher Mathew, a senior with a computer science major and a studio art minor, son of Rano Mathew and Anne Mathew of Wilmington.

Emma Page Meisel, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, daughter of Dean Meisel and Jackie Meisel of Wilmington.

Orange County

Melissa Delaney Bard, a May 2019 graduate with public policy and political science majors, daughter of Leslie Bard and Richard Bard of Chapel Hill.

Cynthia Dong, a junior with a computer science major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Yongzhi and Xiaoyan Qi of Chapel Hill.

Ying He, a senior with public policy and economics majors, of Chapel Hill.

Jackson Hawk Hicks, a senior with political science and peace, war and defense majors and a history minor, of Chapel Hill.

Anwesha Nandi, a senior with public policy and sociology majors and an urban studies and planning minor, of Chapel Hill.

Sean Michael O’Connor, a May 2019 graduate with a psychology major and a chemistry minor, of Chapel Hill.

Duncan Conrado Quevedo, a junior with environmental health sciences and applied mathematics majors and a statistics and analytics minor, son of Kathleen McCann of Chapel Hill and Conrado Quevedo of Burlingame, Calif.

Hannah Therese Rayala, a junior with a nutrition major and medicine, literature and culture and Spanish minors, daughter of Brian Rayala and Jade Rayala of Chapel Hill.

Lucas Cole Risinger, a junior with economics and political science majors and a Russian minor, son of Carolyn Landever and Brad Risinger of Chapel Hill.

Elizabeth Loy Roberts, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a coaching education minor, daughter of Bennett Roberts and Angela Roberts of Chapel Hill.

Claude Wilson, a senior with a history major and philosophy, politics and economics and medieval and early modern studies minors, son of Mary Floyd-Wilson and Lanis Wilson of Chapel Hill.

Diane Erin Youngstrom, a junior with chemistry and neuroscience majors, daughter of Jennifer Youngstrom and Eric Youngstrom of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Kelly Elizabeth Owens, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Denise Owens and Michael Owens of Winterville.

Randolph County

Alicia Peterson, a senior with a biostatistics major and mathematics and urban studies and planning minors, daughter of Paul Peterson and Anita Peterson of Asheboro.

Rowan County

Thomas Samuel Webb, a senior with a chemistry major, son of Tom Webb and Melissa Webb of Salisbury.

Transylvania County

William Colter Hall, a senior with economics and public policy majors and a Spanish for the business professions minor, son of Mark Hall and Jeanne Hall of Brevard.

Union County

Ava Marie Liccione, a senior with a psychology major, of Waxhaw.

Landon Graham Richardson, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and entrepreneurship minors, son of Brad Richardson and Jennifer Richardson of Matthews.

Wake County

Vennela Avula, a junior with an environmental health sciences major and a Spanish for the health professions minor, daughter of Sreenivasa Avula and Suneetha Avula of Morrisville.

Courtney Ann Barth, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Molly Barth and Robert Barth of Raleigh.

Erika Isabella Christiana, a spring 2019 graduate with English and sociology majors, granddaughter of Ildiko Trombitas of Cary.

Siena Sage Collier, an August 2019 graduate with a geological sciences major, daughter of Alan Collier and Lehna Collier.

Natalie Grace Daumen, a senior with a chemistry major and a dramatic art minor, daughter of Rebecca Daumen and Michael Daumen of Raleigh.

Anja de Waal, a senior with business administration and global studies majors, of Cary.

Vince Ellington Friedman, a senior with a nutrition major and philosophy, politics and economics and chemistry minors, son of Kathryn Friedman of Raleigh.

John Carter Garside, a junior with a physics major and chemistry and Spanish for the health professions minors, son of John Garside and Janice Garside of Raleigh.

Lauren Kelly Kennedy, a senior with political science and economics majors and a statistics and analytics minor, daughter of Beth Kennedy and Kevin Kennedy of Cary.

Kathryn Stephanie Konrad, a junior with statistics and analytics and information science majors and a medicine, literature and culture minor, of Raleigh.

Victoria Marie Lue, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the medical professions minors, daughter of John Lue Jr. and Yvonne Lue.

Rachel Maydew, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the health professions minors, daughter of Edward Maydew and Noemi Maydew.

Kristina Marie Nickel, a senior with a computer science major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Dianna Nickel and Glen Nickel of Cary.

Holden Tyler Rogers, a junior with chemistry and mathematics majors and a biology minor, son of David Rogers and Wendy Rogers of Raleigh.

Zheng-Liann Kateri Schuster, a May 2019 graduate with an English major and a history minor, daughter of Kathleen Schuster of Cary.

Emily Cynthia Shen, a junior with a biology major and statistics and analytics and health and society minors, of Cary.

Dimitry Igorevich Shitarev, a junior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, of Cary.

Emma Jane Stubblefield, a senior with global studies and peace, war and defense majors and a Korean minor, daughter of Christina van Dorsten and George Stubblefield of Raleigh.

Connor Kirchner Sullivan, a May 2019 graduate with political science and philosophy majors, son of Daniel Sullivan and Donna Kirchner of Raleigh.

Kaitlyn M. Yakaboski, a senior with business administration and interdisciplinary studies majors, of Apex.

Eileen Jueming Yang, a junior with a biostatistics major and a mathematics minor, daughter of Eric Yang and Jean Xu of Morrisville.

California

Julia Tian, a senior with computer science and neuroscience majors and a chemistry minor, of Fremont.

Colorado

Spencer Charles Bradshaw, a senior with a chemistry major and a biology minor, of Aurora.

Mallory Happ, a senior with a social medicine major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, daughter of Kelly Happ and John Happ of Castle Pines.

Megan Nicole Happ, a senior with global studies and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, of Castle Pines.

William J. Karakash, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and chemistry and biology minors, son of Tara Karakash and Jim Karakash of Littleton.

Kate Abigail Richardson, a junior with physics and computer science majors, daughter of Bryan Richardson and Becky Richardson of Boulder.

Connecticut

Danielle Hope Altchiler, a senior with political science and psychology majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Nancy Altchiler and Robert Altchiler of Fairfield.

Olivia O’Malley, a May 2019 graduate with global studies and political science majors, daughter of Martin O’Malley and Marina O’Malley.

Ruth Johanna Tomlin, a senior with philosophy and economics majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, daughter of Ricarda Tomlin and Jonathan Tomlin of Stratford.

Florida

Benjamin Spear Carry, a junior with a biochemistry major and a business administration minor, son of Dawn Carry and John Carry of Osprey.

Julia Mescolin Herring, a senior with political science and history majors and a French minor, daughter of Debora Herring and Craig Herring of Herndon.

Sydney Lopez, a senior with exercise and sport science and sociology majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Paul Lopez of Boca Raton.

Luke Andrew Peterson, a senior with business administration and sport administration majors and a history minor, son of John Peterson and Janet Peterson of Treasure Island.

Abtahi Tishad, a senior with biology and economics majors and a chemistry minor, son of MD Rahman and Ayeasha Sikder of West Palm Beach.

Georgia

Neha Aggarwal, a junior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and medicine, literature and culture minors, daughter of Sudhir Aggarwal of Lafayette, La., and Neelam Aggarwal of Statesboro.

Madison Lauren James, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Alicia James and Christopher James of Marietta.

Serena Danisha Mahalingam, a senior with a nutrition major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, daughter of Dharani Thurairajah of Johns Creek and Sam Mahalingam of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Angela Su, a junior with a chemistry major, of Atlanta.

Tessa Lane Szalkowski, a senior with a chemistry major and a marine sciences minor, daughter of Stephanie Szalkowski and Mike Szalkowski of Atlanta.

Iowa

Donald Luke Fejfar, a junior with a biostatistics major and chemistry and biology minors, son of Catherine Fejfar and Donald Mark Fejfar of Marion.

Maryland

Janine Lee Corley, a senior with biology and chemistry majors and a neuroscience minor, daughter of Linda Corley and James Corley of Bowie.

Michigan

Aditi Adhikari, a senior with public policy and economics majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Rajesh Adhikari and Amita Adhikari of Bloomfield Hills.

Taylor Nicole Weckstein, a senior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Sander Weckstein and Wendy Weckstein of Traverse City.

Minnesota

William Edward Saathoff, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of Bryan Saathoff and Claire Saathoff of Chaska.

New Jersey

Griffen Scott Kingkiner, a junior with biology and chemistry majors, son of Beth Kingkiner of Durham, N.C.

Sarah Jane Kuehn, a junior with a nutrition major and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, of Wayne.

New Mexico

Carley Cook, a senior with psychology and political science majors and an English minor, daughter of Deborah Cook and Richard Cook of Santa Fe, N.M.

New York

Maximilian Jeremy Bazil, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and history minors, son of Leo Bazil and Lena Melikova of Bellmore.

Lucy Best, a spring 2019 graduate with political science and Asian studies majors and an environmental science and studies minor, daughter of Landis Best and Jim Best of Brooklyn.

Larissa Alexandra Danovitch, an August 2019 graduate with a political science major and an art history minor, daughter of David Danovitch and Vera Kachnykewych of Sagaponack.

Katherine E. Hoeg, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Karen Hoeg and James Hoeg of Mattituck.

Jacqueline Litynski, a senior with environmental science and public policy majors, daughter of Susan Litynski and James Litynski of Niskayuna.

Samuel Yosef Omesi, a junior with biology and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, of New York.

Adhham Raed Zaatri, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and mathematics minors, son of Raed Zaatri and Sandra Zaatri.

Ohio

McKenna Donna Ritter, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and creative writing and social and economic justice minors, of Cleveland.

Megan Moriarity Rogge, a senior with a computer science major, daughter of Beth Rogge and Michael Rogge of Cincinnati.

Pennsylvania

Zachary Austin Martik, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of David Martik and Kristie Martik of Elizabeth.

James Richard Selby, a senior with a history major and philosophy, politics and economics and English minors, of Doylestown.

Olivia Marie Zitkus, a senior with economics and classics majors and a history minor, daughter of John Zitkus and Linda Zitkus of Pottstown.

South Carolina

Cathy Lu Chi, a junior with a neuroscience major and health and society and chemistry minors, daughter of Feng Chi of Hendersonville, N.C., and Jenny Chai of Greenville.

Adam Edward Enggasser, a junior with an environmental health sciences major, son of Edward Enggasser and Ruth Enggasser of Greenville.

Tennessee

Keely Ann Hendricks, a senior with English and comparative literature and French majors, daughter of Scott Hendricks and Teri Hendricks of Nashville.

Evelyn Rose Williams, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Saralyn Williams and Loren Williams of Franklin.

Texas

Ashley Elise Cantu, a May 2019 graduate with a religious studies major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Hank Cantu of Austin.

John William Onderdonk, a spring 2019 graduate with business administration and economics majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, son of Todd Onderdonk and Sarah Onderdonk of Colleyville.

Vermont

Josh Hale, a senior with biology and economics majors and a chemistry minor, of Burlington.

Virginia

Grace M. Bergan, a junior with a chemistry major and a Russian minor, of Springfield.

Mollie Anna Pepper, a junior with economics and public policy majors and a computer science minor, daughter of John Pepper and Elizabeth Wittner of Charlottesville.

Washington

Kristen Elizabeth Hines, a junior with chemistry and psychology majors and a biology minor, of Issaquah.

Washington, D.C.

Wesley James Yount Price, a senior with political science and biology majors and a mathematics minor, son of Nathan Price and Amy Yount of Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Katherine Amelia Papadopoulos, a senior with peace, war and defense and art history majors and a classical humanities minor, daughter of Paul Papadopoulos and Emily Papadopoulos of Hurricane.

Wisconsin

Elizabeth Peng Tong, a senior with an economics major and computer science and statistics and analytics minors, of Milwaukee.

China

Fan Feng, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors and a studio art minor, daughter of Huiping Fei and Mingjin Feng.

Han Guo, a senior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors, of Shanghai.

France

Charlotte Blythe Smith, a May 2019 graduate with chemistry and English majors and a biology minor, daughter of Craig Smith and Andrea Smith of Barbizon.

India

Ranan Phookan, a junior with biochemistry and biology majors, son of Sandeep Phookan and Panchalee Phookan of New Delhi.

Pakistan

Salman Khan, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and Asian studies minors, son of Uzma Khan and Imran Khan of Lahore.

Ukraine

Anastasia Zeegers, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, daughter of Daniel Zeegers of Kyiv and Nataliya Zeegers of Kyiv.

-Carolina-

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. Now in its third century, the University offers 74 bachelor’s, 104 master’s, 65 doctorate and seven professional degree programs through 14 schools including the College of Arts & Sciences. Every day, faculty, staff and students shape their teaching, research and public service to meet North Carolina’s most pressing needs in every region and all 100 counties. Carolina’s 336,392 alumni live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories and 164 countries. More than 182,182 live in North Carolina.

University Communications: Media Relations, 919-445-8555, mediarelations@unc.edu

Phi Beta Kappa contact: Jason Clemmons, 919-843-7756, jason@unc.edu