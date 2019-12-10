UNC-Chapel Hill to honor over 1,500 students at Winter Commencement

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Dec. 10, 2019) – Bill Ferris, the senior director emeritus of The Center for the Study of the American South and adjunct professor emeritus in the University’s folklore curriculum, will deliver Carolina’s 2019 Winter Commencement address on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., in the Dean E. Smith Center.

Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz will officiate the ceremony for students awarded degrees in August and those graduating Sunday. The University will recognize an estimated 1,545 graduates on Sunday: 691 undergraduates, 845 graduate students and 9 professional degree students.

A former chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Ferris was the founding director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi, where he was a faculty member for 18 years. Ferris joined UNC-Chapel Hill’s faculty in 2002. Ferris has become recognized as a leader in Southern studies, African American music and folklore.

Ferris won two Grammy Awards in 2019 for the multimedia set “Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris.” The work was curated from material found in the over 250,000-item William R. Ferris Collection that Ferris donated to Wilson Special Collections Library’s Southern Folklife Collection. The list of individuals Ferris has documented includes such luminaries as B.B. King, Pete Seeger and Eudora Welty. Ferris has also written 10 books, created 15 documentaries and co-edited the “Encyclopedia of Southern Culture,” published by UNC Press in 1989.

FOR MEDIA

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 2 p.m.

Dean E. Smith Center

300 Skipper Bowles Drive

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Media RSVP: Media interested in covering the event should RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, by emailing mediarelations@unc.edu.

Media Check In: Doors will open at 1 p.m. and all media should arrive by 1:45 p.m. Use entrance A, where there will be a check-in table. The media area of the center will be at the top of section 101.

Media Parking: Parking will be available in the Manning and Bowles lots.

Click here for an interactive view of the Dean E. Smith Center.

For more information, visit http://commencement.unc.edu/winter-commencement.

