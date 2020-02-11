Beverly Guy-Sheftall to deliver UNC-Chapel Hill’s African American History Month lecture

Renowned women’s and gender studies scholar and activist Beverly Guy-Sheftall will deliver the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s annual African American History Month lecture. Carolina’s African American History Month lecture is an annual tradition that brings together leading scholars and activists whose work centers on the lives of African Americans from both historical and contemporary perspectives.

Event details

Date and time: Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.

Location: Sonja Haynes Stone Center auditorium

150 South Road, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27599

Tickets: The event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

Media RSVP: mediarelations@unc.edu, 919-445-8555

About Guy-Sheftall

Guy-Sheftall is the founding director of the Women’s Research and Resource Center and Anna Julia Cooper Professor of Women’s Studies at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. She also is the past president of the National Women’s Studies Association and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the area of the humanities and the arts in 2017.

Over the course of her career, Guy-Sheftall has created numerous projects promoting the dissemination of knowledge about the lives and experiences of women of African descent. With her writing in anthologies and journals, she has helped ensure that the works of black women writers and feminist thinkers remain widely accessible to the public. In 1980, Guy-Sheftall, along with Roseann P. Bell and Bettye Parker Smith, edited “Sturdy Black Bridges: Visions of Black Women in Literature,” one of the first anthologies on black women’s literature. In 1983, she became founding co-editor of Sage: A Scholarly Journal of Black Women, which was devoted exclusively to the experiences of women of African descent. Her other works include: “Daughters of Sorrow: Attitudes Toward Black Women, 1880-1920;” “Words of Fire: An Anthology of African American Feminist Thought;” “Traps: African American Men on Gender and Sexuality,” an anthology co-edited with Rudolph Byrd; and “Gender Talk: The Struggle for Women’s Equality in African American Communities,” coauthored with Johnnetta Betsch Cole. In 2009, she published “I Am Your Sister: Collected and Unpublished Writings of Audre Lorde,” with longtime collaborators Rudolph P. Byrd and Johnnetta B. Cole.

Additional information on African American History Month events can be found online.