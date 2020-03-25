UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of Phi Beta Kappa inducts 213 students

Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 213 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the College of Arts & Sciences and one of the seven professional degree programs offered by Carolina who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better (on a 4-point scale) is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Fewer than 1% of all college students qualify.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country have included 17 American presidents, 41 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, more than 140 Nobel Laureates and numerous artistic, intellectual and political leaders.

Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters nationwide. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2019-20 are students Michala Patterson, president; Gayathri Das, vice president; and Becca Sullenger, recording secretary. History Professor James L. Leloudis, Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are 209 inductees, 140 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts & Sciences except where otherwise noted. Four students chose not to be listed.

Alamance County

Madeleine Elizabeth Bass, a senior with an environmental studies major and urban studies and planning and geography minors, daughter of Leah Bass and Brett Bass of Elon.

Lauren Emily Gornto, a junior with a business administration major and philosophy, politics, and economics and music minors, daughter of John Gornto and Meredith Gornto of Burlington.

Lillian Claire McCormick, a senior with public policy and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and an education minor, daughter of Mark Peifer and Carol Ann McCormick of Chapel Hill.

Brunswick County

Shelley Elizabeth Hurst, a senior with a linguistics major and speech and hearing sciences and cognitive science minors, daughter of Robin Hurst and Mark Hurst.

Buncombe County

Mary Armstrong, a senior with history and archaeology majors, daughter of Martha Armstrong and Robert Armstrong of Asheville.

Samuel Jacob Bible-Sullivan, a junior with a communication studies major and a creative writing minor, son of Jacob Bible and Marti Sullivan of Asheville.

Catherine English Leonard, a senior with English and history majors and a creative writing minor, daughter of Sharon Horrigan of Asheville and Bill Leonard.

Grace Elaine Price, a senior with a human development and family studies major and a Spanish for the health professions minor, daughter of Briggs Price and Elizabeth Price of Asheville.

William Bradley Sabo, a junior with a biology major, of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Julia Newton, a senior with a psychology major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Mount Pleasant.

Raven Monet Selden, a junior with an anthropology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Robert Selden III and Sharay Selden of Concord.

Brent Michael Van Vliet, a senior with political science and global studies majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Harrisburg.

Catawba County

Henry Jacob Cox, a junior with biology and computer science majors, son of Roy Cox and Bert Cox of Conover.

Samantha Nicole DeSantis, a senior with economics and mathematics majors, of Hickory.

Chatham County

Allison Melody Ruvidich, a senior with classics and English majors and a medieval and early modern studies minor, of Chatham.

Cleveland County

Goutam Gadiraju, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, son of Ravi Gadiraju and Neelima Addepalli of Matthews.

Craven County

Shawna Hope Milam, a senior with a classical archaeology major and a Jewish studies minor, of New Bern.

Cumberland County

Nishma Pinakin Vias, a junior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Pinakin Vias and Lucila Vias.

Dare County

Trevor David Fachko, a junior with a biochemistry major and biology and medical anthropology minors, son of David Fachko and Lee Ann Fachko of Kill Devil Hills.

Davie County

William Bryson Penley, a junior with history and comparative literature majors, of Mocksville.

Durham County

Corbin Bryan, a junior with biology and German language and literature majors and a chemistry minor, of Durham.

Jeane Allan Carruthers, a junior with a computer science major and a Russian culture minor, child of Rick Carruthers and Martha Carruthers.

Jason Guo, a junior with a biology major and education and chemistry minors, son of Lan Lin and Sheng Guo of Durham.

Victoria Nguyen, a junior with nutrition and biology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Mai Tran and Cong Nguyen of Durham.

Haleigh Kristine Simpson, a senior with psychology and management and society majors, of Durham.

Forsyth County

Caroline Elaine Drake, a senior with a public policy major and geography and history minors, daughter of Nancy Drake and Robert Drake of Winston-Salem.

Savannah Leigh Gilbert, a senior with psychology and sociology majors, daughter of Ann Gilbert and Jason Gilbert of Kernersville.

Grace Gonzales, a senior with peace, war, and defense and political science majors and an Arabic minor, daughter of Eduardo Gonzales of Owensboro, Ky., and Mary Gonzales of Winston-Salem.

Madeline Mackenzie Kraft, a junior with economics and media and journalism majors, daughter of Elizabeth Kraft and Robert Kraft of Winston-Salem.

Jin Hyun Kwon, a junior with a statistics and analytics major, of Winston-Salem.

Hannah Elizabeth Rice, a senior with a global studies major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Winston-Salem.

Katherine Rae Salisbury, a senior with a biology major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, daughter of Jeff Salisbury and Kristin Salisbury of Winston-Salem.

Sydney Carol Schamay, a junior with public policy and political science majors and an urban studies and planning minor, daughter of Bob Schamay and Lori Schamay of Clemmons.

Vanessa Josephine Schoning, a senior with global studies and media and journalism majors, daughter of Nury Anton and Martin Schoning of Clemmons.

Jordan Alexa Settelen, a senior with an environmental science major and geography and anthropology minors, of Clemmons.

Andrew McLean Waters, a senior with political science and history majors and a philosophy minor, son of Gregory Waters and Anna Waters of Winston-Salem.

Gaston County

Alaina Marie Sales, a senior with political science and global studies majors and an English minor, daughter of Eileen Sales and Angela Sardelis.

Granville County

Hannah Marie Tartamella, a junior with a psychology major and English and sexuality studies minors, daughter of Jennifer Tartamella and Joseph Tartamella of Kittrell.

Guilford County

Gretchen Call Blankinship, a senior with a public policy major and a speech and hearing sciences minor, daughter of Jamie Blankinship and Joe Blankinship.

Mary Cathleen Christopher, a senior with a geological science major and a marine science minor, daughter of Larry Christopher and Elizabeth Christopher of Greensboro.

Drew Parker Coleman, a senior with a political science major and a history minor, son of Tyron Coleman and Karen Coleman of Greensboro.

Anna Covington, a junior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and medicine, literature, and culture minors, daughter of Ray Covington and Cathy Covington of Greensboro.

Sara Elizabeth Durbin, a junior with a psychology major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, daughter of Ann Durbin and Kevin Durbin of Greensboro.

Andrew Jacob Harvey, a senior with computer science and biology majors, son of Andrew Harvey and Sharon Harvey of Summerfield.

Hannah Katherine Lawrence, a senior with music and Italian majors, daughter of Judy Lawrence of Greensboro and Mark Lawrence of Dunedin, Fla.

Madeline Emma Meyerhoffer, a senior with psychology and human development and family studies majors and a health and society minor, daughter of William Meyerhoffer and Lisa Meyerhoffer of Greensboro.

Carolina Ramsey, a senior with psychology and human development and family studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Barbara Ramsey and James Ramsey of Greensboro.

Wilson Alexander Rowe, a junior with global studies and peace, war, and defense majors and a French minor, son of Jeri Rowe and Katherine Rowe of Greensboro.

Claire Finlay Ruch, a senior with media and journalism and art history majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of George Ruch and Holly Ruch of Greensboro.

Elizabeth Patterson Stamey, a senior with psychology and linguistics majors and a speech and hearing sciences minor, daughter of Katherine Stamey of Jamestown.

Iredell County

Grady Isaac “Ike” Ingle II, a senior with a business administration major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Mooresville.

Jackson County

Tessa McClain Davis, a junior with an environmental science major and a biology minor, of Cullowhee.

Johnston County

Emily Sanders, a senior with a psychology major and a history minor, daughter of Megan Sanders and Brian Sanders of Clayton.

Lenoir County

Taylor Alexandra Creech, a junior with an exercise and sport science major and music and neuroscience minors, daughter of Hardy Creech and Dana Creech of Kinston.

Lincoln County

Abigail Hope Blackburn, a senior with a political science major and philosophy, politics, and economics and history minors, daughter of Joseph Blackburn and Pamela Blackburn of Denver.

Martin County

Kent R. Dickerson, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Jamesville.

Mecklenburg County

Nathaniel Yoshi Campbell, a junior with a biochemistry major, son of Yasuko Campbell and Jeffrey Campbell of Charlotte.

Sarah Katherine Cheeley, a senior with history and sociology majors, daughter of Robert Cheeley and Susan Cheeley of Charlotte.

Lucas Christopher Collins, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medicine, literature, and culture minors, son of Richard Collins III and Vasiliki Collins of Charlotte.

Christina Maria Rosa D’Ovidio, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the medical professions minors, daughter of Cynthia D’Ovidio and Mario D’Ovidio of Cornelius.

Peter Dinh, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, son of Van Dinh and Thu Dinh of Matthews.

Frances Elizabeth Furr, a junior with computer science and English majors and a Japanese minor, daughter of Frances Furr and Charles Furr Jr. of Charlotte.

Austin L. Holmes, a senior with economics and chemistry majors, of Huntersville.

Paige Elizabeth Jacky, a junior with a chemistry major, daughter of Tom Jacky and Anita Jacky of Matthews.

Makenzie Claire O’Brien, a junior with computer science and peace, war, and defense majors and an entrepreneurship minor, daughter of Matthew O’Brien and Amanda O’Brien of Davidson.

Franklin Perry Ockerman, a senior with a statistics and analytics major and a computer science minor, son of Steven Ockerman and Dana Hurka of Charlotte.

Chase Andrew Pasciuto, a senior with information science and contemporary European studies majors and a Russian minor, of Charlotte.

Maya Hiten Patel, a junior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Lena Patel and Hiten Patel of Charlotte.

Sarah Erali Pollack, a junior with statistics and analytics and art history majors, daughter of Travis Pollack and Elisa Pollack of Boston, Mass.

Emerson Makenna Porter, a junior with a business administration major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Kathryn Porter and Edwin Porter of Charlotte.

David Safir, a senior with economics and political science majors and a philosophy minor, son of Amy Safir and Jay Safir.

Sofia Ivette Triana, a senior with history and peace, war, and defense majors and a Hispanic studies minor, daughter of George Triana and Silvia Triana of Charlotte.

Katherine Gray Welch, a junior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Gary Welch and Wendy Welch of Matthews.

Moore County

Christina Cobos, a junior with biology and anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Fernando Cobos and Luisa Cobos.

Lisl Clair Eltschlager, a senior with management and society and communication studies majors and a health and society minor, daughter of John Eltschlager of Pinehurst.

New Hanover County

Lindsay Marie Diab, a junior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors, daughter of Robert Diab and Alice Diab of Wilmington.

Alexandra Mary Erling, a junior with exercise and sport science and sociology majors, daughter of Robert Erling and Lisa Erling of Wilmington.

Ciara Elizabeth Henihan, a junior with a global studies major and a business administration minor, daughter of Robert Henihan and Alison Jane Henihan of Wilmington.

Sage Mckenzie Smelik, a junior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Elizabeth Smelik and Jesse Smelik of Wilmington.

Onslow County

Alex Christopher Epley, a senior with political science and global studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, son of Roy Epley and Gena Epley of Jacksonville.

Caroline Knight Henderson, a junior with history and global studies majors and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, daughter of Carl Henderson and Elizabeth Henderson of Swansboro.

Orange County

Andrew Baxter Barrett, a junior with statistics and analytics and political science majors, son of James Barrett and Sharon Barrett of Chapel Hill.

Abigail Glaize Carey-Ewend, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medicine, literature, and culture minors, daughter of Lisa Carey and Matthew Ewend of Chapel Hill.

Linda H. Cheng, a senior with economics and history majors, of Chapel Hill.

Savannah Ruby Dowden, a junior with statistics and analytics and public policy majors and a Spanish for the business professions minor, of Chapel Hill.

Kethan Alexander Galloway, a junior with business administration and philosophy majors and an entrepreneurship minor, son of Parul Galloway and Charles Galloway of Chapel Hill.

Coleman Morris Hopfenberg, a senior with mathematics and computer science majors, son of Edith Hopfenberg and Russell Hopfenberg of Chapel Hill.

Logan Miller Pratico, a senior with computer science and global studies majors, of Chapel Hill.

Abigail Grace Rader, a senior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Stacey Rader and William Rader of Carrboro.

Nicole Marie Saca, a senior with an interpersonal and organizational communication major, of Chapel Hill.

Joy A. Stouffer, a senior with biology and global studies majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Meg Stouffer and Rick Stouffer.

Jessica Szymczak, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Amy Royals of Chapel Hill.

Samantha Mary Yi, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Mun Yi and Sun Yi of Daejeon, South Korea.

Pitt County

Lauren Taylor Humphreys, a junior with neuroscience and chemistry majors and a statistics and analytics minor, daughter of Holt Humphreys and Taylor Humphreys of Greenville.

Graeme Delbridge Strickland, a senior with business administration and peace, war, and defense majors, son of Ben Strickland and Nadine Strickland of Greenville.

Rutherford County

Lauren Suzanne Revis, a senior with sociology and peace, war, and defense majors and an Arabic minor, daughter of Amy Revis and Joey Revis of Rutherfordton.

Stanly County

Catherine Hannah Blake-Harris, a senior with history and peace, war, and defense majors and a medieval and early modern studies minor, daughter of Martha-Mac Harris and Bob Blake of Albemarle.

Adila Islam, a senior with psychology and philosophy majors, daughter of Moinul Islam and Rubiha Islam of Albemarle.

Transylvania County

Carly Onnink, a senior with a psychology major and an earth science minor, daughter of Ann Farash and Paul Onnink.

Margaret Ellen Rudd, a senior with sport administration and sociology majors, daughter of Cindy Rudd and Ronnie Rudd of Brevard.

Union County

Aidan Hudson Paul, a junior with archeology and anthropology majors, of Waxhaw.

Emily Lucy Payne, a junior with economics and political science majors, daughter of Kevin Payne of Monroe.

Maxwell Vincent Petruzzi, a junior with neuroscience and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Weddington.

Kathryn Marie Weber, a junior with a chemistry major, daughter of John Weber and Lisa Weber of Weddington.

Wake County

Aneesh Agarwal, a senior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, son of Abhay Agarwal and Neelu Agarwal of Cary.

Ashley Nicole Arensdorf, a senior with biology and economics majors, daughter of Laurie Arensdorf and David Arensdorf.

Shama Birla, a junior with biology and neuroscience majors and a music minor, daughter of Nihali Patel and Samir Patel.

Nicole Judith Buddenbaum, a senior with nutrition and Hispanic linguistics majors and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Juhi Chinthapatla, a junior with a nutrition major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, daughter of Narayana Chinthapatla and Suryakala Chinthapatla of Morrisville.

Peter Jonathan Compton, a junior with environmental health sciences and biology majors and a chemistry minor, son of Mary Ann Compton and Will Compton of Apex.

Sarah Marie Cook, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the health professions minors, daughter of Robert Cook Jr. and Mary Kennedy-Cook of Cary.

Jesse Christine Dahringer, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, daughter of Dana Dahringer and Vincent Dahringer of Raleigh.

Sarah Quinn Dancausse, a senior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Emily Dolegowski, a senior with psychology and Slavic and east European languages and cultures majors, daughter of Hanna Dolegowska and Wojciech Dolegowski.

Sean Francis Donoghue, a senior with a political science major and geological sciences and public policy minors, son of Linda Donoghue and Matthew Donoghue.

Rhett Dudley, a senior with a computer science major and a mathematics minor, of Raleigh.

Sarah Flexman, a junior with health policy and management and biology majors and a Spanish for the health professions minor, of Cary.

Andrew Charles Fregenal, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, son of Renee Fregenal and Marco Fregenal of Apex.

Kyle William Futterman, a junior with a Hispanic literature and culture major and a public policy minor, of Cary.

Alton Charles Gayton, a senior with a biochemistry major, of Raleigh.

Kathryn Solana Griffin, a senior with a psychology major and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, daughter of Candise Griffin of Raleigh and William Griffin.

Elle Hepburn, a junior with psychology and global studies majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of David Hepburn and Kari Hepburn of Apex.

Aarthi Kannan, a junior with economics and political science majors and a history minor, daughter of Brahadha Thiagarajan of Cary and the late Kannan Nagarajan.

Ramya Kolagani, a junior with a neuroscience major and anthropology and chemistry minors, daughter of Raghava Kolagani and Padmaja Kolagani of Cary.

Elizabeth Kremer, a junior with an environmental science major and a marine science minor, of Cary.

Mickayla Elizabeth McCann, a senior with a political science major and social and economic justice and women’s and gender studies minors, daughter of Lt Col Michael McCann and Mary McCann of Holly Springs.

Jack Layton Moody, a senior with a mathematics major and a business administration minor, son of Rhett Moody and Sally Moody of Raleigh.

Nicole Rose Nay, a senior with a biology major and medical anthropology and Spanish for the health professions minors, daughter of Carol Nay and Michael Nay of Apex.

Jose Eduardo Neri, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and chemistry and mathematics minors, son of Eduardo Neri and Esperanza Neri of Raleigh.

Neil Patrick Rowen, a junior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and biology minors, of Cary.

Gabrielle Rose Ruehle, a junior with mathematics and statistics and analytics majors, daughter of David Ruehle and Dorothy Ruehle of Cary.

Marie Elizabeth Singer, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a medical anthropology minor, of Cary.

Suvleen Kaur Singh, a junior with a biology major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, daughter of Perminder Singh and Pardeep Kaur of Apex.

Maddie Emily Speakman, a junior with business administration and political science majors and a Spanish minor, daughter of Branson Speakman and Jessie Speakman of Raleigh.

Shivpriya Sridhar, a senior with a public policy major and global health and prison studies minors, daughter of Sridhar Balasubramanian and Kalpana Sridhar of Apex.

Emily Marie Stringfellow, a senior with a political science major and history and philosophy, politics, and economics minors, daughter of Susan Stringfellow of Cary and Michael Stringfellow of Fuquay-Varina.

Emma Paige Verdi, a senior with business administration and political science majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Patrick Verdi and Donna Verdi of Holly Springs.

Troy Daniel Vulpis, a junior with a chemistry major, son of Mindy Vulpis and Michael Vulpis of Apex.

Watauga County

Anna Marie Phillips, a senior with a Hispanic linguistics major and Italian and history minors, daughter of Laurie Phillips and Danny Phillips of Sugar Grove.

Wilson County

Meagan Alexis Watson, a senior with anthropology and public policy majors and a social and economic justice minor, daughter of Malinda Watson of Lucama and Scott Watson of Ayden.

California

Frankie Burgos, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of Catarino Burgos Reyes and Luisa E. Burgos of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Jillian Noelani Shiba, a senior with an anthropology major and a Spanish for the professions minor, daughter of Mike Shiba and Ann Shiba of San Jose.

Colorado

Rachel Carolina Rice, a junior with neuroscience and German majors and a chemistry minor, of Colorado Springs.

Jake Leon Sherman, a senior with history and political science majors and a Japanese minor, son of Jon Sherman and Joanne Sherman of Denver.

Connecticut

Ian Thomas Edwards, a senior with a computer science major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, son of Stephen Edwards and Liz Edwards.

Evelyn Morris, a senior with an economics major and philosophy, politics, and economics and neuroscience minors, of Norwalk.

Parsa Pazooki, a junior with a neuroscience major and mathematics and chemistry minors, son of Neda Mostafavi and Mohammad Pazooki of Farmington.

Jerrett Rende, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a mathematics minor, son of Terry Rende and Frank Rende III of Westport.

Florida

Emily Draper, a junior with an exercise and sport science major and a chemistry minor, of Tampa.

Joshua W. Kennedy, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a mathematics minor, son of Sharon Gunsett of Fort Myers.

Patricia Kay McAuley, a senior with chemistry and environmental studies majors, of Pensacola.

Gabrielle Maxine Zuckerman, a junior with a biostatistics major and a mathematics minor, daughter of Joseph Zuckerman and Sherrie Zuckerman of Daytona Beach.

Georgia

Samantha Claire Grounds, a junior with a nutrition major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, daughter of Wendy Grounds and Justin Grounds of Marietta.

Farhan Lakhani, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, son of Munira Lakhani and Qurban Lakhani of Douglasville.

Illinois

Michelle He, a junior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, daughter of Lun He and Boyun Tang of Lisle.

Aly Worthem, a junior with environmental studies and Spanish literature majors, daughter of Scott Worthem and Beth Worthem of Palatine.

Indiana

Jamison Kline, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and anthropology minors, son of Daniel Kline and Ronda Kline of Huntington.

Jane Tullis, a senior with public policy and interdisciplinary studies majors, daughter of Garner Tullis and Mary Tullis of Valparaiso.

Kansas

Hannah Rose Motley, a junior with public policy and political science majors and a philosophy minor, daughter of Marvin Motley and Susan Motley of Leawood.

Hanna Elisabeth Watson, a senior with an African, African American, and diaspora studies major and a creative writing minor, daughter of Charles Watson II and Gidget Watson of Wichita.

Kentucky

Elizabeth Beckman, a May 2019 graduate with a philosophy major and cognitive science and creative writing minors, of Louisville.

Megan Raisle, a senior with a geography major and an environmental science and studies minor, of Louisville.

Louisiana

Percy Thomas Causey III, a senior with political science and Asian studies majors, son of Tommy Causey Jr. and Susan Causey of Shreveport.

Maryland

Mitchell Ray Bloch, a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors, son of Jeffrey Bloch and Sharon Arnold of Bethesda.

Massachusetts

Daniel Ali Paydarfar, a junior with an applied mathematics major and a statistics and analytics minor, son of David Paydarfar and Nahid Paydarfar of Austin.

Hunter Lowell Davis, a junior with mathematics and comparative literature majors, of Baltimore.

Nicholas James Gigot, a senior with economics and environmental studies majors and a geographic information sciences minor, son of Marie Cerletty and Thomas Gigot.

Victoria Rose Gregorio, a senior with a nutrition major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, daughter of Christiane Gregorio and Joe Gregorio of Bethesda.

New Jersey

Agnes Chinwe Faith Ezekwesili, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, daughter of Nestor Ezekwesili and Ogugua Ezekwesili of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Emily Margaret Galvin, a junior with an environmental science major and geography and philosophy minors, daughter of Matthew Galvin and Katherine Galvin of Belle Mead.

Emily Michele Kokush, a senior with quantitative biology and mathematics majors and a chemistry minor, daughter of Anna Kokush and Edward Kokush.

Thomas Nolan Whitehead, a junior with mathematics and statistics majors, son of Gwendolyn Mahon and Ian Whitehead of Cranford.

William Frederick Wiener, a senior with a quantitative biology major and computer science and entrepreneurship minors, son of Nancy Wiener of Little Silver.

New York

Andreamarie Efthymiou, a junior with comparative literature and philosophy majors and an Arabic minor, daughter of Solon Efthymiou and Georgia Efthymiou.

Luke Joseph Hargraves, a senior with music and public policy majors and a business administration minor, son of Deborah Hargraves and Daniel Hargraves of Irvington.

Courtney Melissa Hedgecock, a senior with a music education major, daughter of Dawn Hedgecock and Joseph Hedgecock.

Joanna Kuang, a junior with a psychology major and chemistry and business administration minors, daughter of Ying Kuang and Qing He of New York.

Erin Grace Lyons, a senior with statistics and analytics and computer science majors, of Point Lookout.

Spencer Maranto, a junior with biology and neuroscience majors and a chemistry minor, son of Steven Maranto and Shannon Maranto of Buffalo.

Elias Joseph Stefanopoulos, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Armonk.

Elizabeth Claire Thompson, a senior with media and journalism and music majors, daughter of James Thompson and Lois Thompson of Dix Hills.

Katherine Anne Thompson, a senior with global studies and music majors and an Arabic minor, daughter of Lois Thompson and James Thompson of Dix Hills.

Ohio

Justin George Hadad, a junior with applied physics and economics majors and a Latin minor, son of Carolyn Hadad and Christopher Hadad of Columbus.

Pennsylvania

Julia Marie DiNicola, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and medicine, literature, and culture minors, daughter of Vincent DiNicola and Caroline DiNicola.

Amy Jiang Yu, a junior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, of Philadelphia.

Rhode Island

Marisa R. Diiorio, a senior with chemistry and women’s and gender studies majors, daughter of Maryann Murphy of Lincoln, R.I., and Michael Diiorio of North Smithfield.

South Carolina

Christian Sutton Rust Gillespy, a junior with an economics major and public policy and entrepreneurship minors, son of Clark Gillespy and Rikke Gillespy.

Bradford Moore Lewis, a junior with business administration and sport administration majors, son of David Lewis and Janine Lewis of Columbia.

Tennessee

Susanna LaRochelle, a senior with public policy and economics majors, daughter of Peggy LaRochelle and Peter LaRochelle of Signal Mountain.

Christian Hedley Williams, a senior with economics and Russian language and culture majors and a military science and leadership minor, son of Andrea Williams and Brockton Williams of Nashville.

Texas

Elizabeth Parker Long, a senior with a chemistry major and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, daughter of Keith Long and Rebecca Long of San Antonio.

Daniel Mann, a senior with economics and political science majors, son of Clodagh Mann and Tommy Mann of Houston.

Philip Daniel Smart, a senior with computer science and interdisciplinary studies majors and a business administration minor, son of John Smart and Charla Smart of Dallas.

Virginia

Kaitlin Galindo, a senior with public policy and political science majors and a history minor, of Fairfax.

Grace B. King, a May 2018 graduate with a political science major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, daughter of Jessica King and Dean King of Richmond.

Willa Cobb King, a senior with a psychology major and a studio art minor, daughter of Jessica King and Dean King of Richmond.

Lauren Alexis McCormick, a sophomore with a biology major and medical anthropology and statistics and analytics minors, daughter of Timothy McCormick of Reston and Victoria McCormick of Vienna.

Jessica Jiadai Wang, a junior with a nutrition major and philosophy, politics, and economics and chemistry minors, daughter of Xian Wang and Yongming Zhang of Chantilly.

Canada

Sarah Lutz Mackenzie, a senior with public policy and global studies majors and an Arabic minor, daughter of Peter Mackenzie and Marney Lutz of Calgary.

Kimathi Mokua Mwangi Muiruri, a junior with history and environmental studies majors, son of Mark Njoroge and Sophy Osoro of Pickering, Ontario.

China

Chengwen Hu, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and statistics and analytics and mathematics minors, of Jiaxing.

Hongyu Su, a senior with mathematics and computer science majors and a business minor, daughter of Xiaoyu Su and Juntao Zhong of Chengdu.

Zelong Yin, a sophomore with physics and mathematics majors and a music minor, of Beijing.

Hongyi Zhang, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors, son of Xinrong Wang and Xiukuan Zhang of Shanghai.

Fan Zhu, a senior with economics and psychology majors and a mathematics minor, son of Zhi Zhu and Ming Xu.

Hong Kong

Amanda Zin Ming Sin, a senior with peace, war, and defense and political science majors and a history minor, daughter of Andrea Leung and Wai Sang Sin of Hong Kong.

Kenya

Grace Kyende Kinoti, a senior with a global studies major and French and history minors, of Nairobi.

St. Maarten

Viren Baharani, a junior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, son of Ashok Baharani and Laisha Baharani of St. Maarten.

Trinidad and Tobago

Malikiya Hinds, a senior with a chemistry major and Spanish for the medical professions and biology minors, daughter of Daniella Williams and Ronald Hinds of San Fernando.

