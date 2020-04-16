COVID-19 resources for journalists

To cover these stories or speak with Carolina experts, call 919-445-8555 or email mediarelations@unc.edu.

Latest stories from Carolina

UNC-Chapel Hill students connect with senior citizens – April 16, 2020

Pharmacy student Diana Lee organized a phone-a-friend program that is connecting Tar Heels with some of the residents most impacted by social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders: senior citizens.

International students and families donate masks to UNC Hospitals – April 14, 2020

A group of parents of international undergraduate and graduate students, as well as parents of Carolina alumni, are donating nearly 100,000 masks to support North Carolina’s health care workers.

Open science drug discovery partnership, READDI, aims to invest $125 million to prevent future pandemics – April 9, 2020

The Structural Genomics Consortium (SGC), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Eshelman Institute for Innovation, announce the launch of the Rapidly Emerging Antiviral Drug Development Initiative (READDI), a global organization aimed at discovering and developing drugs to put “on the shelf” for clinical trial testing in anticipation of future viral pandemics.

COVID-19 experts

Coronavirus spread

Ralph Baric is the William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. He has studied coronaviruses for 30 years. He can talk about the history of coronaviruses and work toward vaccines and treatments.

Baric also is a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. He conducts research in emerging infections, virus pathogenesis, drug and vaccine development.

Read more about Baric’s work from National Geographic, The New Yorker, MSNBC and The News & Observer.

Timothy Sheahan is associate professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. He can talk about how to best control viruses.

Sheahan examines the host-pathogen interface in order to discover new methods for viral control. For the past 12 years, Sheahan has been studying the molecular mechanisms of viral pathogenesis in hopes of discovering viral and/or host proteins to target for antiviral therapy. Sheahan works closely with Ralph Baric on coronavirus research.

Read more about Sheahan’s work from GQ, Science and Scientific American.

Impact on society

Caela O’Connell is an assistant professor of anthropology in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences. She can talk about societal change after disasters.

She researches environmental anthropology; human-environment relationships; socio-ecological interdependencies; risk; crisis; change; anthropologies of water, economics, disaster, and engagement; food and agricultural studies and rural and agrarian communities.

Read more about O’Connell in The Atlantic and Chapelboro.

Parenting during the pandemic

Dorothy Espelage is the William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Education and one of the world’s leading academic authorities on bullying. She can talk about how to approach an increase in cyberbullying as screen time increases. Read more

Espelage’s research focuses on translating empirical findings into prevention and intervention programming. She advises members of Congress on bullying prevention legislation, and regularly conducts webinars for the CDC, NIH and NIJ to disseminate research findings.

Read more from WRAL.

Mental health during the pandemic

Jon Abramowitz is a professor of clinical psychology in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences. He can talk about how isolation and social distancing affects our routines, and which feelings in stressful times are normal and which feelings should cause concern.

Abramowitz’s research focuses on anxiety and related disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Read a Q&A from him online.

In case you missed it – Carolina stories

Carolina research on COVID-19

A new antiviral drug heading into clinical trials offers hope for COVID-19 treatment – in part because it can be taken as a pill – April 6, 2020

The drug will soon move to clinical trials.

Carolina ranks highest among U.S. universities in coronavirus research – April 6, 2020

The Microsoft Academic world ranking places the University behind only the CDC and the NIH in the U.S.

How Carolina is helping

UNC-Chapel Hill waves tuition and fees for online nurse refresher program to help North Carolina registered nurses fight COVID-19 – April 1, 2020

The self-paced, online program offers a pathway to relicensure.

To cover these stories or speak with Carolina experts, call 919-445-8555 or email mediarelations@unc.edu.