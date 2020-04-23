The Morehead-Cain Foundation announces 70 new Morehead-Cain Scholars  

The Morehead-Cain Foundation is proud to announce its class of 2024. The Foundation is home to the first merit scholarship program in the United States, and was founded at the country’s first public university, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



This fall, Morehead-Cain will welcome 70 new Morehead-Cain Scholars to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from across North Carolina, the United States and the world.

The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC–Chapel Hill. It also features a distinctive program of summer enrichment experiences designed to stretch students beyond their comfort zones. Scholars learn and grow throughout their four summers. They have opportunities to complete an outdoor leadership course, work in teams on problems facing cities throughout North America, work with organizations around the globe, and gain professional experience that helps launch their careers.



The Summer Enrichment Program is complemented by the Morehead-Cain Discovery Fund. Scholars are encouraged to deeply explore their interests, whether those involve studying under celebrated artists, attending leadership retreats or obtaining wilderness first responder certification. From researching food and agriculture industries in Iceland to examining the impact of innovation and entrepreneurship throughout New Orleans in the decade following Hurricane Katrina, Morehead-Cain Scholars have the resources to pursue educational opportunities wherever they may find them.



As set out in the program’s founding documents, selection criteria for the Morehead-Cain are leadership, moral force of character, academic achievement and physical vigor. Only a handful of Morehead-Cain recipients will be selected, solely on the basis of merit and accomplishment, from among the thousands of students who apply.



Nearly 280 Morehead-Cain Scholars make outstanding contributions across the full range of University life. Morehead-Cain Scholars play a prominent role in Carolina’s vibrant student community, participating in a wide range of activities such as student government, community service and the performing arts. For example, during the past ten years, five student body presidents, five student attorneys general and five honor court chairs have all been Morehead-Cains.



Since 2000, 14 Morehead-Cain Scholars have won Rhodes Scholarships to England’s Oxford University, one of the world’s most competitive and prestigious awards for graduate study. Since the first Morehead Scholars graduated from Carolina in 1957, 31 of UNC-Chapel Hill’s 34 Rhodes Scholars have been Morehead-Cain Scholars. Morehead-Cains have also gone on to receive numerous other scholarships that have taken them both across the world and across the country to further their academic goals and achievements.



Founded in 1945, the Morehead-Cain has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.

The class of 2024 includes:

37 scholars from North Carolina

33 scholars who attended school outside North Carolina, including:

26 scholars who attended school in 15 different states and Washington, D.C.

3 who attended school in Canada

2 scholars who attended school in the United Kingdom

1 scholar who attended school in Germany

1 scholar who attended school in Singapore

Class of 2024

New Morehead-Cain Scholars are listed below alphabetically by North Carolina county, state and country. Students noted with an asterisk (*) are listed in more than one location.

North Carolina

Ashe County

Julia Rose Bassett will graduate this spring from Ashe County High School in West Jefferson, where she serves as senior class president, leader of the Student Council and president of the Beta Club. She is a member and captain of the varsity soccer team, the leader of the Husky Vanguard Marching Band and a member of the indoor track team. Outside of ACHS, Julia is a member of the Catalyst Sports Rock Climbing team and the High Country Environmental Club, and is an active volunteer with the local arts council. At Carolina, Julia is interested in studying biology and nutrition. She is the daughter of Michael and Rita Bassett of Boone.

Beaufort County

Savannah Jane O’Brien will graduate this spring from Beaufort County Early College High School in Washington. Savannah is a lifelong Girl Scout, supporting younger scouts and completing several community service projects. She is also captain of the Science Olympiad team; in addition to making sure her teammates have proper supplies and are organized, she has placed in several solo categories. Savannah is vice president of her chapter of the National Honor Society; volunteers at Vidant Family Center, local elementary schools and with her recreational soccer league; and tutors multiple subjects. At Carolina, Savannah is interested in studying biology and mathematics. She is the daughter of Robert and Brett O’Brien of Washington.

Catawba County

*Heidi Marie Alkoutami will graduate this spring from UWC Robert Bosch College in Freiburg, Germany, where she is actively involved in the refugee community. She is a member of Americans for a Free Syria, a nonprofit that campaigns for human rights and secular democracy in Syria. She also teaches swimming lessons at the school to refugees from a local camp and leads a Short Story Club for students seeking to improve their English. Prior to joining UWC Robert Bosch College from St. Stephens High School in Hickory, Heidi was a competitive swimmer on the varsity team and a member of the Science Olympiads Club. At Carolina, she hopes to follow her interest in biology and human geography. She is the daughter of Ghassan and Rana Alkoutami of Hickory.

Carteret County

Sarah Grace Prosser will graduate this spring from West Carteret High School in Morehead City, where she holds several leadership roles. Sarah serves as captain of West Carteret’s varsity swim team and coaches the Beaufort Bluefins club swim team, organizes events and meets with administrators as senior class president and has held multiple leadership positions within the National Charity League. At Carolina, Sarah is excited to learn more about biostatistics and business administration. She is the daughter of Thomas and Janet Prosser of Morehead City.

Chatham County

Lindley Bradyn Andrew will graduate this spring from Jordan-Matthews High School in Siler City, where she serves as student body president. Lindley has participated in student government for all four years of high school and was elected class president for the ninth, 10th and 11th grades. Lindley is also president of Jordan-Matthews’ DECA chapter, where she leads a competitive team of students interested in pursuing careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Outside of her academic pursuits, she competes on the varsity tennis team and is involved in the school’s theater program. At Carolina, Lindley is interested in studying drama and Spanish. She is the daughter of Lin Andrew Jr. and Angie Brady-Andrew of Pittsboro.

Davie County

Parker Lane Prysiazniuk will graduate this spring from Davie High School in Mocksville, where he is president of S.U.R.F. Board, a group of students who raise money and award grants to other youth-led projects throughout Davie County. The group has raised more than $60,000 in recent years. Parker is also the head tennis and track coach for the Special Olympics of Davie County, serves as president of Davie County’s chapter of the National Honor Society and captains Davie High School’s track and cross–country teams. At Carolina, Parker plans to study public health and information science. He is the son of Sam and Kristina Prysiazniuk of Mocksville.

Durham County

Benjamin Samuel Klein (Benny) will graduate this spring from Durham Academy in Durham, where he is involved in student government. Benny is also the founder of R.A.I.S.E., a club that promotes inclusivity and social equity through affinity groups for marginalized students, a diversity scholarship, events and other initiatives. He is the founder of Bundle Up Durham, a nonprofit that organizes community coat drives for students in need. Benny plays on the varsity basketball and baseball teams. At Carolina, he is interested in studying business administration and biology. He is the son of Steve and Lauri Klein of Durham.



Christopher Gantt Holliday (Chris) will graduate this spring from Charles E. Jordan Senior High School in Durham. He is president of the competitive club Brain Games and a member of Finanzas Alegres, a program geared towards teaching Hispanic children about finance in Spanish. Chris is also captain of the football team and a member of the outdoor track team. At Carolina, Chris is interested in studying economics and political science. He is the son of Corey Holliday and Angela Gantt Holliday of Chapel Hill.



*Asher Howard Wexler will graduate this spring from Research Triangle High School in Research Triangle Park. Asher is a leader of his synagogue’s musical services, playing viola, violin, piano and singing during services. He also spent time as an Alliance for Climate Education Fellow, taking part in mentor and peer-led sessions designed to expand knowledge of environmental issues facing North Carolina. Asher is also an athlete: he plays soccer, runs cross–country and track, and has completed several half marathons. At Carolina, he is interested in learning about global studies, philosophy and history. Asher is the son of Seth and Anna Wexler of Raleigh.

Forsyth County

Noah Joseph Gottlieb will graduate this spring from R. J. Reynolds Senior High School in Winston-Salem, where he serves as president of the Key Club and presiding officer for YMCA Youth & Government. He also competes with the Social Studies Team, General Knowledge Team and Science Team. Outside of R.J. Reynolds, Noah is president of Winston-Salem TOPSoccer, a service organization that pairs youth with special needs to student mentors from the local community. At Carolina, Noah is interested in studying political science and chemistry. He is the son of Richard and Jennifer Gottlieb of Winston-Salem.

Gaston County

Urael Eliam Mussie (Eliam) will graduate this spring from Highland School of Technology in Gastonia. Eliam serves as student body president and has contributed to several projects during his four years on student council, taking the lead on projects such as the school’s first homecoming dance, first senior trip and a schoolwide March Madness tournament. Eliam is also co-director of Tinker Tots, a program designed to inspire local youth to become scientists, and is co-president of the International Cultures Club. At Carolina, Eliam is interested in studying biomedical sciences and African languages, literatures and linguistics. He is the son of Mussie Mebrahtu and Nebiat G-Selassie of Gastonia.

Guilford County

Makayla Key will graduate this spring from James B. Dudley Senior High School in Greensboro. Makayla’s commitment to service led her to take a leadership role in the Gender and Sexualities Alliance Club, where she chartered the club constitution and helps organize club meeting agendas. She has also been a member of the Girl Scouts since fourth grade and has earned several badges for leadership and service, most recently her Gold Award. Makayla has facilitated workshops on addressing implicit bias, is a manager for the girls varsity basketball team and is a four-year member of the golf team. At Carolina, Makayla is interested in studying sociology and women’s and gender studies. She is the daughter of Monty Key Sr. and Myra Stanley-Key of Greensboro.

Harnett County

Daughtry Reid Williams will graduate this spring from Triton High School in Erwin, where she is a four-year member of the Juniorettes and has led multiple service projects. Daughtry is also president of the Mock Trial club, serves on the Presbyterian Youth Council of Coastal Carolina and is a three-sport athlete who plays tennis, soccer and runs track. She participated in Close Up, a weeklong program in Washington, D.C., where high school students from across the country discussed political issues and historical events. At Carolina, she is interested in studying history and mathematics. Daughtry is the daughter of Michael and Heather Williams of Dunn.

Haywood County

Molly Katelyn Dorgan will graduate this spring from Tuscola Senior High School in Waynesville. Molly is the founding president of Students for Equality, a club that seeks to open avenues for student discussion on important issues and increase access to educational opportunities for marginalized communities. She is also the group lead and developer for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics Student Instructors Developing Enrichments, where she teaches STEM lessons to students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. At Carolina, Molly is interested in studying mathematics and philosophy. She is the daughter of Damian and Mary Beth Dorgan of Waynesville.

Iredell County

*Emerson Fant Harrison Houser will graduate this spring from Community School of Davidson in Davidson, where he serves as a student ambassador. He is a member of the school’s Model U.N. and Mock Trial Club, president of the CSD Math Club and the founder and president of the Money Matters Club. Outside of the classroom, Emerson is also captain of the varsity basketball team. At Carolina, he wants to study finance and political science. He is the son of G.G. Houser and L.A. Harrison of Mooresville.



Richard Lowder Whitfield will graduate this spring from Mooresville High School in Mooresville, where he has served as student body treasurer, vice president and president. Richard has led fundraisers, homecomings, field days and school elections in his many roles. He was also an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of Eagle Scout, earned recognition as captain of his school’s varsity tennis team and served as president of his school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. At Carolina, Richard is interested in studying environmental health and history. He is the son of Greg and Leigh Whitfield of Mooresville.

Johnston County

Shuhud Abdelhadi Mustafa will graduate this spring from Smithfield-Selma Senior High School in Smithfield. Shuhud is the co-founder and projects director of the Cultural Advocacy and Social Awareness Club, coordinating activities, managing discussions during club meetings and organizing community service projects. She also serves as the projects director of student government, is the two-year captain of the golf team, is a member of the Cultural Dancing club and is a member of the Battle of the Books team. At Carolina, Shuhud is interested in studying public health, policy and management as well as Spanish. She is the daughter of Abdelhadi Margan and Mona Hassan of Kenly.

Mecklenburg County

Emily Mary Jenkins will graduate this spring from Myers Park High School in Charlotte. Emily is an officer for the Myers Park DECA Chapter, a member of the community-service focused Myers Park D.R.E.A.M. Team and a member of the IB Student Council. She is also the co-founder and co-president of FEED 42, a partnership with the FEED Project, which hosts dinner parties throughout Charlotte to raise funds for food insecure people. At Carolina, she is interested in studying science (physics, chemistry and earth science) and business. She is the daughter of Camp Jenkins III and Jessica Jenkins of Charlotte.



Emma-Katherine Almeida Bowers will graduate this spring from Myers Park High School in Charlotte. Emma-Katherine is co-president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Youth Council, and chair of the Police Chief’s Youth Advisory Board and IB Council Public Service Committee. She is also involved with the National League of Cities Conference Planning Committee, where she is responsible for helping oversee semi-annual workshops for national conferences geared towards local government officials. An active member of various musical ensembles, Emma-Katherine is a section leader and secretary for her school’s advanced choir and co-president of the all-girl a cappella group Sallies. At Carolina, Emma-Katherine plans to pursue degrees in international studies and public policy. She is the daughter of John and Alicia Bowers of Charlotte.



Evelyn Ashley Dalton will graduate this spring from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where she co-founded her school’s competitive math club and created Myers Park’s Math National Honor Society. She also launched a dance program for underserved elementary school children, teaching classes designed to boost kids’ creativity and confidence. Evelyn is also a two-time captain of her school’s varsity cheerleading team. At Carolina, Evelyn is interested in studying mathematics and physics. She is the daughter of Kevin and Alison Dalton of Charlotte.



*Emerson Fant Harrison Houser will graduate this spring from Community School of Davidson in Davidson, where he serves as a student ambassador. He is a member of the school’s Model U.N. and Mock Trial Club, president of the CSD Math Club and founder and president of the Money Matters Club. Outside of the classroom, Emerson is also captain of the varsity basketball team. At Carolina, he wants to study finance and political science. He is the son of G.G. Houser and L.A. Harrison of Mooresville.



Kayden Suzanne Hunt will graduate this spring from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. She serves as student body president, is a member of six different honor societies and created a class on social injustice. Kayden has volunteered for Communities In Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Second Harvest Food Bank, The Jimmy Core Foundation and Outdoor Adventure Summer Camps at her local YMCA. In addition, she has also been a member of the varsity track and field team and a throwing captain. At Carolina, Kayden is interested in studying journalism with a focus on social and economic justice. She is the daughter of Ken and Suzanne Hunt of Charlotte.



Ruta Gabriele Petrikis will graduate this spring from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, where she is president of the Bright Knights Tutoring Club. Ruta supports elementary school students with weekly tutoring sessions, leads club meetings and manages communications between club officers and members. She also serves on the North Carolina High School Athletics Association Student-Athlete Advisory Council, is a peer minister at St. Matthew Catholic Church and is captain of the varsity tennis team. At Carolina, Ruta is interested in studying biology and Chinese. She is the daughter of Simas and Jurga Petrikis of Charlotte.

Mitchell County

Jared Seth Pittman will graduate this spring from Mitchell High School in Bakersville. Jared is an active volunteer in his community. In 2016, he became a “Volunteen” at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, helping staff with their tasks and spending time with patients and their families. He also volunteers with the Mount Mitchell Bikers Association, assisting during charitable events and gives his time to caring for animals at a local rescue. At Carolina, Jared is interested in studying biology. He is the son of Lori and Rodney Bennett of Green Mountain and Jack Pittman of Newland.

New Hanover County

Zane Star Dash will graduate this spring from Isaac Bear Early College High School in Wilmington, where he serves in multiple leadership capacities. Zane is the president and founder of the school’s Science Fair Academy, where he is responsible for advancing programs that eliminate barriers to STEM education for underprivileged populations in the county and vice president of the math club. He has also been actively involved in the school’s Science Olympiad team, where he has participated as president, competitor and coach. At Carolina, Zane aims to pursue studies in environmental chemistry, medical research and urban economics. He is the son of Jeffrey Terry and Karen Dash of Wilmington.

Orange County

Jonathan Paul Osborne will graduate this spring from Carrboro High School in Carrboro. Jonathan is vice president of his DECA chapter, responsible for planning field trips and scheduling guest speakers. He also founded a math tutoring program for students who speak English as a second language, teaching classmates in Spanish. Jonathan has served in student government, held lead roles in his youth choir’s productions and is captain of the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. At Carolina, Jonathan is interested in studying economics and political science. He is the son of Charles and Christie Osborne of Chapel Hill.



Vivian Ying Deng will graduate this spring from East Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, where she serves as president of the DECA club, president of the female empowerment club InspiHer and president of the speech and debate team. Vivian is also involved in the Chinese School at Chapel Hill, where she has been involved in event planning and management as well as anti-discrimination campaigns for Asian-Americans. At Carolina, Vivian is interested in studying business administration and economics. She is the daughter of Chunqin Deng and Yuling Li of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Emily Ann Schmidt will graduate this spring from Junius H. Rose High School in Greenville. Emily is the co-creator and student leader for Project Elf, a citywide program designed to support children in foster care during the holidays. She also co-founded the Eastern Elementary Journalism Program, partnering with a local elementary school to create a student-run newspaper program. In addition, Emily mentors middle school girls at her church, captains her varsity soccer team and works as an assistant coach for a youth soccer league. At Carolina, Emily is interested in studying media and journalism, as well as engineering. She is the daughter of Kevin and Susan Schmidt of Greenville.

Surry County

Ashton Lee Rierson will graduate this spring from Mount Airy High School in Mount Airy, where he is a state officer for Future Health Professionals. Ashton is the Piedmont-Triad president and represents 11 counties, planning and hosting conferences for members throughout the state. He also volunteers at his local hospital and a local clinic, and collects food and donations for area homeless shelters. Ashton started learning Shotokan karate when he was 5 years old, has earned his black belt and now helps co-teach classes. At Carolina, he is interested in studying human biology and biological research. He is the son of Lee and Nancy Rierson of Mount Airy.

Transylvania County

David Graham Phillips (Graham) will graduate this spring from Brevard High School in Brevard. He is the co-founder of the Community and Peers Mentoring Program, a local nonprofit organization. Graham is also a volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County. Graham is captain of the football team and has served on the team’s leadership committee for the past three years as well as on the tutoring program. At Carolina, he is interested in studying business, economics and medicine. He is the son of Paul and Karen Phillips of Brevard.

Vance County

Ira Stone Wilder will graduate this spring from Kerr-Vance Academy in Henderson, where he served as student body president as a junior and senior. Ira led several service projects, including a hurricane relief drive, a student lounge makeover, canned food drives and blood drives. He also worked as the co-editor-in-chief of the yearbook, leads children’s services at his church, plays five instruments and is a leading member of his school’s cross–country team. At Carolina, Ira is interested in learning about public policy and history. He is the son of Jeff and Renee Wilder of Henderson.

Wake County

Avni Bannuru will graduate this spring from Apex High School in Apex, North Carolina. Avni is the founder of the 4BetterTomorrow Foundation, a nonprofit that allows local middle and high school students to participate in and lead community service programs. She is also the vice president of competitive events for her school’s DECA chapter, where she leads teams in district, state and international business competitions. She has a passion for music and cooking, is a guitar and vocal performer and author of a cookbook called “Avni’s Kitchen.” At Carolina, Avni is interested in studying public health and Spanish. She is the daughter of Srini and Shashi Bannuru of Cary.



Andrea Lynn Cornel will graduate this spring from Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh. Andrea is the founder and president of the nonprofit Dig for Duke, an organization she started in honor of her best friend to raise money for Duke Children’s Hospital. Dig for Duke has raised more than $33,000 since its inception. Andrea also loves to sing; she has performed with the North Carolina Symphony, the Appalachian Festival of Young Voices and others as a member of the Capital City Girls Choir. At Carolina, Andrea is interested in studying chemistry and public health policy. She is the daughter of Brian Chick and Sarah Cornel of Raleigh.



Ann Hook Goulian will graduate this spring from Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh, where she serves as lead marshal. She is the founder and event manager for TEDxEnloeHighSchool as well as the editor in chief of the yearbook. Ann is actively involved with the National Charity League, a philanthropic organization dedicated to community service and leadership development and is captain of the varsity cross–country and track teams. At Carolina, Ann is interested in studying peace, war and defense, as well as social and economic justice. She is the daughter of Eric and Laura Goulian of Raleigh.



Ryan Matthew Jensen will graduate this spring from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh. He is president of the Mu Alpha Theta and math clubs, a Leesville Liaison and previously served as president of the LRHS Spanish Club. Ryan is a letterman on the varsity football team as well as the varsity track and field team. Ryan is also a small group leader and peer minister for the St. Francis of Assisi Youth Ministry and a team leader for Migrant Ministry. At Carolina, he is interested in studying mathematics and neuroscience. Ryan is the son of David and Debbie Jensen of Raleigh.



Jaida Jett will graduate this spring from Cary Academy in Cary, where she leads the Student Ambassador Club. Jaida works with other ambassadors to give tours to prospective students and share her experiences as a student. She also helps organize community service events as a member of the Delta Service Club, is captain of the varsity basketball team and founded the Trivia Club at her school. Jaida also loves spending time creating ceramics. At Carolina, she is interested in learning about global studies and philosophy, politics and economics. Jaida is the daughter of Bobby and Jacqueline Jett of Holly Springs.



Richard Ekene Okoro will graduate this spring from Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh. As a member of the Enloe Student Equity Leadership Team, Richard helped found the “Enloe Five” protocol, which is a process teachers and administrators can use to create more equitable learning environments. He has also held multiple leadership positions for the Enloe Charity Ball, serves as the chapter vice president of lead the DECA club and is president of the St. Joseph’s Igbo Catholic Community Youth Organization. At Carolina, Richard is interested in studying computer science and economics. He is the son of Aloysius and Rosedelia Okoro of Raleigh.



Luis Sanchez will graduate this spring from Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy in Raleigh, where he serves as student body president, a position his classmates elected him to as a sophomore. One of Luis’s signature accomplishments is changing the school uniform dress code to allow for more affordable options for students. He is also the president of Key Club, founded his own company when he was 14 years old, tutors middle school students and plays in multiple basketball leagues. At Carolina, Luis is interested in studying biomedical engineering. He is the son of Luis and Ingrid Sanchez of Raleigh.



Rebecca Hannum Segal (Becca) will graduate this spring from Cary Academy in Cary, where she is captain of the speech and debate team and has placed within the top five at multiple national competitions. Becca was also one of 24 students selected from around the world to attend the School for Ethics and Global Leadership, where she met with national and global leaders and presented her team’s project to the U.N.’s Refugee Agency. She also co-founded and successfully crowdfunded Wotter Swim, serves as captain of the varsity swim team and is vice president of Cary Academy’s Jewish affinity group. At Carolina, Becca is interested in studying international relations and Spanish literature and culture. She is the daughter of Alan Segal and Anne Yeager of Raleigh.



*Asher Howard Wexler will graduate this spring from Research Triangle High School in Research Triangle Park. Asher is a leader of his synagogue’s musical services, playing viola, violin, piano and singing during services. He also spent time as an Alliance for Climate Education Fellow, taking part in mentor and peer-led sessions designed to expand knowledge of environmental issues facing North Carolina. Asher is also an athlete: he plays soccer, runs cross–country and track and has completed several half marathons. At Carolina, he is interested in learning about global studies, philosophy and history. Asher is the son of Seth and Anna Wexler of Raleigh.

Washington County

Grace Walker Berry will graduate this spring from Washington High School in Washington, where she served as a treasurer and student body president. She is also an active volunteer with the National Honor Society and the Vidant Junior Volunteer program. Grace is also a leader outside of the classroom, serving as a captain on the junior varsity and varsity cheer teams. At Carolina, she plans to pursue studies in public policy and political science. Grace is the daughter of Todd Berry and Laura Bilbro-Berry of Washington.

United States

Colorado

*Kayris Anna Baggett will graduate this spring from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and has held various leadership positions in the Army Junior ROTC. She is also a member of UWCSEA’s Initiative for Peace, a program that promotes peace in regional, national and global conflicts. She is a member of the neuroscience society and of the varsity cross-country and precision drill teams. At Carolina, Kayris is interested in studying developmental biology and neuroscience. She is the daughter of Terry and Hillary Baggett of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Connecticut

Kelly Ann Ray will graduate this spring from Miss Porter’s School in Farmington. Kelly serves as Second Head of School, where she is responsible for overseeing the student council and leading the school’s annual fundraising initiatives. She is a participant, team captain and member of the event leadership team for the Farmington Valley Relay for Life. Kelly is also a member of the swim team. Outside of Miss Porter’s, Kelly is an academic year intern at the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine and served a two-year term as a member of the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy’s Consumer Advisory Council for Healthcare and Insurance. At Carolina, Kelly is interested in studying anatomy, physiology and art history. She is the daughter of Matthew and Carolyn Ray of Farmington.



*Grace Marian Wolf will graduate this spring from The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, where her passion for theatre has led to several backstage roles. Grace has served as co-head of her school’s lighting design cohort, organizes technicians to work shows and stage manages multiple dance performances and student-led shows. She is also is a senior officer of the Pelican Service Organization, where she helps plan Loomis Chaffee’s service events. At Carolina, Grace is interested in studying medicine, public health and public policy. She is the daughter of Chadwick and Kelly Wolf of Appleton, Wisconsin.

Florida

Ana Lucia Ciro (Ana Lucia) will graduate this spring from William R. Boone in Orlando, where she has held multiple roles in student government. Ana Lucia has helped organize and lead events such as The Canned Food Drive, Senior Olympics, hurricane relief drives and Teacher Appreciation Weeks. She was a founding member and executive chair of Community Outreach for her school’s first ever Dance Marathon; she founded and leads the Poetry Club; serves as president of the Young Democrats club and is a leader on her varsity flag football team. At Carolina, Ana Lucia is interested in studying sociology and international relations. She is the daughter of Luz Stella Suarez and Gregory Oas of Orlando.



Jesus-Javier Rodriguez Olmedo (Jesus) will graduate this spring from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. Jesus serves as the development director for Project LastDrop and has helped raise more than $15,000 to treat Type 1 diabetes during the past two years. He is also the service project coordinator for the Mas Program, creating a website to help his peers find service initiatives throughout the community; tutors his classmates in biology and grammar; and serves as president of the Science Honor Society. At Carolina, Jesus is interested in studying biology and philosophy. He is the son of Glory Ann Olmedo and Luis Rodriguez of Miami.

Georgia

Evelyn Louise McCrady will graduate this spring from The Lovett School in Atlanta, where she serves as a student representative and co-chair of the Honor Council. Evelyn is also the captain of the varsity lacrosse team, has played volleyball and run cross–country. She is a vestry warden of Lovett Vestry and an active volunteer for AGAPE Youth and Family Center, Buckhead Christian Ministries and FOCUS Prom. At Carolina, Evelyn is interested in studying biology, medicine and business. She is the daughter of Pattie McCrady of Atlanta.



*Katherine Grace Waddell (Katy) will graduate this spring from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she serves as a dorm prefect, coaches middle school lacrosse and worked as co-editor–in–chief on Baylor’s school newspaper The Baylor Notes. Her roles regularly require her to organize events for students and parents; create game plans for her players; and support her classmates in a variety of ways. Katy also served as the first student intern with Baylor’s athletic training staff and is a member of the school’s varsity rowing team. At Carolina, she is interested in studying neuroscience, medicine, literature and culture. She is the daughter of Gregory and Heidi Waddell of Acworth, Georgia.

Idaho

Carson Ryan Moore will graduate this spring from Rocky Mountain High School in Meridan. Carson is deeply involved with Key Club International; he is one of only 33 district governors worldwide and visits clubs, oversees the board, leads meetings and creates strategic plans. He is also chairman of the public service committee on the Meridan Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, is the two-year captain of the varsity tennis team and has volunteered hundreds of hours at Veranda Senior Living and the Meridan Food Bank. At Carolina, Carson wants to study business administration, philosophy, politics and economics. He is the son of Ryan and Cindy Moore of Meridian.

Kansas

Roariker Anthony Swenson (Rory) will graduate this spring from Blue Valley North in Overland Park. Rory is an advocate for mental health awareness, having spoken at conventions, schools and with legislators to raise awareness about death by suicide and self harm. He is also a nationally recognized debater, served as chief manager of the school orchestra and three times has completed 75-mile route of Bike MS. At Carolina, Rory is interested in studying public health and political science. He is the son of Rob Swenson and the late Dawn Swenson of Overland Park.

Kentucky

Eleanor Jane Hummel (Ellie) will graduate this spring from Dupont Manual Magnet High School in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the co-founder of Math-A-Maniacs, a math program that connects local students to STEM resources. Ellie is also the secretary and president of Health Occupation Students of America and the chair of the Mayor’s WE Day Youth Board. The senior has been a member of the varsity swim team for four years and enjoys hiking. At Carolina, Ellie is interested in studying global studies and public health. She is the daughter of Joseph and Jennifer Hummel of Louisville.

Louisiana

Olivia Kelly Pitt will graduate this spring from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. Olivia co-founded the nonprofit Creativity for the Coast, an organization that uses art to raise funds for wetland preservation. CFTC has raised thousands of dollars since its founding. Olivia once placed first in the Greater New Orleans Science Fair after designing a sustainable thermoelectric cooling unit that produced no greenhouse gas emissions. She is vice president of the service group Actions, serves as co-captain of the varsity soccer team and founded the environmentally-focused Green Club. At Carolina, Olivia is interested in learning more about sustainable development practices and business. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Edie Pitt of New Orleans.



Emily Rednall Smither will graduate this spring from Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans. Emily works as a bioinformatics specialist at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, where she conducts research and helps train new graduate-level lab members. She is a regional leader of the From Student to Scientist program, serves as president of the National Honor Society and is captain of the varsity tennis team. Emily is also an active volunteer and board member for a Louisiana wheelchair tennis organization, which promotes the sport of wheelchair tennis by planning annual tournaments and charity events. At Carolina, Emily is interested in studying biological sciences and economics. She is the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Smither of New Orleans.

Maryland

*Sadie Arlene Cheston-Harris will graduate this spring from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, where she serves as co-president of the school’s cluster system. She also serves on the board for the mixed-heritage affinity group and leads tours as an Andover Ambassador. Outside of her academic pursuits, Sadie is captain of the varsity track team and is a player on the soccer team. At Carolina, she is interested in studying international relations and astrophysics. Sadie is the daughter of Artie Harris and Susy Cheston of Takoma Park, Maryland.



Karina Vasudeva will graduate this spring from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, where she is a member of the Lazarus Leaders Fellowship Program. Karina initiated a program designed to build awareness about the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products among the underprivileged and homeless in her community and patented an invention for a sustainable, novel menstrual cup. She also led a student group to research and advocate for legislation affecting students’ physical and mental health, served as captain of the Mock Trial team and is a member of her school’s celebrated Chamber Choir. At Carolina, Karina is interested in studying biomedical engineering and public health. She is the daughter of Ajay Vasudeva and Sunita Gill of Chevy Chase.



Alaina Mary Shields will graduate this spring from Poolesville High School in Poolesville, where she is captain of the Mock Trial. During her junior year as co-captain, Alaina helped lead the team to county semifinals. She has also held several leadership roles in the Civil Air Patrol, founded her school’s first Allied Bocce team and served as senior class vice president. Alaina also played varsity softball for all four years of her high school career. At Carolina, Alaina is interested learning about leadership and continuing to develop her skills as a pilot. She is the daughter of Edward and Marti Shields of Germantown.



*Symone Elise Welch will graduate this spring from St. Timothy’s School in Stevenson, Maryland, where she served as captain of the varsity field hockey team for the past two seasons and received the coaches awards for demonstrating good character while maintaining academic honors. As a dorm prefect, she enjoys organizing activities and mentoring classmates. In the summer Symone is a Girl Scouts camp counselor, and loves trying new things for an adrenaline rush such as zip lining and whitewater rafting. At Carolina, Symone is excited to study biology. She is the daughter of Cher Ball of Waldorf, Maryland.

Massachusetts

*Lwazi Alwaba Bululu will graduate this spring from Groton School in Groton, Massachusetts, where he is senior prefect for the student body. Lwazi’s academic involvements include serving as prefect for the diversity and inclusion committee, as one of two senior prefects who serve as a bridge between administrators and students, and was on the debate team. He is also a cross–country and track and field runner, and a squash player. At Carolina, Lwazi is interested in studying history, classics and language. He is the son of Cindy Bululu of Port Elizabeth, South Africa.



*Sadie Arlene Cheston-Harris will graduate this spring from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, where she serves as co-president of the school’s cluster system. She also serves on the board for the mixed-heritage affinity group and leads tours as an Andover Ambassador. Outside of her academic pursuits, Sadie is captain of the varsity track team and is a player on the soccer team. At Carolina, she is interested in studying international relations and astrophysics. Sadie is the daughter of Artie Harris and Susy Cheston of Takoma Park, Maryland.



Allison Nicole Reilly (Alli) will graduate this spring from Milton Academy in Milton, where she is a four-year starter on the varsity basketball team and three-year elected captain. Alli also served as a Transitions Mentor, leading four days of identity workshops, affinity group discussions and conversations about race and equity as she supported new students joining the Milton community. She is also captain and choreographer of the dance team, plays jazz piano and is the head music editor of her school’s music, art and literature group Magus Mabus. At Carolina, Alli is interested in studying biology, chemistry and political science. She is the daughter of Mark Reilly and Michelle Persson Reilly of Dedham.

Minnesota

Boatemaa Adoawaa Agyeman-Mensah will graduate this spring from Breck School in Golden Valley. In addition to serving as student body president, Boatemaa is a member of the Student Integrity Council and is the co-founder of the school’s first black affinity group. She also represented the state’s 6th congressional district on the Minnesota Youth Council, where she is responsible for organizing district-wide townhall meetings, lobbying at the Minnesota State Capitol and advising legislators and other political constituents on how education policies promote or repress diversity. In the arts, Boatemaa is a classically trained violinist and a member of the school’s chamber orchestra and poetry club. At Carolina, she is interested in pursuing English, African American and pre-law studies. Boatemaa is the daughter of Frank and Hannah Agyeman-Mensah of Ham Lake.

Pennsylvania

Maya Groff will graduate this spring from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. She is president of the teen leadership board for Friendship Circle, an organization that connects children and youth of varying physical and mental abilities, and the founder of her school’s Friendship Circle Club. Maya serves as a Peer to Peer Leader, where she provides support for freshmen in their transition to high school, as well as a member of the leadership council for LEAD@SSA, a leadership and inclusion training program. At Carolina, Maya is interested in studying chemistry and creative writing. She is the daughter of Yram and Merris Groff of Pittsburgh.



Taylor Elizabeth Shinal will graduate this spring from Harriton High School in Rosemont, where she was one of only 18 10th graders selected from the Philadelphia area to take part in the Germination Project. The program is designed to inspire a new generation of civic and business leaders. Taylor also helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for her school as student council treasurer, served as captain of the Harriton Girls Soccer team and led her chapter of the Model U.N. At Carolina, Taylor is interested in studying economics, business and psychology. She is the daughter of Lori Shinal of Gladwyne and Kevin Shinal of Malvern.

Tennessee

Jonathan Suwen Huang will graduate this spring from Memphis University School in Memphis, where he founded the MUS Garden Club and the Barbell Club. He was the principal percussionist and a student council board member for the Memphis Youth Symphony Orchestra. Jonathan was also the captain of his state championship-winning varsity fencing team. At Carolina, he is interested in studying environmental sciences, engineering and mathematics. Jonathan is the son of Jing Huang and Shari Xu of Collierville.



Mary Katherine Stukenborg (Kate) will graduate this spring from St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, where she is president of the Pep Club. Kate helps lead the student body alongside the student body president, plans events and has even played the role of St. Mary’s turkey mascot. She also plans and runs fundraising events as a member of the Community Fund, writes for the school newspaper and has played tennis throughout high school. At Carolina, Kate is interested in studying human development, family studies and Spanish language and culture. She is the daughter of Fred and Mary Stukenborg of Memphis.



*Katherine Grace Waddell (Katy) will graduate this spring from Baylor School in Chattanooga, where she serves as a dorm prefect, coaches middle school lacrosse and worked as co-editor–in–chief on Baylor’s school newspaper The Baylor Notes. Her roles regularly require her to organize events for students and parents, create game plans for her players and support her classmates in a variety of ways. Katy also served as the first student intern with Baylor’s athletic training staff and is a member of the school’s varsity rowing team. At Carolina, she is interested in studying neuroscience, medicine, literature and culture. She is the daughter of Gregory and Heidi Waddell of Acworth, Georgia.

Virginia

Michael Joseph Hostutler II will graduate this spring from Norfolk Academy in Norfolk. Michael is a Global Affairs Fellow through Norfolk Academy’s Batten Leadership Program, as well as a student ambassador and a member of the U.N.-affiliated Girl Up club. He is also captain of the sailing team. His research has focused on the threats globalization poses for indigenous populations. Michael is interested in studying political science and public policy at Carolina. He is the son of Michael and Nicole Hostutler of Norfolk.



John Garnett Nelson (Garnett) will graduate this spring from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond. Garnett has served on Honor Council since he was in middle school and served as chair during his senior year. His accomplishments include starting monthly Q-and-A sessions and monthly announcements designed to promote openness. Garnett also plays baritone and trumpet in jazz band; co-leads the Mental Illness Needs Discussion; started the school-wide chess tournament, Chess Madness; and plays varsity football. At Carolina, Garnett is interested in studying mathematics, physics and biology. He is the son of Kinloch and Melissa Nelson of Richmond.



*Brandon Sean Torng will graduate this spring from St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., where he served on student council throughout his high school career. Brandon worked as a liaison between students and administrators, spoke on student panels, planned events and served on the honor council. He also was a member of the St. Albans Orchestra and Pit Band, won accolades on the championship-caliber varsity baseball team and worked as associate news editor for the school newspaper. At Carolina, Brandon is interested in religious studies and philosophy. He is the son of Gwo Torng and Emily Lin of McLean, Virginia.

Washington, D.C.

*Brandon Sean Torng will graduate this spring from St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., where he served on student council throughout his high school career. Brandon worked as a liaison between students and administrators, spoke on student panels, planned events and served on the honor council. He also was a member of the St. Albans Orchestra and Pit Band, won accolades on the championship-caliber varsity baseball team and worked as associate news editor for the school newspaper. At Carolina, Brandon is interested in religious studies and philosophy. He is the son of Gwo Torng and Emily Lin of McLean, Virginia.

Wisconsin

*Grace Marian Wolf will graduate this spring from The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, where her passion for theatre has led to several backstage roles. Grace has served as co-head of her school’s lighting design cohort, organizes technicians to work shows and stage manages multiple dance performances and student-led shows. She is also is a senior officer of the Pelican Service Organization, where she helps plan Loomis Chaffee’s service events. At Carolina, Grace is interested in studying medicine, public health and public policy. She is the daughter of Chadwick and Kelly Wolf of Appleton, Wisconsin.

International

Canada

Matthew Linley Michael Deo will graduate this spring from St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, where he is a council member for the Science Advocacy club, prefect for student government and a member of the debate team and DECA team. He also serves as president of the school’s Community Service Council. In addition to his academic leadership roles, Matthew competes on the varsity swimming teams and is a member of the jazz band and wind ensemble. Outside of St. Andrew’s, Matthew is co-chair for the Toronto Youth STEM Innovation Council. At Carolina, he is interested in studying business, technology and entrepreneurship, and global studies. Matthew is the son of Brian and Sheri Deo of Aurora, Ontario, Canada.



*Mark Anthony Finamore will graduate this spring from St. Michaels University School in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, where he serves as one of the school’s 16 prefects. Mark is a member of the Intercultural Council, where he is responsible for planning and managing school-wide, cultural events and the founder of Launch X, a club that seeks to create student-led startups. Mark plays on his school’s varsity volleyball and rugby teams, and is also actively involved in musical theatre and songwriting. At Carolina, Mark is interested in studying mathematics. He is the son of Peter and Wen Finamore of Taipa, Macao.



Milena Almitra Jojic will graduate this spring from Shawnigan Lake School in Shawnigan Lake, British Columbia, Canada. Milena is the Shawnigan Lake Residents Student Ambassador, representing the youth perspective on community issues and helping plan the annual general meeting of association members. She is also captain of the varsity basketball team, served on the student-activity focused Roundtable, is a certified peer counselor and plays bass guitar in her rock band. At Carolina, Milena is interested in studying psychology, law and history. She is the daughter of Mima Djordjevic of Duncan, British Columbia, Canada.

Germany

*Heidi Marie Alkoutami will graduate this spring from UWC Robert Bosch College in Freiburg, Germany, where she is actively involved in the refugee community. She is a member of Americans for a Free Syria, a nonprofit that campaigns for human rights and secular democracy in Syria. She also teaches swimming lessons at the school to refugees from a local camp and leads a Short Story Club for students seeking to improve their English. Prior to joining UWC Robert Bosch College from St. Stephens High School in Hickory, Heidi was a competitive swimmer on the varsity team and a member of the Science Olympiads Club. At Carolina, she hopes to follow her interest in biology and human geography. She is the daughter of Ghassan and Rana Alkoutami of Hickory, North Carolina.

Macau

*Mark Anthony Finamore will graduate this spring from St. Michaels University School in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, where he serves as one of the school’s 16 prefects. Mark is a member of the Intercultural Council, where he is responsible for planning and managing school-wide, cultural events and the founder of Launch X, a club that seeks to create student-led startups. Mark plays on his school’s varsity volleyball and rugby teams, and is also actively involved in musical theatre and songwriting. At Carolina, Mark is interested in studying mathematics. He is the son of Peter and Wen Finamore of Taipa, Macao.

Singapore

*Kayris Anna Baggett will graduate this spring from the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and has held various leadership positions in the Army Junior ROTC. She is also a member of UWCSEA’s Initiative for Peace, a program that promotes peace in regional, national and global conflicts. She is a member of the neuroscience society and of the varsity cross-country and precision drill teams. At Carolina, Kayris is interested in studying developmental biology and neuroscience. She is the daughter of Terry and Hillary Baggett of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

South Africa

*Lwazi Alwaba Bululu will graduate this spring from Groton School in Groton, Massachusetts, where he is senior prefect for the student body. Lwazi’s academic involvements include serving as prefect for the diversity and inclusion committee, as one of two senior prefects who serve as a bridge between administrators and students, and was on the debate team. He is also a cross–country and track and field runner, and a squash player. At Carolina, Lwazi is interested in studying history, classics and language. He is the son of Cindy Bululu of Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

United Kingdom

Morgan Jack Davies will graduate this spring from St. Ambrose Catholic Grammar School in Altrincham, England, where he serves as deputy head boy. As a student representative, Morgan has focused on advancing environmental issues, battling loneliness in senior living centers and advocating for local underrepresented charities. At St. Ambrose, Morgan is involved in a tutoring program for children in math. Morgan is also a member of the Model U.N. and the hillwalking club. At Carolina, Morgan is interested in studying economics and Spanish. He is the son of Graham Davies and the late Nadine Davies of Warrington, England.



Helena Rose Walsh graduated last spring from Christ’s Hospital in West Sussex, England, where she is secretary general of her school’s Model U.N. Her leadership helped her team win several awards, including receiving a top delegate prize herself. Helena also performed with her school’s marching band, served as a tour guide to the historic Christ’s Hospital and led a £25,000 fundraising campaign to build a boarding school in Zimbabwe. At Carolina, Helena is interested in learning about history and international relations. She is the daughter of Stephen and Amanda Walsh of Horsham, England.

