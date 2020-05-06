Marking a milestone: Carolina’s Class of 2020 celebrates graduation virtually

Chapel Hill, N.C. (May 6, 2020) – The UNC-Chapel Hill Class of 2020 will go to Carolina in their minds for graduation day as the campus remains closed to non-essential business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after spring break, students and faculty nimbly adapted from in-person to remote instruction. Now, the students who would be turning their tassels on May 10 in Kenan Memorial Stadium will mark the day unlike any other class in Carolina’s history.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, the University will hold a video watch party on Facebook and YouTube so graduates and their families can celebrate together until it’s safe to hold an in-person ceremony. The stream will include special messages to the Class of 2020, highlights from their time at Carolina and virtual performances by Harmonyx and the Clef Hangers.

Look for more celebratory content throughout the weekend on Carolina’s Twitter and Instagram accounts including images of the Bell Tower lit up in blue to honor the Class of 2020 and video messages from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and scheduled commencement speaker, New York Times columnist and Carolina alumnus Frank Bruni.

While these springtime celebrations will happen virtually, there’s no substitute for coming together with classmates to mark this milestone. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has promised students they will not miss that pivotal part of their Carolina journey. Plans are in works to host the Class of 2020 back on campus for a postponed ceremony.

In addition, many students had to forgo the traditional Carolina senior rites of passage such as climbing the Bell Tower and taking photos on campus in their Carolina blue caps and gowns. But as students and graduates know, Carolina is more than a physical location. The University is encouraging graduates to mark their achievements from wherever they’re celebrating with these virtual tools and experiences:

