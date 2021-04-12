UNC-Chapel Hill inducts 221 students into Phi Beta Kappa

Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 221 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

The recent induction ceremony featured remarks by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin, and a keynote address by Viji Sathy, a psychology and neuroscience professor of the practice.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the College of Arts & Sciences and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better, on a 4-point scale, is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of coursework in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than 1% of all college students qualify.

Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters nationwide. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2020-2021 are students Max Petruzzi, president; Mollie Pepper, vice president; and Anna Covington, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina, and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are the names of all inductees, 146 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts & Sciences except where otherwise noted.

Alamance County

Jacob Goodman, a senior with a chemistry major, of Gibsonville.

Daniela Del Carmen Hercules Alfaro, a junior with a biology major, of Burlington.

Beaufort County

Bryson Gouzenne Alexander, a senior with economics and political science majors, of Washington.

Buncombe County

Aidan Wallace Cundiff, a senior with a business administration major and a music minor, of Asheville.

Raleigh Mitchell Cury, a senior with public policy and history majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Asheville.

Haylie Elise Fehl, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and chemistry and music minors, of Asheville.

Dallis Olivia Guilliams, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Asheville.

Kayla Paige Guilliams, a senior with an environmental studies major and media and journalism and statistics and analytics minors, of Weaverville.

Alex Michael Huntsinger, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a coaching education minor, of Black Mountain.

Kalyn RoseAnne Livernois, a senior with a medical anthropology major, of Asheville.

Noa Eliana Meiri, a junior with an environmental science major and chemistry and biology minors, of Asheville.

Alayna Camille Powell, a junior with economics and public policy majors and a history minor, of Asheville.

Rebecca M. Williams, a senior with environmental studies and music majors and a marine sciences minor, of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Allison Berger, a senior with communication studies and contemporary European studies majors and an information systems minor, of Harrisburg.

Braden Thomas Goodwin, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Concord.

Benjamin Patrick Silver, a junior with biology and neuroscience majors, of Concord.

Gillian Michal Taylor, a junior with a mathematics major, of Concord.

Caldwell County

Alexandrea Bell, a junior with a biostatistics major and mathematics and anthropology minors, of Hickory.

Fiona Lynn Docherty, a junior with a nursing major, of Granite Falls.

Carteret County

Chiragji Odedra, a junior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, of Cedar Point.

Chatham County

Alexander Pettus, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Chapel Hill.

Hannah Kaitlin Whittington, a junior with English and comparative literature and dramatic art majors and a music minor, of Pittsboro.

Craven County

Mary Bennett Doty, a senior with a peace, war and defense major and a Russian culture minor, of New Bern.

Cumberland County

Brianna Ga-Zung Chan, a junior with an environmental health sciences major and a geography minor, of Fayetteville.

Durham County

Akshatha Bharadwaj, a junior with a statistics and analytics major and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Durham.

Alana Michelle Fiordalisi, a senior with a computer science major, of Durham.

Matthew Gibson, a senior with psychology and women’s and gender studies majors, of Durham.

Alexandra Megan Gray, a senior with psychology and anthropology majors, of Durham.

Julia Wendell Henn, a senior with a global studies major and a social and economic justice minor, of Durham.

Sonio Kum, a senior with a business administration major, of Durham.

Maxwell Cole Levinson, a sophomore with neuroscience and philosophy majors and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, of Durham.

Dana Marie McCraw, a senior with human development and family studies and communication studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Durham.

Maya Tobin Montani, a senior with music and biology majors and a medical anthropology minor, of Durham.

Sagar Mahesh Patel, a spring 2020 graduate with a computer science major and a mathematics minor, of Morrisville.

Forsyth County

Gehao Pang, a junior with neuroscience and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Clemmons.

Casey Quam, a senior with a media and journalism major and entrepreneurship and history minors, of Winston-Salem.

Holly Kay Sobon, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and religious studies minors, of Lewisville.

Caleb Alexander Vaughn, a senior with economics and statistics and analytics majors, of Kernersville.

Gaston County

Gabrielle Jacqueline Adams, a senior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, of Gastonia.

Caroline Kayman Womack, a senior with a biology major and health and society and medicine, literature and culture minors, of Dallas.

Guilford County

Sarah E. Burstein, a senior with a nutrition major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Oak Ridge.

Lucas H. Cain, a junior with economics and political science majors and a music minor, of Greensboro.

Caroline Victoria Crater, a senior with biology and psychology majors, of Browns Summit.

Anahita Gupta, a sophomore with a health policy and management major and medicine, literature and culture and chemistry minors, of Greensboro.

Pearce Armstrong Landry II, a senior with business administration and biology majors, of Greensboro.

Akshay Sambandham, a junior with health policy and management and economics majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Greensboro.

Iredell County

Alexander J. Pfeil, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, of Lake Norman.

Emily Claire Warren, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Mooresville.

Jackson County

Micah Gregory Mullarkey, a senior with a Hispanic literatures and cultures major and translation and interpreting and linguistics minors, of Cashiers.

Lee County

Hunter Wilson Hoyle, a junior with music education and psychology majors and a neuroscience minor, of Sanford.

Lenoir County

Ricardo Crespo-Regalado, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, of Pink Hill.

Lincoln County

Zachary Paul Allen, a junior with a quantitative biology major and neuroscience and chemistry minors, of Denver.

Mecklenburg County

Patrick McClung Barley, a senior with economics and global studies majors and a history minor, of Charlotte.

James Dylan Boone, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Matthews.

Beryl Bortey, a junior with a health policy and management major and a geography minor, of Charlotte.

Lillian Curme, a senior with a business administration major and sustainability studies and city planning minors, of Charlotte.

Christian DeSimone, a senior with a chemistry major and a statistics and analytics minor, of Charlotte.

Jackson Kennedy Gossett, a junior with political science and history majors, of Charlotte.

Mary Elizabeth Gowan, a senior with business administration and economics majors, of Charlotte.

Tyler Vuong Kay, a junior with physics and philosophy majors, of Huntersville.

Lindsey Kate Lanier, a senior with a biology major and a neuroscience minor, of Charlotte.

Madeline Knowles Marks, a senior with an environmental science major and a biology minor, of Charlotte.

Stephanie Marvin, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and Spanish for the professions and health and society minors, of Charlotte.

Phillip Jackson Moseley, a junior with music and psychology majors, of Charlotte.

Joshua Brett Romero, a senior with chemistry and political science majors and a biology minor, of Charlotte.

Griffin Sansbury, a junior with a biology major and Spanish for the professions and chemistry minors, of Cornelius.

Bennett Stillerman, a junior with political science and public policy majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Charlotte.

Claire Su, a junior with business administration and computer science majors, of Charlotte.

Natasha Vaidya, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Huntersville.

Margaret McRee Wagner, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and Spanish for the professions and chemistry minors, of Cornelius.

Moore County

Emma Kathryn Kitchens, a junior with a psychology major and a biology minor, of Pinehurst.

Miranda Weber, a senior with a studio art major, of Aberdeen.

Nash County

Kennedy Blair Miller, a junior with voice performance and English and comparative literature majors, of Rocky Mount.

New Hanover County

Avra Janz, a senior with an economics major and a public policy minor, of Wilmington.

Camryn Gerard Kellogg, a junior with biology and psychology majors and a chemistry minor, of Wilmington.

Hannah Elizabeth Marable, a senior with global studies and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors, of Wilmington.

Claudia Amy Opper, a senior with a human rights major and business administration and global cinema minors, of Wilmington.

Onslow County

Hannah Morgan DeNuzzi, a senior with global studies and peace, war and defense majors and an Islamic and Middle Eastern studies minor, of Jacksonville.

Victoria Rose Yarmey, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Jacksonville.

Orange County

Emily Barnard, a senior with a psychology major and a social and economic justice minor, of Carrboro.

Brooke Elizabeth Bauman, a senior with an environmental science major and media and journalism and geography minors, of Chapel Hill.

Emily Rose Bradfield, a junior with a health policy and management major and an anthropology minor, of Hillsborough.

Anna Grace Furlong, a junior with history and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors, of Chapel Hill.

Maura Elise Holt-Ling, a senior with a public policy major and social and economic justice and African American and diaspora studies minors, of Chapel Hill.

Andrew Huan, a senior with a statistics and analytics major and computer science and mathematics minors, of Chapel Hill.

Finn Stewart James, a junior with computer science and studio art majors and a mathematics minor, of Chapel Hill.

Sophia Frances Janken, a senior with sociology and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a history minor, of Chapel Hill.

Karthik Kaundinya, a senior with business administration and biomedical and health sciences engineering majors and a neuroscience minor, of Chapel Hill.

Samuel Michael Li, a senior with neuroscience and biology majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Chapel Hill.

Elizabeth Kaitlyn LoFrese, a junior with biology and chemistry majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Chapel Hill.

Julianna C. Long, a senior with a health policy and management major and geography and French minors, of Chapel Hill.

Jessica Ann McCoppin, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and marine sciences minors, of Chapel Hill.

Rahi Patel, a senior with economics and interdisciplinary studies majors, of Chapel Hill.

Julia Perkins, a senior with a computer science major and a media and journalism minor, of Chapel Hill.

Michael Jameson Sheslow, a senior with a business administration major and a computer science minor, of Chapel Hill.

Yolanda Chantena Simpson, a junior with biochemistry and neuroscience majors, of Hillsborough.

Laura Wynne Sparling, a senior with a psychology major, of Chapel Hill.

Karlton Tate, a senior with a public policy major and translation and interpreting and philosophy, politics and economics minors, of Chapel Hill.

Pitt County

Anton André Hnatov, a junior with a biology major and health and society and public policy minors, of Winterville.

Polk County

Hannah Catherine Kahn Netschytailo, a senior with psychology and human development and family studies majors, of Mill Spring.

Randolph County

Christian Drew Wheat, a senior with psychology and human development and family studies majors, of Archdale.

Rockingham County

Avery Rose Wall, a junior with a psychology major and cognitive science and neuroscience minors, of Eden.

Rowan County

Jennifer Carinda Kribbs, a senior with a psychology major and a speech and hearing sciences minor, of Salisbury.

Sampson County

Tommy Delton Glover III, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Clinton.

Union County

Ryan Chris Albers, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Weddington.

Kayla Lynn Baresich, a senior with a psychology major and neuroscience and women’s and gender studies minors, of Marvin.

Kristen Renee Brown, a senior with a communication studies major and a Hispanic studies minor, of Matthews.

Briana Catherine DeStaffan, a senior with psychology and French and Francophone studies majors and a medical anthropology minor, of Waxhaw.

Lauryn Gabriele Nash, a junior with political science and economics majors and a history minor, of Waxhaw.

Khushmi Nitesh Shah, a junior with biology and chemistry majors, of Matthews.

Shane Walter Stout, a senior with political science and history majors, of Indian Trail.

Wake County

Charlotte Grace Burch, a senior with a neuroscience major and a biology minor, of Raleigh.

Cameron Alexander Champion, a spring 2020 graduate with an environmental science major and a business administration minor, of Raleigh.

Pavan Chaudhari, a senior with economics and mathematics majors and a computer science minor, of Cary.

Srikar Chedalavada, a junior with business administration and computer science majors, of Cary.

Mili Dave, a junior with chemistry and biology majors and a medical anthropology minor, of Morrisville.

Lilyahna Gergle, a senior with a mathematics major, of Raleigh.

Selen Gizlice, a junior with biostatistics and history majors and a mathematics minor, of Raleigh.

William Thompson Hager, a senior with political science and peace, war and defense majors and a public policy minor, of Apex.

Daniel Winfield Harris, a junior with economics and public policy majors and a German minor, of Raleigh.

Grayson Hinnant, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a business administration minor, of Cary.

Linnea Elizabeth Hollander, a junior with economics and contemporary European studies majors and a Chinese minor, of Cary.

Keshav Sai Javvadi, a junior with economics and political science majors and a computer science minor, of Cary.

Kristen Taylor Justice, a junior with a chemistry major and an environmental science and studies minor, of Cary.

Aditi Kharod, a senior with a political science major and French and conflict management minors, of Cary.

Arya Kode, a junior with economics and mathematics majors, of Morrisville.

Faith Lackey, a senior with an exercise and sport science major, of Raleigh.

Caroline Vu Le, a junior with a health policy and management major and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Raleigh.

Lauren Lim, a junior with a chemistry major, of Apex.

Denver Wade Massey, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors and a physics minor, of Wake Forest.

Juliana Rose Micchia, a senior with political science and peace, war and defense majors and a history minor, of Wake Forest.

Abigail Sybil Peabody, a senior with political science and English and comparative literature majors, of Wake Forest.

Joseph David Peery, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a biology minor, of Cary.

Natalie Clare Poupart, a junior with biostatistics and mathematics majors and a health and society minor, of Wake Forest.

Fariha Rahman, a senior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and biology minors, of Raleigh.

Paloma Armendáriz Ruiz, a junior with a quantitative biology major and a creative writing minor, of Cary.

Stephen Paul Schmidt III, a junior with astrophysics and mathematics majors, of Raleigh.

Sonam Shah, a junior with health policy and management and neuroscience majors, of Cary.

Charlotte Shoneman, a senior with a sociology major and a sexuality studies minor, of Cary.

Catherine Gaither Sugg, a senior with a peace, war and defense major and business administration and Slavic and East European languages and cultures minors, of Raleigh.

Rachel Nicole Teran, a senior with psychology and political science majors and a public policy minor, of Raleigh.

Matthew Wasyluk, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a music minor, of Apex.

Eloise Rose Williams, a junior with contemporary European studies and political science majors and a Russian culture minor, of Raleigh.

Reagan Emery Woodard, a senior with business administration and economics majors and an entrepreneurship minor, of Fuquay Varina.

Jane Z. Zhao, a senior with computer science and music majors, of Cary.

Wilkes County

Leah Kinsey Church, a fall 2020 graduate with an exercise and sport science major and a coaching education minor, of Purlear.

California

Tyler Kwok, a senior with English and comparative literature and global studies majors and a Chinese minor, of San Francisco.

Jane Elizabeth Oberhauser, a senior with quantitative biology and English and comparative literature majors, of Saratoga.

Colorado

Radhika Madhavi Kattula, a senior with environmental studies and economics majors, of Aurora.

Connecticut

Kaitlin Mary Nealon, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Trumbull.

Florida

Nicholas David Boyer, a junior with applied mathematics and physics majors and an astronomy minor, of Coral Springs.

Caroline Grace Englert, a junior with a business administration major and computer science and conflict management minors, of Tallahassee.

Evely Alexis Forte, a junior with economics and political science majors and entrepreneurship and media and journalism minors, of Miami.

Hannah Nicole Lee, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, of Jacksonville Beach.

Ramishah Maruf, a senior with media and journalism and political science majors and a creative writing minor, of Coral Springs.

Alessandra Quattrocchi, a junior with political science and public policy majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Miami.

Elias Joshua Salama, a senior with biology and chemistry majors and a neuroscience minor, of Boca Raton.

Georgia

Marilyn Elizabeth Boutté, a junior with public policy and sociology majors and a classical humanities minor, of Smyrna.

Mary Virginia McAllister Glennon, a junior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, of Atlanta.

Mary Sinclaire Kenan, a senior with political science and public policy majors and a business administration minor, of Atlanta.

Camryn Burton Petit, a junior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, of Braselton.

Sabrina Ann Rehman, a junior with a nutrition major and Spanish for the professions and chemistry minors, of Appling.

Beatrice Anne Marie Russell, a junior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and women’s and gender studies minors, of Atlanta.

Abigail Brenda Seitz, a senior with exercise and sport science and Italian majors and a food studies minor, of Atlanta.

Nisarg Hetal Shah, a junior with economics and public policy majors and a business administration minor, of Johns Creek.

Adam Matthew Ushpol, a senior with a psychology major and a global health minor, of Atlanta.

Illinois

John Francis Furey, a junior with a business administration major and computer science and mathematics minors, of Buffalo Grove.

Olivia Scott Harris, a senior with history and English and comparative literature majors and a medical anthropology minor, of Chicago.

Louisiana

Chelsea Tate Deitelzweig, a junior with an English and comparative literature major and a chemistry minor, of New Orleans.

Maryland

Katherine Muse Collamore, a junior with psychology and religious studies majors and a history minor, of Chevy Chase.

Luke Ireland Granger, a fall 2020 graduate with statistics and analytics and mathematics majors, of Baltimore.

Emily Claire Huber, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Annapolis.

C. Paige Jones, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Rockville.

Alexandra Catherine Mao, a junior with an English and comparative literature major and biology and chemistry minors, of Olney.

Elizabeth Rebecca Morton, a junior with biology and women’s and gender studies majors and a chemistry minor, of West Friendship.

Maeve Donovan Sheehey, a senior with a business journalism major and history and public policy minors, of Baltimore.

Massachusetts

Olivia Dorothy Curran, a senior with a global studies major and Spanish for the professions and medical anthropology minors, of Needham.

Michela Del Mastro, a senior with a public policy major and an anthropology minor, of Norfolk.

Emily Nicole Ertmann, a junior with a biochemistry major and a biology minor, of Medway.

Julia Ann Logan, a junior with chemistry and food studies majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Belmont.

New Jersey

Mark Denis Caverly Jr., a senior with economics and political science majors and a history minor, of Brick.

Priscilla Chan, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and marine sciences minors, of Bridgewater.

Alton Grossman, a senior with business administration and history majors, of Berkeley Heights.

Nathan Patrick Mullaney, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors, of Hillsdale.

Jessica Maria Pereira, a senior with an English and comparative literature major, of Barnegat.

Preeyanka Rao, a senior with public policy and biology majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Ridgewood.

Stephen William Ryan IV, a junior with mathematics and public policy majors and a neuroscience minor, of Morristown.

John Michael Wainwright, a junior with biology and history majors and a chemistry minor, of Columbus.

New Mexico

Mo Van de Sompel, a senior with economics and political science majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Santa Fe.

New York

Alyssa Nina Cicalo, a junior with a biology major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, of East Northport.

Sophia Tashjian, a junior with a business administration major and a philosophy, politics and economics minor, of Manhasset.

Oklahoma

Tanvi Saran, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Norman.

Pennsylvania

Samuel Zahn, a junior with political science and history majors, of Allentown.

South Carolina

Amanda Renee Harris, a junior with a computer science major and an African American and diaspora studies minor, of Greenville.

Christopher I. Kong, a junior with chemistry and computer science majors, of Blythewood.

JaneGrace Lowther, a junior with neuroscience and music majors, of Fort Mill.

Ashley Hunt Wade, a junior with global studies and interdisciplinary studies majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Spartanburg.

Elena Mercedes Wilson, a junior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, of Charleston.

Tennessee

Joey Carter, a junior with environmental science and applied mathematics majors and a marine sciences minor, of Clarksville.

Alexandra London Dunavant, a senior with media and journalism and music majors, of Franklin.

Lauren Elizabeth Ragsdale, a junior with music and dramatic art majors, of Jackson.

Texas

Emily Piper Greaves, a junior with biology and political science majors, of Dallas.

Parth Gujare, a junior with business administration and computer science majors, of Austin.

Mirza Abbas Hasan, a junior with American studies and political science majors, of Plano.

Anna Wakita, a sophomore with a health policy and management major and chemistry and medicine, literature and culture minors, of Plano.

Virginia

Alexandra Call Barrett, a junior with business administration and global studies majors and an Arabic minor, of Richmond.

Niharika Vattikonda, a junior with business administration and economics majors and a science and society minor, of Herndon.

China

Xiangyu Chen, a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors, of Chengdu.

Yiyang Chen, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Shanghai.

Zexing Chen, a senior with a mathematics major, of Chongqing.

Jiayi Li, a senior with a biology major, of Qingdao.

Xiayang Li, a senior with a communication studies major and a Japanese minor, of Haikou.

Mincen Liu, a junior with biostatistics and mathematics majors and a computer science minor, of Jinan.

Meiyi Long, a senior with statistics and analytics and sociology majors, of Shenzhen.

Peiyuan Ma, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors, of Ningbo.

Zhizhuo Wang, a senior with economics and computer science majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Shanghai.

Xinwei Xue, a senior with statistics and analytics and mathematics majors, of Beijing.

Shiyue Yang, a junior with biology and chemistry majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Shanghai.

Junqi Zhang, a senior with Asian studies and communication studies majors and a Japanese minor, of Beijing.

Ecuador

Abel Andre Miranda Buzetta, a junior with a sociology major and chemistry and health and society minors, of Guayaquil.

England