New members selected for UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – May 21, 2021) – Today, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees appointed a select group of 72 alumni and friends to serve on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors. The new members will begin their four-year terms on July 1.

As ambassadors of Carolina, the more than 200 Board of Visitors members inform their communities about ongoing work and issues important to the University. In turn, the members share feedback from those communities with the University’s administration. These volunteers actively assist the Board of Trustees and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz to educate stakeholders about the mission, programs, accomplishments, needs and aspirations of the University. Members also volunteer their time and professional experience as a resource to students who seek guidance ahead of entering the workforce.

Brian Marley will chair the Board of Visitors, and Jesse Cureton will serve as vice chair. Both hail from Charlotte.

The new members are alphabetically listed below by North Carolina counties and by locations outside of North Carolina.

North Carolina

Alamance County: Dr. Roslyn Crisp of Burlington

Chatham County: Anna-Rhesa Versola of Pittsboro

Cleveland County: Joseph Craver of Shelby

Cumberland County: James Ammons; D. Ralph Huff; Joseph Quigg and John Swope of Fayetteville

Duplin County: C. Johnson Sheffield of Warsaw

Durham County: Myra Leake Griffin and Alexander Sykes of Durham

Gaston County: Dr. Kelvin Harris; Dr. Rafael Rivera of Gastonia

Granville County: Michael Waters of Oxford

Guilford County: Ashton Clemmons and Lori Ann Harris of Greensboro

Lenoir County: NC Representative Chris Humphrey of Kinston

Mecklenburg County: Laura Babb Grace, W. Clay Grubb, Elizabeth “Beth” Hobbs, Carin Ross Johnson, Dr. Nabil Salameh, Dr. Sardar Shah-Khan, Julie Sheffer, Herman Spence and Clarence Williams, III of Charlotte; Andrea Griffin of Cornelius; Wendy Oxendine of Mint Hill

New Hanover County: Eliza Blackwell and Michael Priddy of Wilmington; Anne York of Wrightsville Beach

Orange County: Julie Werry of Chapel Hill

Robeson County: Tyler Thomas of Pembroke

Union County: Senator Todd Johnson of Monroe

Wake County: Stephen Butts of Apex; Marchell Adams-David, O. Rolf Blizzard, Jeffrey Collins, Michael Easley, Nancy “Lorrin” Freeman, Alex Lassiter, Laurence Lilley, Stephen Malik, Ryan Oxendine, Geoffrey “Kirk” Parker, Neil Riemann, Dr. Anita Sawhney, Dr. Kimberly Spaulding-Collins and R. Harris Vaughan of Raleigh

California

Maisie O’Flanagan of Atherton; Maryann Hutchison of Los Altos; David Team of Newport Beach; Scott MacDonald of Del Mar

Colorado

Elizabeth Arnold and Jennifer Milo of Denver

Connecticut

Donald “Dwight” Scott of Darien

District of Columbia

Jackson “Jay” Dunn, Janet Edwards and Douglas Heye of Washington

Georgia

August Hammonds of Atlanta; Laura Pease of Brookhaven; Bharath Pathasarathy of Roswell; Algernon Crumpler of Suwanee

New Jersey

Susan Sidebottom of Summit

New York

Rachael Tucker and Caroline Williamson of New York

Pennsylvania

Dr. Kimberley Brown of Philadelphia

South Carolina

John Duckett of Charleston; Al Wood of Fort Mill; Rizza De la Guerra of Indian Land; Mary Hamrick of Johns Island

Texas

Stacie Cockrell of Austin

Washington

Keenan Conder of Mercer Island

