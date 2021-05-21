New members selected for UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors
The 72 new members begin their terms this summer
(Chapel Hill, N.C. – May 21, 2021) – Today, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees appointed a select group of 72 alumni and friends to serve on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors. The new members will begin their four-year terms on July 1.
As ambassadors of Carolina, the more than 200 Board of Visitors members inform their communities about ongoing work and issues important to the University. In turn, the members share feedback from those communities with the University’s administration. These volunteers actively assist the Board of Trustees and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz to educate stakeholders about the mission, programs, accomplishments, needs and aspirations of the University. Members also volunteer their time and professional experience as a resource to students who seek guidance ahead of entering the workforce.
Brian Marley will chair the Board of Visitors, and Jesse Cureton will serve as vice chair. Both hail from Charlotte.
The new members are alphabetically listed below by North Carolina counties and by locations outside of North Carolina.
North Carolina
Alamance County: Dr. Roslyn Crisp of Burlington
Chatham County: Anna-Rhesa Versola of Pittsboro
Cleveland County: Joseph Craver of Shelby
Cumberland County: James Ammons; D. Ralph Huff; Joseph Quigg and John Swope of Fayetteville
Duplin County: C. Johnson Sheffield of Warsaw
Durham County: Myra Leake Griffin and Alexander Sykes of Durham
Gaston County: Dr. Kelvin Harris; Dr. Rafael Rivera of Gastonia
Granville County: Michael Waters of Oxford
Guilford County: Ashton Clemmons and Lori Ann Harris of Greensboro
Lenoir County: NC Representative Chris Humphrey of Kinston
Mecklenburg County: Laura Babb Grace, W. Clay Grubb, Elizabeth “Beth” Hobbs, Carin Ross Johnson, Dr. Nabil Salameh, Dr. Sardar Shah-Khan, Julie Sheffer, Herman Spence and Clarence Williams, III of Charlotte; Andrea Griffin of Cornelius; Wendy Oxendine of Mint Hill
New Hanover County: Eliza Blackwell and Michael Priddy of Wilmington; Anne York of Wrightsville Beach
Orange County: Julie Werry of Chapel Hill
Robeson County: Tyler Thomas of Pembroke
Union County: Senator Todd Johnson of Monroe
Wake County: Stephen Butts of Apex; Marchell Adams-David, O. Rolf Blizzard, Jeffrey Collins, Michael Easley, Nancy “Lorrin” Freeman, Alex Lassiter, Laurence Lilley, Stephen Malik, Ryan Oxendine, Geoffrey “Kirk” Parker, Neil Riemann, Dr. Anita Sawhney, Dr. Kimberly Spaulding-Collins and R. Harris Vaughan of Raleigh
California
Maisie O’Flanagan of Atherton; Maryann Hutchison of Los Altos; David Team of Newport Beach; Scott MacDonald of Del Mar
Colorado
Elizabeth Arnold and Jennifer Milo of Denver
Connecticut
Donald “Dwight” Scott of Darien
District of Columbia
Jackson “Jay” Dunn, Janet Edwards and Douglas Heye of Washington
Georgia
August Hammonds of Atlanta; Laura Pease of Brookhaven; Bharath Pathasarathy of Roswell; Algernon Crumpler of Suwanee
New Jersey
Susan Sidebottom of Summit
New York
Rachael Tucker and Caroline Williamson of New York
Pennsylvania
Dr. Kimberley Brown of Philadelphia
South Carolina
John Duckett of Charleston; Al Wood of Fort Mill; Rizza De la Guerra of Indian Land; Mary Hamrick of Johns Island
Texas
Stacie Cockrell of Austin
Washington
Keenan Conder of Mercer Island
