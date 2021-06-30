Remarks from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor from special Board of Trustees meeting

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – June 30, 2021) – Please see the below remarks from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz as prepared for delivery at today’s special meeting of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees.

“I’d like to start by thanking our Board of Trustees for taking up this important matter in a special meeting. I appreciate the Board convening today to address this matter, which has been of great interest to our campus community. I’ve said it before – our tradition of shared governance at the University is now and has been one of great collaboration, and often one of great tension. Yet, we all have a shared passion for Carolina and staying true to our mission.

“I have great respect for our faculty, and the work that they put into reviewing candidates for tenure and making recommendations to our Provost. And I also respect the role that our Trustees play in governing the University. At each step of the tenure review process, thoughtful consideration and deliberation are applied – and all of these steps are important and vital to the integrity of the review.

This is an important day for our campus. We respect your voices and your passion. We still have a lot more work ahead and we are committed to working to Build our Community Together to ensure that all voices are heard and people know they belong.

“Ultimately, I am glad that the matter of tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones has been resolved. Professor Hannah-Jones will add great value to our University. Our students are eager to learn from her and we are ready to welcome her to the Carolina faculty this fall.”

