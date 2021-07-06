Statement from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor

“I am disappointed that Nikole Hannah-Jones will not be joining our campus community as a member of our faculty. In my conversations with Nikole, I have told her I appreciated her passion for Carolina and her desire to teach on our campus. While I regret she won’t be coming to Chapel Hill, the students, faculty and staff of Howard University will benefit from her knowledge and expertise. We wish her the best.

“In my campus message last week, I said we cannot be the leading global public research university without a commitment to building our community together. We must support and value every member of our community, and particularly our Black students, faculty and staff who, by sharing their experiences, have helped us understand their anger and frustration with this process and their experiences on our campus. I remain committed to recruiting and retaining the world-class faculty that our students deserve at Carolina. Members of my leadership team and I are actively engaged with student, faculty and staff leaders to continue working together toward a more inclusive and equitable campus living, learning and working environment where everyone knows they belong. I have heard from many passionate members of our community today and over the past year about the progress we have already made in building our community together. Yet, new challenges like this present opportunities for us to learn and act. We will act, as I know we are up to this challenge. I recognize there are still questions and a great deal of work ahead. I am absolutely committed to pressing on and partnering with all those who desire to make Carolina a more welcoming place where every member of our community can realize their full potential.”

– Kevin M. Guskiewicz, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor