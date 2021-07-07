Statement from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

“I am grateful for the continued advocacy of the Black Student Movement, the Carolina Black Caucus and the Black Graduate and Professional Student Association. Their voices have been vital throughout the history of Carolina.

I have reviewed the requested actions they presented, and I am tasking my leadership team to create a Campus Climate Plan to address the concerns shared by our students, faculty and staff. I have asked Dr. Rumay Alexander, chair of the Faculty Council’s Diversity and Community Committee, and Dr. Amy Johnson, vice chancellor for student affairs, to help lead this process until Dr. Leah Cox, Carolina’s new vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, who starts July 19, is fully oriented to our campus.

In addition, I want to make sure UNC Police is operating as transparently as possible, and I know the department wants to maintain the community’s trust in its public safety efforts. We know there are questions and concerns about officers’ actions during the June 30 Board of Trustees meeting, and I have directed Vice Chancellor of Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George Battle to coordinate an external review of officers’ body camera footage.” – Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz