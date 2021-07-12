Statement from Chancellor Guskiewicz regarding the Unsung Founders Memorial

“Over the weekend, two individuals came to our campus and expressed gross, violent and offensive words and actions at the Unsung Founders Memorial. These words and actions threaten the sense of belonging that we are trying to cultivate on our campus and do not represent our values. I unequivocally condemn this abhorrent behavior. In response, I have expanded security around the Memorial, including putting up fences and increasing our police presence.

Resources to support our community are available. Students, including graduate and professional students and post-doctoral students may contact the Dean of Students team, the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Counseling and Psychological Services or Student Wellness. CAPS also facilitates the Multicultural Health Program, including counseling and events for the BIPOC community. Faculty and staff should reach out to the Employee Assistance Program or access any of these resources for the BIPOC community.” – Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz