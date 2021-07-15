David Boliek Jr. elected to chair UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees; new members sworn in

(Chapel Hill, N.C. ­– July 15, 2021) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has elected David Boliek Jr. of Fayetteville to serve as chair of the Board. This month, six other Board members were sworn in to begin their roles as trustees. The 13-member board is responsible for promoting the University’s development in its service to the state, aiding the institution in performing at a high level, and advising both the UNC System Board of Governors and Carolina’s chancellor in the management and development of the University.

Effective July 1, the following six trustees were sworn in to begin their four-year terms:

Robert “Rob” Bryan III of Charlotte

Dr. Perrin Jones of Greenville

Marty Kotis of Greensboro

Vinay Patel of Charlotte

Malcolm Turner of Boston

Ramsey White of Washington, D.C.

Additionally, UNC-Chapel Hill student Lamar Richards of Columbia, South Carolina, was sworn in May 20 and fills the ex officio seat held by Carolina’s student body president.

N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore nominated Patel to serve on the Board. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger nominated Kotis. The N.C. General Assembly elected Patel and Kotis to the Board. The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors elected Bryan III, Jones, Turner and White to serve on the Board of Trustees.

“I want to thank the members of the Board, the Chancellor and the University community for the opportunity to serve,” said Boliek. “Every member on the Board serves out of their sense of duty and love for this place. I commit to the University community, faculty, staff, citizens and taxpayers of North Carolina that we will do our best to lead the flagship University of this state to greater heights than it has already achieved.”

Under Boliek’s leadership, the Board of Trustees will continue building upon Carolina’s work as a leading global, public research institution and bolster the University’s comprehensive fundraising campaign, The Campaign for Carolina.

Robert “Rob” Bryan III

Robert “Rob” Bryan III recently started Break Bread Ventures, a franchisee of Slim Chickens, with two partners where he serves as the executive vice president for development, legal, and people. For more than a decade he represented real estate developer clients across the Southeast as a partner at Womble Carlyle before leaving in 2016 to serve as chief development officer at Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Solutions. Most recently, he served as chief legal officer at a healthcare management company helping the state with COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. In addition, Bryan recently served as a member of the North Carolina Senate from 2019-20. He served two terms as a representative in the North Carolina House between 2012-16. Bryan received a bachelor of arts in history with distinction from UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated with honors from the Duke University School of Law. He is presently working on his executive MBA. Bryan has served on numerous boards including recent service on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, from 2017-19.

Dr. Perrin Jones

Dr. Perrin W. Jones is an anesthesiologist and has been a partner with East Carolina Anesthesia Associates since 2003. Jones also served as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives from October 2019 through December 2020 and was in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000-08. Jones received his bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and his doctor of medicine degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. His residency in anesthesiology was at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2003. Perrin’s professional associations include serving as president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists; member of the North Carolina Society of Anesthesiologists since 2015 and North Carolina Institute of Medicine since 2018; and a founding committee member of the Toward Accountable Care Consortium, North Carolina Medical Society. Perrin’s Carolina activities include service on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors, the Student Recruitment Committee, and Legislative Liaison Committee. He is a member of the Gerard Legacy Society and the General Alumni Association.

Marty Kotis

Marty Kotis is the CEO and owner of Kick Ass Concepts, a commercial real estate developer, managing properties in North and South Carolina in addition to multiple hospitality businesses. Kotis earned a bachelor of science degree in business from UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School in 1991 and an MBA from UNC-Greensboro in 1995. Kotis served previous terms on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.

Vinay Patel

Vinay Patel is the head of external affairs at SREE hotels, a hospitality group that owns and operates hotels and restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio. Patel was appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of Speaker Tim Moore. Patel has been an active member of the Charlotte community, serving in multiple civic and professional capacities.

Malcolm Turner

Malcolm K. Turner currently serves as head of strategy and corporate development for DraftKings. He previously served as vice chancellor and athletics director at Vanderbilt University. Turner also was president of the NBA G League, managing director at the Wasserman Media Group, and senior vice president and a member of the leadership team of OnSport, a North Carolina–based sports and entertainment consulting firm. A UNC-Chapel Hill graduate, Turner also earned joint JD and MBA degrees from Harvard University. While a student at Carolina, he was a Rhodes Scholar finalist, Morehead-Cain Scholar, and recipient of the Ernest L. Mackie Chancellor’s Award for character, scholarship and leadership. Turner served on the advisory boards for Teach for America, the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors, and the board of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Fund.

Ramsey White

Ramsey White is an active community volunteer with special interest in serving children and families. Previously, White worked as a business analyst RBC Centura Bank in Raleigh. White earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2001. At Carolina, White managed, designed and established development initiatives for the Carolina Physical Science Complex. She also was responsible for departmental development for five physical science departments within the College of Arts & Sciences. White served as the assistant director of capital gifts for the Arts & Sciences Foundation at UNC-Chapel Hill and most recently as the assistant director of development of the Morehead-Cain Foundation.

