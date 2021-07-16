Statement from Vice Chancellor of Development David S. Routh on Integrity of Donor Agreements

“Along with the State of North Carolina’s generous funding, donations from individuals and institutions are the lifeblood of Carolina. When a donor agrees to make a gift to a school, center, institute or foundation, they do so with our solemn promise to uphold and protect the confidentiality of their gift; what they wish to make public is closely coordinated with the University. The reports of a leak of confidential donor information relating to the agreement between the Hussman family, the University, and the (then) School of Media and Journalism are seriously troubling and will be investigated. Honoring these commitments is vital and critically important for maintaining trust with our donor community.” – Vice Chancellor of Development David S. Routh