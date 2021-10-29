UNC-Chapel Hill Inducts 223 students into Phi Beta Kappa

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Oct. 29, 2021) – Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, has inducted 223 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members.

The recent induction ceremony featured remarks by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin, and a keynote address by Dr. John McGowan, Hanes Professor of English and Comparative Literature Emeritus.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in the College of Arts & Sciences and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better on a 4-point scale, is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered. Less than one percent of all college students qualify.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country have included 17 American presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, more than 150 Nobel Laureates, and numerous artistic, intellectual, and political leaders.

Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters nationwide. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year, Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2021-2022 are students Kennedy Miller, president; Lucas Cain, vice president; and Mary Virginia Glennon, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, Peter T. Grauer associate dean for Honors Carolina, and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, is chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are the names of all inductees, 151 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts & Sciences except where otherwise noted.

Alamance County

Jaime Nicole Daniels, a senior with history and English majors and an anthropology minor, of Siler City.

Chloe Marie Longhill Noblit, a May 2021 graduate with a political science major, of Snow Camp.

Alexander County

Sonya Jariya Yang, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Taylorsville.

Brunswick County

Giovani Raj Leone, a senior with a physics major, of Leland.

Buncombe County

Michael Byrd, a senior with an environmental science major, of Weaverville.

Lillian Kathryne Chilton, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a physics minor, of Black Mountain.

Elizabeth James Cummings, a senior with public policy and global studies majors and a Spanish minor, of Asheville.

Letisha Hughes, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Asheville.

Mazie Hughes, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Asheville.

Burke County

Bridger L. Scoggins, a senior with a biology major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, of Morganton.

Cabarrus County

Izzy Thoma-Bain Norman, a senior with political science and food studies majors and a sustainability studies minor, of Concord.

Rishabh Asit Patel, a senior with exercise and sport science and economics majors and a health and society minor, of Concord.

Lauren Elizabeth Rector, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and history minors, of Concord.

Catawba County

McKenna Morgan Mitchell, a senior with an exercise and sports science major and a biology minor, of Conover, NC.

Chatham County

Patrick Schmitt, a senior with statistics and analytics and mathematics majors, of Pittsboro.

Cleveland County

Jonathan Irby Calvin Brownlee, Jr., a senior with history and English majors and an Hispanic studies minor, of Shelby.

Kyoungmin Kim, a junior with an economics major and a history minor, of Shelby.

Kerina Patel, a May 2021 graduate with statistics and analytics and environmental studies majors and a city and regional planning minor, of Boiling Springs.

Dare County

Quinn Douglas, a senior with a nutrition major, of Kitty Hawk.

Davidson County

Riley Karsen Green, a senior with management and society and political science majors, of High Point.

Duplin County

Lucas Kennedy Thornton, a senior with English and philosophy majors and a creative writing minor, of Teachey.

Durham County

John Carter Hall, a junior with statistics and analytics and mathematics majors and a computer science minor, of Bahama.

Amanda Hernandez Lopez, a senior with biology and chemistry majors and an education minor, of Durham.

Jason Earl Lord, a senior with a studio art major, of Durham.

Madeline Elizabeth Nielsen, a junior with a Latin major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Durham.

Raymond Theodore Palma, a junior with public policy and business administration majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Durham.

Catherine Samosky, a senior with an anthropology major and an archaeology minor, of Durham.

Forsyth County

Andy Tianyu Liu, a junior with nutrition and biology majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Winston-Salem.

Ainsley Jane Ruley, a senior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, of Winston-Salem.

Claire Elizabeth Shu, a senior with economics and English majors and a Spanish for the business professions minor, of Winston-Salem.

McAllister Putnam Stowe, a senior with business and political science majors, of Winston-Salem.

Franklin County

Jasmine Akoto, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Zebulon.

Gaston County

Nicholas Joseph Matthew, a senior with artificial intelligence and mathematics majors and a philosophy minor, of Cramerton.

Julia Simone Short, a senior with environmental studies and history majors, of Belmont.

Guilford County

Claire Lorraine Audilet, a senior with studio art and English and comparative literature majors, of Greensboro.

Andrew Joseph DeSalvo, a senior with a chemistry major and a biology minor, of High Point.

Charlotte Sophia Nowell Dorn, a junior with a computer science major and sustainability studies and applied sciences and engineering minors, of High Point.

Joseph William Harris, a junior with a classical archaeology major and philosophy and anthropology minors, of Greensboro.

David James Prendergast, a senior with mathematics and computer science majors, of Greensboro.

Alecia Joanne Rajesh, a senior with a biology major and business administration and chemistry minors, of Summerfield.

Nico Rotundo, a senior with economics and mathematics majors, of Oak Ridge.

Sahil Sethi, a junior with a biomedical engineering major and Spanish and Hindi-Urdu minors, of Greensboro.

Sylvia Wang, a senior with nutrition and music majors and a chemistry minor, of Kernersville.

Emma Maley Welter, a senior with biology and philosophy majors and a chemistry minor, of Greensboro.

Hertford County

Lauren Elizabeth Harrell, a May 2021 graduate with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Ahoskie.

Iredell County

Daniel De Campo Bonomo, a senior with business administration and global studies majors, of Mooresville.

Julia McDanel Knapp, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a conflict management minor, of Mooresville.

Jackson County

Lena MacLean Kantz, a senior with a music major and an English literature minor, of Sylva.

Johnston County

Hannah Lyndsey Evans, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Clayton.

Lee County

John Alex Everhart, a junior with biology and music majors, of Sanford.

Maximilian Kolbe Kremer, a senior with physics and economics majors and a mathematics minor, of Sanford.

Mecklenburg County

Grace Elisabeth Angelino, a senior with a political science major and public policy and Spanish for the legal professions minors, of Davidson.

Brian David Buchsbaum, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Huntersville.

Matthew Luist Budidharma, a senior with a chemistry major and a music minor, of Charlotte.

Kevin Chen, a junior with computer science and linguistics majors and a statistics minor, of Charlotte.

Banks Cisne, a senior with biology and economics majors and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.

William Riley Davis, a senior with a neuroscience major and biology and chemistry minors, of Charlotte.

Michael James Dorgan, a senior with environmental studies and political science majors and a food studies minor, of Huntersville.

Richard Jackson Fernandez, a senior with a biomedical engineering major and a neuroscience minor, of Charlotte.

Celeste Hall, a senior with a biochemistry major and a neuroscience minor, of Cornelius.

Allison Elizabeth Holbrooks, a senior with history and journalism majors and a classical humanities minor, of Charlotte, NC.

Kelsey M. Johnson, a senior with statistics and analytics and economics majors and a mathematics minor, of Cornelius.

Peyton Jayne Kelly, a senior with psychology and communications majors and a health and society minor, of Cornelius.

Aneri Kothari, a senior with a health policy and management major and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.

Christopher Lung, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Charlotte.

Eron R. Lutterman, a senior with an innovation, sustainability, and management major, of Charlotte.

Caroline Simmons Nichols, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and society and health minors, of Charlotte.

Henna Patel, a senior with a biology major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, of Charlotte.

Jacob Connor Pearson, a senior with statistics and analytics and business administration majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Mint Hill.

Julianne Elizabeth Sinclair, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, of Charlotte.

Elizabeth Stassenko, a senior with a biology major, of Charlotte.

Moore County

Larcie A. Britt, a junior with neuroscience and exercise and sports science majors and a chemistry minor, of Pinehurst.

Emily Nicole Carlson, a junior with advertising and public relations and psychology majors, of Pinehurst.

Jamie Marie Lukow, a senior with an English and comparative literature major, of Southern Pines.

Weston Lee Murdock, a junior with math and physics majors, of Pinehurst.

Danielle Nicole Richmond, a junior with psychology and English and comparative literature majors and a philosophy minor, of Pinehurst.

Nash County

Juhi Ranjit Salunke, a junior with a chemistry major, of Rocky Mount.

Lauren Seale, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Rocky Mount.

New Hanover County

Brittany Brooks, a senior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors, of Wilmington.

Virginia Abigale Hawkins, a senior with business administration and music majors, of Wilmington.

Ashton Hines, a senior with a chemistry major and biology and anthropology minors, of Wrightsville Beach.

Mary Grace Kiernan, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and social and economic justice minors, of Wilmington.

Hailey Catherine Lewis, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Wilmington.

Anna Catherine Lloyd, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and health and society minors, of Wilmington.

Anna Roth Mass, an August 2021 graduate with history and peace, war, and defense majors and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Wilmington.

Haley Alaina Plauche, a senior with a public policy major and an urban studies and planning minor, of Wilmington.

Kevin David Schichlein, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a mathematics minor, of Wilmington.

Sanya Shah, a junior with neuroscience and music majors, of Wilmington.

Orange County

Julia Fish, a senior with global studies and public policy majors and a women’s and gender studies minor, of Hillsborough.

Max Thomas Hazerjian, a senior with peace, war, and defense and political science majors and a Russian culture minor, of Chapel Hill.

Mia Caroline Hoover, a junior with biology and classics majors and an art history minor, of Chapel Hill.

Jessica Marie Ille, a senior with a chemistry major, of Chapel Hill.

Kate Milner, a senior with sociology and geography majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Chapel Hill.

Paul Gabriel Nodit, a senior with a neuroscience major and biology and chemistry minors, of Chapel Hill.

Hans Oh, a junior with chemistry and biology majors and a neuroscience minor, of Chapel Hill.

Hannah Ilana Rubenstein, a junior with economics and political science majors and a Russian minor, of Chapel Hill.

Miya Celeste Salmeron, a senior with political science and global studies majors and a Spanish for the legal professions minor, of Hillsborough.

Li-Anne Wright, a senior with English and comparative literature and American studies majors, of Chapel Hill.

Kay Arden Youngstrom, a junior with statistics and analytics and chemistry majors and a neuroscience minor, of Chapel Hill.

Polk County

Robert Lucas Collins, a senior with a studio art major and a creative writing minor, of Tryon.

Richmond County

Gabriella Taylor Paone, a junior with political science and peace, war, and defense majors, of Rockingham.

Rockingham County

Lindsey Madeline Cox, a senior with political science and English majors and a public policy minor, of Eden.

Rowan County

Angelique Paris Scialdone, a senior with a biology major and medicine, literature, and culture and chemistry minors, of Salisbury.

Stokes County

Micaela Campbell, a May 2021 graduate with English and African, African American, and diaspora studies majors and an Hispanic studies minor, of King.

Transylvania County

Noah Harrison Housman, a senior with political science and environmental studies majors, of Brevard.

James Thompson, a junior with mathematics and linguistics majors, of Brevard.

Union County

Reiley Nelson Baker, a senior with public policy and environmental studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Waxhaw.

Ryan Clark, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Wesley Chapel.

Harris ManWarren Davis, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and mathematics minors, of Unionville.

Thomas Mark Drake, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a biology minor, of Waxhaw.

Ali A. Khan, a senior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, of Waxhaw.

Wake County

Clay Patrick Alligood, a May 2021 graduate with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Apex.

William David Anderson, a senior with an environmental studies major and urban planning and geographic information science minors, of Apex.

Samantha Haley Anthony, a junior with statistics and analytics and computer science majors and a data science minor, of Cary.

Vivian Reid Avery, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Cameron Elizabeth Baird, a senior with public policy and economics majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Raleigh.

Caelyn Barrett, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Raleigh.

Christina Barta, a May 2021 graduate with philosophy and computer science majors, of Apex.

Robert Joseph Bennett, a senior with computer science and economics majors and an entrepreneurship minor, of Cary.

Vineet Sanjay Bhardwaj, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Cary.

Maliha Islam Bhuiyan, a junior with a nutrition major and biology and medical anthropology minors, of Cary.

Megan Anderson Busbice, a senior with English and global studies majors and an Hispanic studies minor, of Holly Springs.

Emily Lauren Clemente, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and creative writing and composition, rhetoric, and digital literacy minors, of Fuquay-Varina.

Hannah Louise Fatool, a senior with dramatic art and linguistics majors, of Raleigh.

Nalin Bhakta Gaddis, a senior with a computer science major and mathematics and business minors, of Raleigh.

Juhi Gulati, a junior with economics and applied mathematics majors, of Cary.

Kayla Eileen Haeussler, a senior with statistics and Asian studies majors and a Chinese minor, of Raleigh.

Nikita Dhanesh Joshi, a junior with political science and peace, war, and defense majors, of Cary.

Anupama Joy, a senior with political science and public policy majors and an education minor, of Morrisville.

Ryan Matthew Kemper, a senior with chemistry and biology majors, of Cary.

Calvin Battle Koonce, III, a senior with computer science and business majors, of Raleigh.

Kay Houston Langley, a senior with a contemporary European studies major and philosophy and history minors, of Apex.

Michael Lee, a senior with a biostatistics major, of Apex.

Julie Seohyun Lee, a senior with human development and family studies and chemistry majors, of Cary.

Alexander Zachary Longo, a senior with a geology major, of Raleigh.

Otto Majtenyi, a senior with math and computer science majors, of Raleigh.

Justin Scott Mauzy, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors and a data science minor, of Raleigh.

Juhi Aashish Modi, a senior with global studies and public policy majors, of Cary.

Alice Novinte, a senior with a psychology major, of Raleigh.

Mary Brennan Page, a senior with peace, war, and defense and Germanic and Slavic languages and literatures majors and a geographic information sciences minor, of Wake Forest.

Nita Anandi Prabhu, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Cary.

Mansi Naushitkumar Sakarvadia, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors and an environmental science and studies minor, of Apex.

Maya Isabel Schroder, a senior with political science and economics majors and a music minor, of Cary.

Aaron Jacob Sugarman, a senior with political science and peace, war, and defense majors and a history minor, of Apex.

Samit Thawani, a senior with a psychology major, of Cary.

Nihar Chetan Vaidya, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a neuroscience minor, of Morrisville.

Nathan Gregory David Vance, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, of Cary.

Caroline Grace Vincent, a senior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Fuquay Varina.

Watauga County

Adam Taylor Chute Winek, a senior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Boone.

Wayne County

Matt Sorrels, a senior with political science and history majors, of Goldsboro.

Colin Dean Williams, a junior with economics and political science majors, of Goldsboro.

Alabama

Neha Vivek Mokashi, a junior with a biostatistics major and biology and computer science minors, of Madison.

Arizona

Grace Christine Taylor, a junior with a history major and a health and society minor, of Scottsdale.

California

Grace Elizabeth Enright, a senior with political science and global studies majors, of Portola Valley.

Sarina Elisabeth Jassy, a senior with a medical anthropology major and a chemistry minor, of San Diego.

Natalie Rose McAleer, a senior with media and journalism and psychology majors and an anthropology minor, of San Clemente.

Avery Alexandra Wooten, a senior with a quantitative biology major and a chemistry minor, of Palo Alto.

Connecticut

Jack Thomas Moore, a senior with political science and contemporary European studies majors and a Russian language and culture minor, of West Hartford.

Meghan Tara Prabhu, a senior with peace, war, and defense and history majors, of Stamford.

Sydney Peyton Suedmeier, a senior with peace, war, and defense and English and comparative literature majors and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Essex.

Florida

Amelia Nichole Curtis, a senior with biology and classics majors and an art history minor, of Gainesville.

Katelyn Samina Nicholson, a senior with a chemistry major and a Spanish for the health professions minor, of Jacksonville.

Ryan Christopher Schmelzle, a junior with computer science and communication studies majors, of Fort Myers.

Georgia

Kristina Kathleen Chapple, a senior with a management and society major and entrepreneurship and city and regional planning minors, of Suwanee.

Sruthi Dontu, a senior with biology and neuroscience majors and a health and society minor, of Suwanee.

Nathaniel Kennedy Fulmer, a senior with a computer science major and a statistics minor, of Atlanta.

Katherine Margaret Leonard, a junior with English and comparative literature and philosophy majors and a creative writing minor, of Atlanta.

James Ian Payne, a May 2021 graduate with a music major and a geography minor, of Atlanta.

Kelsey Megan Rappe, a senior with public policy and French majors and an entrepreneurship minor, of Johns Creek.

Alden Miles Richards, a May 2021 graduate with business and mathematics majors and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Atlanta.

William Thomas Spillman, a senior with history and political science majors and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Atlanta.

Rachel Elaine Staley, a senior with public policy and environmental studies majors and a city planning minor, of Atlanta.

Claire Shin-Ann Traylor, a junior with a nursing major and aa Arabic minor, of Peachtree City.

Illinois

Jordan Lenz, a senior with public policy and economics majors and a history minor, of Chicago.

Kentucky

Will Burnham, a junior with biology and medical anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, of Fort Thomas.

Louisiana

Anna Katherine Kalifey Aluise, a senior with economics and political science majors and a business administration minor, of New Orleans.

Maryland

Benjamin Land Gorman, a senior with a neuroscience major and a biology minor, of Bethesda.

Gabriel Keith Juedemann, a junior with an economics major and statistics and analytics and philosophy, politics, and economics minors, of Boonsboro.

Jill Marie Koski, a senior with an economics major and a business administration minor, of East New Market.

Laursen Victoria Lancaster, a senior with global studies and political science majors and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Silver Spring.

Ananya Tadikonda, a junior with health policy and management and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Boyds.

Missouri

Hunter Harris Sigmund, a senior with a computer science major and studio art and sexuality studies minors, of Saint Louis.

Andrew Michael Withrow, a junior with a chemistry major and a Korean minor, of St. Louis.

New Jersey

Ralph Alberto, a senior with biology and chemistry majors and a neuroscience minor, of Rahway.

Drew Marie Benzaia, a senior with a political science major and social and economic justice and conflict management minors, of Blairstown.

Harshul Kalpesh Makwana, a junior with computer science and business administration majors, of Parsippany.

Rahul Rajshekhar Menon, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Montville.

Benjamin Picciano, a May 2021 graduate with a political science major and a public policy minor, of Florham Park.

Ayaka Uehara, a junior with chemistry and mathematics majors and a Spanish for the health professions minor, of Allendale.

New Mexico

Benjamin William Rees, a senior with a neuroscience major and applied sciences and engineering and chemistry minors, of Los Alamos.

New York

Labeeb Ahmed, a senior with a political science major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Holtsville.

Chandler Ross Glat, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, of Armonk.

Lauren Paige Kornfeld, a senior with psychology and management and society majors, of Melville.

Alexander Mazer, a senior with business administration and sport administration majors, of Manhasset.

Naraya Lovie Price, a May 2021 graduate with public policy and African, African American, and diaspora studies majors, of Poughkeepsie.

Reyanne Strong, a May 2017 graduate with chemistry and exercise and sport science majors, of Frewsburg.

Ohio

Morgan Elizabeth Parker, a May 2021 graduate with a health policy and management major, of Strongsville.

Pennsylvania

Elizabeth Durham, a May 2021 graduate with business and dramatic art majors, of Villanova.

Daniel Kang, an August 2021 graduate with public policy and history majors, of Mechanicsburg.

Tennessee

Carli Ann Cone, a senior with business administration and economics majors and an Hispanic studies minor, of Nashville.

Hanna Leigh Seiters, a junior with neuroscience and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a chemistry minor, of Brentwood.

Deanna Elise Upchurch, a May 2021 graduate with a peace, war, and defense major and a business administration minor, of Lebanon.

Texas

Brianna Michelle Newman Corrie, a junior with media and journalism and peace, war, and defense majors and an information science minor, of Dallas.

Virginia

Maeve Cook, a senior with economics and global studies majors, of Stafford.

Akankshya Jena, a junior with a quantitative biology major and music and philosophy minors, of Richmond.

Aja Martindale, a senior with women and work and geography majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Sterling.

Michael Norwood McNally, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Richmond.

Mishka Morenike Philizaire, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors, of Alexandria.

Washington

Isabel Williams, a senior with global studies and political science majors and a religious studies minor, of Issaquah.

West Virginia

Brady Dale Hanshaw, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Sissonville.

Argentina

Maria Emilia Mazzolenis, a senior with economics and psychology majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Buenos Aires.

Australia

Charlotte Bassett, a senior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, of Melbourne.

China

Yinuo Hu, a senior with computer science and sociology majors and a statistics minor, of Hefei.

Hanqi Hua, a junior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors, of Hangzhou.

Boyuan Li, a senior with computer science and physics majors, of Beijing.

Zijian Li, a senior with nutrition and chemistry majors and a German minor, of Chengde.

Kaihao Liu, a senior with a computer science major and Japanese and statistics minors, of China.

Yufan Liu, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Jiaxing.

Yunzhe Qian, a senior with biostatistics and mathematics majors and a biology minor, of Shanghai.

Yijia Wang, a senior with computer science and statistics majors, of Qingdao.

Yunshu Wang, a senior with statistics and analytics and chemistry majors, of Nanjing.

Wei Wu, a senior with classics and English and comparative literature majors, of Guangzhou.

Ruoyu Zhang, a junior with health policy and management and statistics and analytics majors and a business administration minor, of Beijing.

