UNC-Chapel Hill Student Samuel Zahn named Schwarzman Scholar

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— Dec. 6, 2021) – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill senior Samuel Zahn has been awarded a prestigious Schwarzman scholarship, which funds a master’s in global affairs at Beijing’s Tsinghua University. Zahn is the University’s 11th Schwarzman Scholar since the scholarship began in 2015.

As both a Robertson Scholar and a Truman Scholar, Zahn studies history and political science at UNC-Chapel Hill and is pursuing a graduate certificate in prison studies at the Duke Divinity School. At Carolina, he served as the president of the Chabad Student Group, where he worked to plan programs that enrich Jewish students’ lives. He also served as the president of the Duke Moot Court Association, where he led the school’s nationally competitive team.

At Carolina, Zahn led the movement to create Confronting Antisemitism, the University’s first course dedicated to educating students on antisemitism. Additionally, Zahn has worked in the Client Services Division at the Orleans Public Defenders, in Black-Jewish Relations at the American Jewish Committee, and in Government & Public Sector Consulting at Deloitte Israel in Tel Aviv. Zahn also spent time volunteering for criminal justice causes throughout his undergraduate career and served as chair of the Robertson Service Committee.

Zahn’s interest in civil rights advocacy and public service stems from his own experiences as a member of the Jewish community and through working with the American Jewish Committee.

“Working internationally with diverse Jewish communities and domestically with diverse urban communities has been a powerful reminder that different communities have different needs that must be recognized to pursue a shared vision,” Zahn said.

Zahn plans to use his education as a tool for advocacy, specifically to help uplift minority communities.

“I want to inspire diverse communities to unite in combatting global issues and I know Schwarzman can provide an instructive education towards this valuable end,” Zahn said.

The Schwarzman Scholarship is designed to build a global community of leaders who will deepen understanding between China and the rest of the world. The annual award is given to up to 200 scholars worldwide.