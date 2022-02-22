Carolina experts: Escalating Russian aggression, sanctions

The world is closely watching events unfold in Ukraine and escalating Russian aggression. UNC-Chapel Hill experts in political science and peace, war and defense are available to share helpful insights into what is happening now, context for broad audiences and they can explain the complex, nuanced history behind the headlines.

To connect with an expert, email mediarelations@unc.edu.

Navin Bapat is a professor of peace and war in political science and serves as chair of the curriculum of peace, war, and defense in the UNC-Chapel Hill College of Arts and Sciences. He is able to explain how sanctions work – or don’t work–, when and why governments employ them and share broader context on how sanctions play out in diplomacy. He is author of the book “Monsters to Destroy: Understanding the War on Terror.” You can read more about his background and expertise here.

Graeme Robertson is a professor of political science and director of the Center for Slavic, Eurasian and East European Studies. Graeme’s work focuses on political protest and regime support in authoritarian regimes. After studying Russian politics for nearly 30 years, Graeme is well-versed in historical knowledge of Russian politics and can share insight on where things stand now and how this conflict may develop in the coming days. He is also co-author of the 2019 book “Putin v. The People.” You can read more about his background and expertise here.

Milada Vachudova is an associate professor of political science with expertise in the democratization of post-communist Europe, the enlargement of the European Union and NATO, and the impact of international actors on regional and domestic politics. Her recent work explores strengthening ethnopopulism and democratic backsliding in Europe. Milada can discuss reactions to Russian aggression against Ukraine by the United States, NATO and European states and share insights on how those events are shaping regional politics. Her book “Europe Undivided: Democracy, Leverage and Integration After Communism” explores how the leverage of an enlarging European Union influenced regional and domestic politics. You can read more about her background and expertise here.