Carolina research team advances to Sweet Sixteen

(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has battled its way to the Sweet Sixteen in STAT Madness, a bracket-style tournament to pick the best in science.

But Carolina needs votes from alumni, students, faculty and staff to stay in the running. The current round of voting ends at 11:59 p.m. March 21, 2022.

Here’s information to help make your pick: Carolina scientists showed a pill can make it harder for the coronavirus to multiply and cause severe disease which set the stage for production of Merck’s molnupiravir, an easy-to-use COVID-19 treatment that can be taken at home.

The game-changing discovery by UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the UNC School of Medicine helped shift the nation’s approach to the pandemic by making treatment convenient and accessible.

The new nationwide “test to treat” initiative provides quick access to antiviral pills like molnupiravir. Those who test positive for COVID-19 can be prescribed an antiviral medicine on the spot, if appropriate.

It’s the final stretch for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to remain in the tournament after another Carolina team, a group that created a 3D printed microneedle vaccine match, dropped off the bracket in an early matchup.

With enough votes, the coronavirus researchers could advance to the #Innov8 round of top STAT Madness contenders.