UNC-Chapel Hill inducts 236 into elite honorary society

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— April 12, 2022) – Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, inducted 236 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students as new members. Less than 1% of all college students qualify for acceptance.

The recent induction ceremony featured remarks by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost J. Christopher Clemens, and a keynote address by Terry Rhodes, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of music.

Past and present Phi Beta Kappa members from across the country include 17 American presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, more than 150 Nobel Laureates, and numerous artistic, intellectual, and political leaders.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is open to undergraduates in college and professional degree programs who meet stringent eligibility requirements.

A student who has completed 75 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a GPA of 3.85 or better on a 4-point scale is eligible for membership. Also eligible is any student who has completed 105 hours of course work in the liberal arts and sciences with a 3.75 GPA. Grades earned at other universities are not considered.

Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters nationwide. UNC- Chapel Hill’s chapter, Alpha of North Carolina, was founded in 1904 and is the oldest of seven chapters in the state. Each year Phi Beta Kappa chapters and alumni associations across the country raise and distribute more than $1 million in awards, scholarships and prizes benefiting high schools and college students.

Phi Beta Kappa officers at Carolina for 2021-2022 are students Kennedy Miller, president; Lucas Cain, vice president; and Mary Virginia Glennon, recording secretary. James L. Leloudis, professor of history, and Peter T. Grauer, associate dean for Honors Carolina and director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence, are chapter executive secretary and faculty advisor.

Listed below are the names of all inductees, 170 of whom are from North Carolina. The names appear below in alphabetical order by North Carolina county, then by state and country. All study in the College of Arts and Sciences except where otherwise noted.

Alamance County

Jacob George Maniattu, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Burlington.

John Charles Steele, a senior with a communication studies major and a history minor, of Burlington.

Buncombe County

Thomas James Bell, a junior with political science and history majors, of Arden.

Caroline Presley Bowers, a senior with a political science major and media and journalism and public policy minors, of Asheville.

Melanie America Godinez-Cedillo, a senior with public policy and political science majors, of Weaverville.

Anna Olivia Herbert, a senior with economics and global studies majors and a Spanish for the business professions minor, of Asheville.

Sean Victor McDowell, a senior with political science and peace, war, and defense majors and an English minor, of Asheville.

Aimee Caroline Zorich, a junior with an English and comparative literature major and a women’s and gender studies minor, of Asheville.

Cabarrus County

Ryan Christopher Chaffin, a senior with a business administration major and a statistics and analytics minor, of Harrisburg.

David Rand Collins, Jr., a senior with a biology major and chemistry and history minors, of Concord.

Amélie Anna Kadackal, a junior with psychology and statistics and analytics majors, of Concord.

Kylie Melinda Lewis, a senior with a chemistry major and a neuroscience minor, of Concord.

Nicholas James Walton, a junior with a physics major, of Kannapolis.

Caldwell County

Bryanna Daphne Ledbetter, a senior with history and management and society majors, of Hudson.

Carteret County

Jenna Rae D’Amico, a senior with a classical archaeology major, of Emerald Isle.

Sam Benjamin Duggan, a junior with exercise and sport science and chemistry majors, of Emerald Isle.

Catawba County

Sophie Nicole Hass, a junior with English and comparative literature and American studies majors and a geography minor, of Conover.

Jillian Whitener, a senior with psychology and sociology majors and an environmental science and studies minor, of Conover.

Chatham County

Avery Elizabeth Harris, a senior with business administration and economics majors and a sustainability studies minor, of Siler City.

Jillian Mary Janssen, a junior with a psychology major and history and exercise and sports science minors, of Apex.

Columbus County

Makell Stephen Brown, a junior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, of Riegelwood.

Cumberland County

Christopher Lyn, a junior with biology and exercise and sport science majors and a chemistry minor, of Fayetteville.

Dare County

Evan Joseph Cabral, a senior with anthropology and archaeology majors and a religious studies minor, of Avon.

Madeline Chandler, a senior with English and comparative literature and studio art majors and a creative writing minor, of Avon.

Jonah Eli Dixon, a senior with an economics major and a music minor, of Cape Hatteras.

Davidson County

David Andres Gonzalez, a senior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and health & society minors, of Winston-Salem.

Kiran Kelly-Rajan, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Lexington.

Davie County

Sierra Evelyn Foster, a junior with neuroscience and chemistry majors and a biology minor, of Mocksville.

Durham County

Sophie Marie Marcom, a junior with medical anthropology and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a chemistry minor, of Durham.

Forsyth County

Summer Haley Bowman, a junior with biology and medical anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, of Kernersville.

Diane Ong, a senior with a history major and a conflict management minor, of Winston-Salem.

Guilford County

Sophia Louise Alem, a junior with English and comparative literature and media and journalism majors, of Greensboro.

Miranda Elizabeth Almy, a junior with a medical anthropology major and creative writing and medicine, literature, and culture minors, of Greensboro.

Erin Margaret Campagna, a senior with English and comparative literature and communication studies majors and a history minor, of Summerfield.

Capri Alexis D’Souza, a senior with business administration and public policy majors and a Spanish for the business professions minor, of Oak Ridge.

Madison Olivia Headen, a junior with a nutrition major and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Greensboro.

Aaron Philip Meyerhoffer, a junior with political science and public policy majors and an Asian studies minor, of Greensboro.

Jada Poteat, a senior with a music education major, of Greensboro.

Annette Varghese, a senior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and education minors, of High Point.

Halifax County

Yulee Leon, a junior with a psychology major, of Roanoke Rapids.

Kathryn Olivia Pleasant, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and an education minor, of Roanoke Rapids.

Harnett County

Steven Johnson, a senior with a communication studies major and an English minor, of Angier.

Iredell County

Jordan Nicole Feldman, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Mooresville.

Julia Rose Hirschfield, a senior with global studies and peace, war, and defense majors and an Arabic minor, of Mooresville.

Reagan Marie Wayne, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and anthropology and linguistics minors, of Mooresville.

Jackson County

Reagan Elaine Beck, a senior with an American studies major, of Whittier.

Johnston County

Noah Garrett Evenson, a junior with biology and public policy majors and a chemistry minor, of Clayton.

Lee County

Payton Lynne Millikin, a senior with English and comparative literature and history majors, of Sanford.

Sydney Claire Pope, a senior with communication studies and dramatic art majors and a writing for the screen and stage minor, of Broadway.

Mecklenburg County

Dylan James Bucey, a senior with a political science major and a women’s and gender studies minor, of Charlotte.

Clara Aku Dartey-Hayford, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the medical professions minors, of Charlotte.

Carla Francisca Escobar-Tomlienovich, a senior with quantitative biology and neuroscience majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Charlotte.

Lila Elizabeth Hamilton, a senior with linguistics and psychology majors and a speech and hearing sciences minor, of Charlotte.

Zoe Isabella Hatsios, a junior with peace, war, and defense and political science majors and an information systems minor, of Charlotte.

Callan Joseph Hazeldine, a senior with a public policy major and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Charlotte.

Katherine Taylor Jackson, a junior with a public policy major and social and economic justice and philosophy, politics, and economics minors, of Charlotte.

Natalie Grace Johnson, a junior with political science and economics majors and a public policy minor, of Charlotte.

Devin Wesley Lynch, a senior with a computer science major and a neuroscience minor, of Charlotte.

Stepan Malkov, a senior with a mathematics major, of Charlotte.

Harshini Matada, a senior with neuroscience and biology majors and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.

Kyle Elizabeth Murray, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and chemistry and biology minors, of Charlotte.

Rachel Musa, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Charlotte.

Shivani Nagamalla, a junior with neuroscience and chemistry majors and a business administration minor, of Charlotte.

Suhas Nannapaneni, a junior with a business administration major and a history minor, of Charlotte.

Everette Elizabeth Oxrider, a senior with a medical anthropology major and an environmental science and studies minor, of Charlotte.

Urvi Patel, a senior with biology and neuroscience majors and a medicine, literature, and culture minor, of Pineville.

Rachel Lynn Patterson, a junior with chemistry and biology majors, of Charlotte.

Sam Quarles, a sophomore with computer science and chemistry majors, of Charlotte.

Aryan Akhilesh Rai, a junior with neuroscience and biology majors and a creative writing minor, of Charlotte.

Stuti Shah, a junior with business administration and public policy majors, of Charlotte.

Rachel Slee, a senior with a nutrition major and a chemistry minor, of Charlotte.

JP Smith, a senior with an economics major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Charlotte.

Michele Tian, a senior with business administration and statistics and analytics majors, of Charlotte.

Aleksandar Vuk Trivanovic, a senior with political science and contemporary European studies majors, of Charlotte.

Alexander Lee Waters, a senior with political science and global studies majors and a Hispanic studies minor, of Charlotte.

Emma Tsao Zhang, a junior with biology and computer science majors and a French minor, of Davidson.

Moore County

Lorin Noelle Wagler, a senior with economics and management and society majors and an entrepreneurship minor, of Southern Pines.

Nash County

Kirti K. Patel, a junior with nutrition and economics majors and a chemistry minor, of Rocky Mount.

New Hanover County

Katherine Elizabeth Bullard, a junior with economics and psychology majors, of Wilmington.

John William Feshuk, a senior with computer science and music majors, of Wilmington.

Riley Alexander Picken, a junior with a biology major and Spanish for the health professions and neuroscience minors, of Wilmington.

Preston Charles Smith, a senior with a global studies major and chemistry and Spanish for the medical professions minors, of Wilmington.

Orange County

David Dingfelder, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish for the professions minors, of Chapel Hill.

Lilla Gabrielle Duffy, a senior with an art history major and a Russian culture minor, of Hillsborough.

Anna Kathryn Geib, a junior with a nutrition major and exercise and sport science and chemistry minors, of Hillsborough.

Yiyin Gu, a junior with a computer science major and cognitive science and mathematics minors, of Chapel Hill.

Tessa Hong, a junior with political science and economics majors and a music minor, of Chapel Hill.

Carolyn Hsin-Tong Hsu, a junior with biology and history majors and a chemistry minor, of Chapel Hill.

Madeleine Elizabeth Laughon, a spring 2021 graduate with a chemistry major and a biology minor, of Chapel Hill.

Eleanor Spalding Murray, a senior with global studies and American studies majors, of Chapel Hill.

Kathryn Isobel Obenshain, a senior with environmental studies and Germanic and Slavic languages and literatures majors, of Hillsborough.

Ravi Carpen Pitelka, a junior with physics and mathematics majors, of Chapel Hill.

Christiana Joy Stickel, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and medical anthropology and English minors, of Chapel Hill.

Sandra Kay Stover von Dohlen, a senior with a psychology major, of Chapel Hill.

Noah Russell Upchurch, a senior with environmental studies and philosophy majors, of Hillsborough.

Pasquotank County

Caroline Mackenzie Shubel, a senior with a health policy and management major and a medical anthropology minor, of Elizabeth City.

Pender County

Riley Elizabeth Hatcher, a senior with psychology and exercise and sport science majors and a neuroscience minor, of Hampstead.

Randolph County

Robert Troy Hall, a senior with economics and political science majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Randleman.

Vanessa Marie Sakae Mesmer, a senior with biology and neuroscience majors and a chemistry minor, of Franklinville.

Elizabeth Redding, a junior with chemistry and dramatic art majors, of Asheboro.

Richmond County

Alexandra Mackenzie Webb, a senior with public policy and peace, war, and defense majors and a history minor, of Hamlet.

Rockingham County

Joy LaPrincess Aikens, a senior with a public policy major and classical humanities and social and economic justice minors, of Reidsville.

Summer Lily Dunlap, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and neuroscience and coaching education minors, of Stokesdale.

Rowan County

Roarke William Burton, a junior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Salisbury.

Simon Eli Post, a senior with information science and computer science majors, of Salisbury.

Hayden James Trayah, a junior with economics and management and society majors, of Salisbury.

Stokes County

Madison Mae Meadows, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and a food studies minor, of Pilot Mountain.

Surry County

Margaret Olivia Spainhour, a junior with English and comparative literature and communication studies majors, of Mount Airy.

Union County

Anna Cassidy, a junior with a neuroscience major and a chemistry minor, of Indian Trail.

Janice Hiu Cheuk, a junior with information science and psychology majors, of Waxhaw.

Alexandra Domrongchai, a senior with an American studies major, of Indian Trail.

Amy Jewel Estrada, a senior with political science and women’s and gender studies majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Waxhaw.

Nitisha Jagarlamudi, a senior with a business administration major and a Chinese minor, of Weddington.

Manav Parikh, a junior with environmental health sciences and psychology majors, of Monroe.

Alicia Rose Robbins, a senior with media and journalism and Italian majors, of Matthews.

Crystal Stephanie Silva, a senior with a communication studies major and studio art and social and economic justice minors, of Waxhaw.

Harper Caroline Slusher, a senior with global studies and studio art majors, of Monroe.

Wake County

Gabriela Nicole Alba, a senior with an environmental studies major and a Spanish for the professions minor, of Cary.

Zachary Allen Benson, a junior with a biology major and entrepreneurship and chemistry minors, of Raleigh.

Emily Bratt, a junior with a classics major and linguistics and Italian minors, of Cary.

Benjamin Mark Brown, a senior with environmental studies and public policy majors, of Raleigh.

Anne Marie Cawley, a senior with a biology major and an anthropology minor, of Raleigh.

Judy Chia Chao, a junior with a statistics and analytics major and health and society and music minors, of Apex.

Kayla Cook, a senior with sociology and global studies majors and a history minor, of Wake Forest.

Bill Cozens, a spring 2021 graduate with an English and comparative literature major and a German minor, of Knightdale.

Shilong Dai, a senior with computer science and statistics and analytics majors and a mathematics minor, of Cary.

Jenna Claire DeMartino, a senior with chemistry and English and comparative literature majors, of Apex.

Allison Janae Gray, a junior with biostatistics and chemistry majors, of Fuquay-Varina.

Lamis Hammouda, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Holly Springs.

William Henry Hanson, a junior with mathematics and music majors, of Cary.

Julia Mitchell Holoman, a junior with a music major, of Raleigh.

Meredith Anne Huffine, a senior with English and comparative literature and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a history minor, of Wake Forest.

Ainesh Jain, a junior with a business administration major and biology and chemistry minors, of Cary.

Chufan Andrew Jin, a junior with biology and chemistry majors and a Chinese minor, of Cary.

Katherine Leigh Krause, a junior with statistics and analytics and economics majors and a business administration minor, of Raleigh.

Jeshurun Lallu Luke, a senior with chemistry and physics majors, of Cary.

Colleen Margaret McCann, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

Elisabeth Smithy McIntosh, a junior with a psychology major and chemistry and health and society minors, of Raleigh.

Georgia Rae Morgan, a senior with public policy and sustainable urban planning majors, of Cary.

Tara Murray, a senior with philosophy and public policy majors and a comparative literature minor, of Raleigh.

Maya Nair, a junior with health policy and management and political science majors, of Cary.

Kirti Nimmala, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a data science minor, of Cary.

Madison Nicole Parks, a senior with global studies and peace, war, and defense majors, of Wake Forest.

Tien Thanh Phan, a junior with neuroscience and chemistry majors and a biology minor, of Raleigh.

Megan Loo Pramojaney, a junior with physics and English and comparative literature majors, of Cary.

Aiden Puccio, a junior with communication studies and women’s and gender studies majors and a composition, rhetoric, and digital literacy minor, of Cary.

Samantha Quiroz-Gutierrez, a senior with global studies and history majors, of Wake Forest.

Jessica Camryn Reid, a senior with an environmental studies major and public policy and media and journalism minors, of Apex.

Winnie Ren, a senior with statistics and analytics and computer science majors and a data science minor, of Cary.

Abdullah Wael Saleh, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and chemistry and biology minors, of Cary.

Melissa Anne Schroder, a junior with a chemistry major and a Spanish for the medical professions minor, of Raleigh.

Ethan Sichel, a junior with public policy and dramatic art majors and a social and economic justice minor, of Raleigh.

Maia Sichitiu, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and writing for the screen and stage and creative writing minors, of Cary.

Madison Katherine Smith, a senior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major, of Raleigh.

Austin Snyder, a senior with computer science and environmental sciences majors, of Cary.

Megan Ashleigh Peilin Stolarik, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and neuroscience minors, of Holly Springs.

Ananyaa Sundar, a junior with a neuroscience major and chemistry and Spanish for the health professions minors, of Morrisville.

Samuel Sebastian Timmons, a senior with history and philosophy majors, of Raleigh.

Abigail Kathryn Trocinski, a junior with biology and neuroscience majors and a chemistry minor, of Raleigh.

William Tays Troutman, a junior with media and journalism and public policy majors, of Raleigh.

Leticia Tuset, a senior with an English and comparative literature major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Raleigh.

Priya Lakshmi Vadlamudi, a senior with a biology major and a chemistry minor, of Cary.

Safal Wagle, a junior with computer science and business administration majors and a data science minor, of Morrisville.

Lauren Elizabeth Wall, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and classical humanities minors, of Cary.

Emily Jamie Wang, a junior with a biostatistics major and a chemistry minor, of Cary.

Christopher Graham Watkins, a senior with an American studies major and an entrepreneurship minor, of Raleigh.

Amy Grace Williams, a senior with geography and English and comparative literature majors and an urban studies and planning minor, of Raleigh.

Margaret Louise Woodburn, a junior with a geography major and a geographic information sciences minor, of Raleigh.

Jeremiah Xu, a junior with biology and chemistry majors and a Chinese minor, of Cary.

Hannah Elizabeth Ziegler, a junior with communication studies and sociology majors and a business administration minor, of Raleigh.

California

Chiazo Agina, a senior with a computer science major and music and Hispanic studies minors, of Fresno.

Caroline Bradley, a senior with economics and political science majors, of San Mateo.

Colorado

Mable Miao, a junior with biology and economics majors and a medical anthropology minor, of Englewood.

Delaware

Rishabh Sud, a junior with a medical anthropology major and computer science and chemistry minors, of Wilmington.

Florida

Megan Brienne Butler, a senior with a quantitative biology major and education and English minors, of Tampa.

Margo Claire Helmke, a junior with geological sciences and public policy majors, of Tampa.

Wilton Joseph Kohla, a junior with economics and political science majors and an environmental science and studies minor, of Jacksonville.

Juliette Levet-Bourtayre, a junior with biology and exercise and sport science majors and a chemistry minor, of Palm Beach Gardens.

Georgia

Mary Amelia Enloe, a senior with a computer science major and entrepreneurship and social and economic justice minors, of Decatur.

Caroline Calloway Lewis, a senior with a global studies major and geography and French minors, of Atlanta.

Elisabeth Robson Maxwell, a senior with a global studies major and business administration and Spanish for the professions minors, of Atlanta.

Victoria Catherine Ridgeway, a junior with a business administration major and sustainability studies and Spanish for the professions minors, of Woodstock.

David Charles Vroon, a senior with a business administration major, of Atlanta.

Illinois

Caitlin Nygren, a senior with a psychology major and medical anthropology and business administration minors, of Chicago.

Zoie Iman Richardson, a junior with a nutrition major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, of Deerfield.

Maryland

Serenity Jade Bennett, a junior with a biology major and a medical anthropology minor, of Baltimore.

Ellie Patricia Heffernan, a senior with media and journalism and environmental studies majors, of Ellicott City.

Esha Parikh, a junior with business administration and public policy majors, of Clarksburg.

Maria Phelps, a senior with a psychology major and a biology minor, of Clarksburg.

Catherine Breanna Sauter, a junior with a biology major and chemistry and medical anthropology minors, of Easton.

Eli Bradford Sturm, a senior with economics and public policy majors and an environmental studies minor, of Bethesda.

Carly Mae Wetzel, a senior with political science and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors, of Clarksville.

Massachusetts

Owen Green Ryerson, a senior with a geological sciences major and a geography minor, of Boston.

Cameron Allen Santos, a junior with statistics and analytics and business administration majors and a computer science minor, of Groveland.

Michigan

Claire Wickson Bradley, a senior with an environmental studies major and data science and geography minors, of Ann Arbor.

Mississippi

John Christopher Kees, a sophomore with biology and mathematics majors and a music minor, of Jackson.

Missouri

Katherine Elizabeth Trowbridge, a junior with biology and archaeology majors and an anthropology minor, of St. Louis.

New Jersey

Sree Gogineni, a junior with a neuroscience major and medical anthropology and chemistry minors, of Edison.

Jack Steven Kramer, a junior with medical anthropology and Germanic and Slavic languages and literatures majors and a chemistry minor, of Ramsey.

Elise Manzari, a senior with an economics major and philosophy, politics, and economics and public policy minors, of Princeton Junction.

New York

Ludmila Viviane Louise Leveque, a junior with a global studies major and Arabic and conflict management minors, of New York.

Tess McGrinder, a junior with an English and comparative literature major and a chemistry minor, of Niskayuna.

Cindy Jie Pang, a junior with biostatistics and mathematics majors and an English minor, of Clifton Park.

Maya Emmi Tadross, a junior with a psychology major and a neuroscience minor, of Long Island.

Parisa Vahid, a junior with economics and public policy majors, of Roslyn.

Deven Andrew Wackett, a senior with a psychology major and chemistry and geography minors, of East Setauket.

Pennsylvania

Jayanth Kashyap, a junior with a biostatistics major and health and society and neuroscience minors, of Pittsburgh.

Anne Burgess Page, a senior with a biostatistics major and German and mathematics minors, of West Chester.

Kenan G. Sayers, a senior with a psychology major and exercise and sport science and Hispanic studies minors, of Elkins Park.

South Carolina

Simran Kaur Singh, a junior with a global health major and Spanish for the medical professions and chemistry minors, of Florence.

Tennessee

Graham McDougal Caron, a senior with a computer science major, of Eden Prairie.

Zachary Johnston, a senior with media and journalism and global studies majors and a philosophy, politics, and economics minor, of Brentwood.

Katharine Aleksa Sublett, a senior with an exercise and sport science major and neuroscience and coaching education minors, of Nashville.

Texas

Charlsie Nicole Doan, a junior with peace, war, and defense and religious studies majors, of Frisco.

Virginia

Amber Mercedes Amparo, a junior with biology and biostatistics majors and a chemistry minor, of Lorton.

Brooke Griffin, a junior with a political science major and French and business administration minors, of Herndon.

Arjun Charles Guidroz, a senior with a classics major and philosophy, politics, and economics and food studies minors, of Alexandria.

Samuel Moore, a senior with a statistics and analytics major and mathematics and Spanish for the professions minors, of Richmond.

Ethan James Phillips, a junior with a health policy and management major and chemistry and public policy minors, of Fairfax.

Theodore Jordan Steiner, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors and a history minor, of Chesapeake.

Jackson Wayne Watkins, a junior with a business administration major and a computer science minor, of Richmond.

Washington, DC

Patrice McGloin, a junior with public policy and psychology majors and a Chinese minor, of Washington.

Simon Nayak Palmore, a junior with history and Hispanic literatures and cultures majors and a creative writing minor, of Washington.

Wisconsin

Collin Curry O’Donnell, a spring 2021 graduate with an exercise and sport science major and a health and society minor, of Beloit.

Malik Tiedt, a junior with nutrition science and medical anthropology majors and a chemistry minor, of Burlington.

Armenia

Nare Ghaltakhchyan, a senior with a biology major and chemistry and Spanish minors, of Yerevan.

Brazil

Mateus de Azeredo Valdejão, a junior with a biomedical and health sciences engineering major and a data science minor, of Campinas.

Canada

Phoebe Margaret Flaherty, a senior with public policy and interdisciplinary studies majors, of Toronto.

China

Jia-Hao Hu, a senior with a chemistry major, of MianZhu.

Yang Hu, a junior with computer science and mathematics majors, of Shanghai.

Yixiao Jin, a senior with philosophy and history majors, of Nanjing.

Peng Xu, a senior with a psychology major, of Nanjing.

Zhuofan Ying, a junior with computer science and philosophy majors and a cognitive science minor, of Shenzhen.

Zhiyue Zhang, a junior with quantitative biology and computer science majors and a statistics and analytics minor, of Xi’an.

Jamaica

Brianna Elizabeth Thompson, a senior with environmental studies and public policy majors, of Kingston.

Peru

Maria Fernanda Lucia Silva Morote, a senior with economics and Italian majors and a business administration minor, of Lima.