UNC-Chapel Hill graduate programs ranked among best in nation

(Chapel Hill, N.C.—March 29, 2022) – Numerous University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate programs received high rankings — 19 were among the top 10 in the nation in their respective categories — as part of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools” list.

For the fifth consecutive rankings period, Gillings School of Global Public Health was ranked second out of 195 schools and programs of public health in the United States, also maintaining its position as the top public school of public health. The Gillings School has been ranked among the top schools and programs of public health by U.S. News since the magazine first ranked public health schools in 1987.

Additionally, the School of Law ranked eighth out of public law schools and has jumped 22 spots since 2019 to land in the top 25 law schools for the second year in a row.

Altogether, 30 programs increased their rankings, including numerous programs in the School of Law, School of Education, College of Arts & Sciences, School of Nursing and Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Additional UNC-Chapel Hill rankings for 2023 follow and can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.

Gillings School of Global Public Health

Public Health programs, 1st public, 2nd overall

Biostatistics, 5th

Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering, tied for 26th

School of Medicine

Overall Primary Care, 5th Research, tied for 25th

Specialty Areas Family Medicine, 3rd Internal Medicine, 25th Biomedical Engineering/Bioengineering (this is a joint department with N.C. State University), tied for 38th Internal Medicine, 25th

Additional Rankings Percent of 2013-2015 graduates practicing direct patient care in rural areas, 50 th Percent of 2013-2015 graduates practicing in primary care specialties, 75th Percent of 2013-2015 graduates practicing direct patient care in health professional shortage areas, 79th



UNC School of Nursing

Overall Nursing Schools, Master’s Programs, tied for 8th Nursing Schools – DNP Programs, 14th

Specialty Areas Nursing Master’s, Administration/Management – Master’s, tied for 6th Nursing Master’s, Nurse Practitioner: Adult Gerontology Primary Care – Master’s, tied for 6th Nursing Master’s, Nurse Practitioner: Family – Master’s, 4th Nursing Master’s, Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/Mental Health – Master’s, 3rd Nursing DNP, Administration/Management – DNP, 3rd Nursing DNP, Nurse Practitioner: Family – DNP, tied for 6th Nursing DNP, Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/Mental Health – DNP, 4 th Nursing DNP, Leadership – 4th



College of Arts & Sciences

Public Affairs

Overall, tied for 20th



As part of the public affairs category, U.S. News ranked Carolina programs and specialty areas based in the School of Government and the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of public policy.

College of Arts & Sciences

Environmental Policy and Management, tied for 14th Public Policy Analysis, 23rd



School of Government

Local Government Management, 2nd Public Management and Leadership, 12th Public Finance and Budgeting, tied for 26th



Economics

Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs – Economics, tied for 30th



Biology

Overall, tied for 25th Cell biology, tied for 18th Ecology, tied for 12th (This ranking is shared with the College’s Ecology, Environment and Energy Program.)



Chemistry

Overall, tied for 17th Analytical, 2nd Inorganic, 14th Organic, 17th Physical, 21st



Computer Science

Tied for 26th



Geology

Tied for 51st (Geological sciences is now part of the College’s earth, marine and environmental sciences department.)



Mathematics

Tied for 29th



Physics

Tied for 38th



Psychology

Tied for 12th



Statistics

Tied for 11th



Additional rankings

Material engineering, 49 th (This program is part of the College’s department of applied physical sciences.)



UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School

Overall, 19th (tied)

Specialty Areas Accounting, tied for 9th Real Estate, 10th Marketing, tied for 29th Executive MBA, 11th General Management, 20th Finance, tied for 27th Production, Operations tied for 21st Business Analytics, tied for 31st



UNC School of Social Work

Overall, tied for 7th

UNC School of Law

Overall, 23rd (tied)

Specialty Areas Legal Writing, tied for 10th Contracts/Commercial Law, tied for 20th Criminal Law, tied for 18th Constitutional Law, tied for 21st Tax Law, tied for 20th Business/Corporate Law, tied for 23rd Environmental Law, tied for 41st Health Care Law, tied for 23rd Clinical Training, tied for 26th Intellectual Property Law, tied for 55th International Law, tied for 62nd Dispute Resolution, tied for 56th Trial Advocacy, tied for 89th



UNC School of Education

Overall, tied for 23rd

Specialty Areas Secondary Teacher Education, 16th Education Policy, 17th Educational Administration, tied for 20th Curriculum and Instruction, tied for 22nd Special Education, 19th



Engineering

Overall, 64th

The methodology used to compile rankings for business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing programs consists of statistical surveys from over 2,150 programs and reputation surveys from over 23,200 professionals and academics, conducted in fall 2021 and early 2022.

Programs in the sciences, social sciences, humanities and health were based solely on ratings from academic experts.

Note that not all graduate programs are ranked by U.S News every year.