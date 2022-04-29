Three UNC-Chapel Hill faculty elected as members of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences

(Chapel Hill, N.C.— April 28, 2022) – UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members Ralph S. Baric, Virginia Gray, and Jenny P. Ting were elected as members of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences on April 28.

Ralph Baric is the William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. His research specializes in coronaviruses and infectious diseases using molecular, genetic and biochemical approaches.

Virginia Gray is professor emerita in the College of Arts & Science’s political science department. Her teaching experience includes a variety of American politics courses, such as interest groups, state politics, fieldwork in the legislature and public policy. Her research spans a variety of topics, including state interest groups and public policy.

Jenny Ting is the William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Genetics. Her research focuses on using cutting edge ideas and technology to understand disease-relevant issues such as innate immunity, gene regulation, and inflammation among others.

The three join the 39 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty previously elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is both an honorary society and an independent research center. Members are elected from across disciplines, professions and perspectives to examine new ideas, address issues and advance the public good. “Membership is an honor, and also an opportunity to shape ideas and influence policy in areas as diverse as the arts, democracy, education, global affairs, and science.” said Chair of the Academy’s Board of Directors Nancy C. Andrews. Over 13,500 members have been elected since its founding.

The new members join a distinguished group of individuals elected to the Academy before them. Notable members include Benjamin Franklin in 1781, Charles Darwin in 1874, Albert Einstein in 1924, Martin Luther King, Jr. In 1966, Stephen Jay Hawking in 1984, and Condoleezza Rice in 1997.

The complete list of individuals elected in 2022, including 37 International Honorary Members from 16 countries, is available here.